Spain Quick Commerce Report 2026: Market to Reach $4.37 Billion by 2029 - Glovo, Delivery Hero, and Uber Eats Lead through Supermarket Alliances and Hybrid Fulfillment Models

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Quick Commerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Product Type, Payment Mode, Age Group, Location, Business Model, and Delivery Time - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The quick commerce market in Spain is expected to grow by 5.9% annually, reaching US$3.50 billion by 2025. The quick commerce market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 5.4%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the quick commerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$3.30 billion to approximately US$4.37 billion.





Over the next 2-4 years, Spain's quick-commerce competitive landscape is likely to remain concentrated around Glovo, plus a small group of food-delivery aggregators and omnichannel grocers. New competition will come less from fresh start-ups and more from deeper supermarket platform alliances (e.g., Carrefour/Eat, Dia/Eat, Glovo-grocery partners), increased investment in store-based fulfillment, and the use of retail media and data partnerships to monetize traffic. Regulatory scrutiny on labour and antitrust practices will continue to favour players with scale, compliance capabilities, and diversified revenue streams.



Current State of the Market

Spain's quick-commerce market is now in a consolidation and normalisation phase. Getir withdrew from Spain in July 2023 as part of a wider pull-back from several European markets, leaving Glovo as the main multi-category instant-delivery platform with national scale.

Around Glovo, competition now comes from food-delivery platforms adding groceries (Eat, Uber Eats) and from large grocers (Mercadona, Carrefour, Dia, Alcampo) that have strengthened their own e-commerce and express-delivery capabilities. The competitive focus has shifted from ultra-fast 10-minute promises to reliable 30-90-minute delivery integrated with supermarket networks and pricing discipline.

Key Players and New Entrants

Glovo, headquartered in Barcelona and owned by Delivery Hero, remains the core quick-commerce reference point in Spain, connecting users with supermarkets such as Dia, Alcampo, Carrefour, and Eroski as well as its own SuperGlovo formats. Just Eat and Uber Eats are building grocery and convenience assortments through retail tie-ups rather than dark-store operations.

Supermarket groups, particularly Mercadona and Carrefour, are investing heavily in online logistics, store refurbishments, and digital projects to support faster fulfilment from their existing networks. There have been no major new standalone ultrafast entrants in the last 12-18 months; instead, capital has flowed into strengthening omnichannel and partnership models.

Key Trends & Drivers



Quick commerce consolidates around a few resilient platforms as ultra-fast models exit

Spain's quick-commerce landscape has shifted from a crowded set of ultrafast grocery apps to a smaller group of resilient platforms, with Glovo now the dominant multi-category player and a few food aggregators (Eat, Uber Eats) adding grocery and convenience missions. Getir has already exited Spain as part of a broader restructuring and retreat from several European markets, following the announcement of cost-cutting measures and job reductions linked to funding pressures and weak profitability. This has left Glovo's q-commerce business operating through Glovo Express dark stores and retail partners as the main specialist operator in Spanish cities, with on-demand grocery increasingly embedded within its broader delivery app.

The pivot is driven by tightening capital markets and the end of pandemic-era demand spikes, which have exposed the cost intensity of 10-15 minute grocery delivery models. At the same time, Spain's grocery sector is highly competitive and price-sensitive, led by large chains such as Mercadona, Carrefour, and Dia, which leaves limited room for high mark-ups to cover quick-commerce logistics. As funding has become more selective, investors have pushed platforms like Getir to focus on core markets and shut down loss-making operations, such as Spain. Meanwhile, Glovo has leveraged its scale and multi-category mix to continue building its q-commerce arm as part of a broader delivery ecosystem.

Labour regulation and enforcement structurally raise operating costs and push formal employment models

Over the next few years, Spain's quick-commerce players will need to operate with higher and more predictable labour costs, narrower flexibility in rider scheduling, and greater exposure to social security and tax obligations. This is likely to:

Favour larger platforms and supermarket groups that can absorb higher fixed costs.

Accelerate automation (routing, batching, in-store picking) to mitigate labour cost inflation.

Lead to more disciplined expansion of coverage areas and shorter delivery hours.

For executives, Spain will serve as a test bed for fully regulated, employee-based delivery models. Practices proven viable here may inform rollouts across other European markets, while marginal city-level operations could be rationalized or exited.

Proximity supermarkets and omnichannel grocers absorb the "rapid delivery" mission

Over the next 2-4 years, "quick commerce" in Spain is likely to be increasingly indistinguishable from omnichannel grocery:

Supermarkets will utilize dense proximity networks as local hubs for same-day and 1-to 2-hour delivery.

Platforms like Glovo will compete more as logistics and demand-generation layers plugged into retailer inventory, rather than as independent grocers.

Pure dark-store footprints may stabilise or shrink in cities with stricter planning rules, replaced by hybrid formats (back-of-store picking zones, small in-store warehouses).

For senior executives, this means that the quick-commerce strategy in Spain should be designed as an extension of core grocery and convenience operations, rather than as a standalone business line.

Shift from volume growth to monetisation via retail media, data, and multi-stream revenue

Over the coming years, quick-commerce in Spain is likely to evolve into a media-rich, data-driven channel where:

Advertising, sponsored listings, and data partnerships contribute a larger share of profit than pure logistics.

Merchants and CPGs pay for premium visibility and targeted promotions, which may offset pressure to raise consumer-facing delivery fees too aggressively.

Real-time behavioural data from q-commerce platforms increasingly inform product assortment, pricing, and promotion decisions.

For senior leaders, this implies that negotiating media, data, and joint business planning terms with platforms such as Glovo will be as important as traditional trade spend negotiations with brick-and-mortar retailers.

Reasons to buy

Comprehensive Market Intelligence: Gain a holistic understanding of the overall quick commerce with detailed operational metrics such as gross merchandise value, gross merchandise volume, average order value, and order frequency across key product categories.

Gain a holistic understanding of the overall quick commerce with detailed operational metrics such as gross merchandise value, gross merchandise volume, average order value, and order frequency across key product categories. Granular Segmentation and Cross-Analysis: Explore the fast-growing quick commerce ecosystem through detailed segmentation by product type, payment mode, age group, location tier, business model, and delivery time, providing data into evolving consumer behavior and purchasing dynamics.

Explore the fast-growing quick commerce ecosystem through detailed segmentation by product type, payment mode, age group, location tier, business model, and delivery time, providing data into evolving consumer behavior and purchasing dynamics. Consumer Behavior and Ecosystem Readiness: Understand how demographics and payment method adoption are shaping consumer preferences and driving the expansion of instant delivery services in both urban and semi-urban markets.

Understand how demographics and payment method adoption are shaping consumer preferences and driving the expansion of instant delivery services in both urban and semi-urban markets. Data-Driven Forecasts and KPI Tracking: Access a comprehensive dataset of 100+ key performance indicators (KPIs) with historical and forecast data through 2029, offering visibility into growth drivers, market trends, and investment opportunities across the quick commerce sector.

Access a comprehensive dataset of 100+ key performance indicators (KPIs) with historical and forecast data through 2029, offering visibility into growth drivers, market trends, and investment opportunities across the quick commerce sector. Decision-Ready Databook Format: Presented in a structured, data-centric format compatible with analytical and financial modeling, the Databook enables quick commerce companies, retailers, investors, and logistics partners to make informed, evidence-based strategic decisions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Spain



Report Scope

Spain Quick Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value

Gross Merchandise Volume

Average Order Value

Order Frequency per Year

Spain Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Product Type

Groceries and Staples

Fruits and Vegetables

Snacks and Beverages

Personal Care and Hygiene

Pharmaceuticals and Health Products

Home Decor

Clothing and Accessories

Electronics

Others

Spain Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Payment Mode

Instant Bank Transfer

Wallets and Digital Payments

Credit and Debit Cards

Cash on Delivery

Spain Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Age Group

Gen Z (15-25)

Millennials (26-39)

Gen X (40-55)

Baby Boomers (Above 55)

Spain Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Location Tier

Tier 1 Cities

Tier 2 Cities

Tier 3 Cities

Spain Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Business Model

Inventory-led Model

Hyper-local Model

Multi-vendor Platform Model

Others

Spain Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Delivery Time

Delivery in 30 Minutes

Delivery 30-60 Minutes

Delivery in 3 Hours

Spain Quick Commerce Consumer Behavior and Demographics

Average Subscription Uptake by Age Group

Average Subscription Uptake by Location Tier

Average Subscription Uptake

Average Delivery Time

Spain Quick Commerce Revenue Structure and Composition

Advertising Revenue

Delivery Fee Revenue

Subscription Revenue

Spain Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Product Type

Gross Merchandise Value by Product Type

Gross Merchandise Volume by Product Type

Average Order Value by Product Type

Order Frequency by Product Type

Spain Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Payment Mode

Gross Merchandise Value by Payment Mode

Gross Merchandise Volume by Payment Mode

Average Order Value by Payment Mode

Spain Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Age Group

Gross Merchandise Value by Age Group

Gross Merchandise Volume by Age Group

Average Order Value by Age Group

Spain Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Location Tier

Gross Merchandise Value by Location Tier

Gross Merchandise Volume by Location Tier

Average Order Value by Location Tier

Order Frequency by Location Tier

Spain Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Business Model

Gross Merchandise Value by Business Model

Gross Merchandise Volume by Business Model

Average Order Value by Business Model

Spain Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Delivery Time

Gross Merchandise Value by Delivery Time

Gross Merchandise Volume by Delivery Time

Average Order Value by Delivery Time

Order Frequency by Delivery Time

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b0xuba

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