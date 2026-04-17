South Korea Quick Commerce Report 2026: Market to Reach $7.54 Billion by 2029 - Baemin's B-Mart and GS Retail Spearhead Growth through Dark-Store Innovation and Hyper-Local Fulfillment

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Quick Commerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Product Type, Payment Mode, Age Group, Location, Business Model, and Delivery Time - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The quick commerce market in South Korea is expected to grow by 6.9% annually, reaching US$5.83 billion by 2025. The quick commerce market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 6.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the quick commerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$5.45 billion to approximately US$7.54 billion.





In the next two to four years, South Korea's quick commerce industry is projected to move into a phase of operational consolidation, with competitiveness increasingly defined by scale, efficiency, and ecosystem integration. Major players are expected to optimize fulfillment networks and diversify product categories, raising entry barriers for new participants. Convenience store chains and supermarket operators will further convert their physical outlets into micro-fulfillment centers, strengthening their role within the urban delivery network.

Nonetheless, long-term profitability will hinge on cost optimization and technology-led efficiency gains, given the capital-intensive nature of rapid delivery operations. New entrants will find it challenging to compete without established delivery fleets, high fulfillment density, or an integrated customer base. The industry's next evolution will likely centre on strategic alliances, platform-to-platform and platform-to-retailer partnerships creating shared infrastructure for speed and coverage rather than isolated networks.



Current State of the Market

South Korea's quick commerce sector has entered a phase of rapid expansion and consolidation, marked by high competitive intensity among retail, e-commerce, and delivery ecosystem players. The market has grown from a niche experiment in 2020 into a mainstream channel projected to surpass KRW 5 trillion by 2025. The shift toward one-hour or faster deliveries has been accelerated by dense urbanisation, high smartphone penetration, and digitally mature consumers concentrated in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Traditional retail formats such as hypermarkets and department stores are seeing slower growth, while quick commerce is increasingly capturing discretionary and impulse spending through greater convenience and immediacy. The basis of competition has shifted beyond delivery speed to include service integration, assortment depth, and strategic platform collaborations. This marks a transition from standalone dark-store models to a hybrid ecosystem in which retailers, logistics providers, and digital platforms work together to enable on-demand fulfillment.

Key Players and New Entrants

South Korea's quick commerce market is led by major incumbents that have embedded rapid delivery within their larger retail and e-commerce operations. Woowa Brothers runs Baemin's B-Mart, one of the country's most prominent quick commerce services, utilizing dark stores in major cities to deliver groceries and everyday essentials. GS Retail has transformed its GS25 convenience stores and GS The Fresh supermarkets into local fulfillment hubs, working with delivery partners to provide one-hour service in dense urban areas.

Coupang has broadened its Coupang Eats platform beyond food to include general merchandise, leveraging its logistics network for small-basket, instant deliveries. Additionally, digital giants like Naver and Kakao are incorporating quick commerce capabilities into their wider platform ecosystems to strengthen customer engagement. Rather than new standalone entrants, the recent market dynamic is characterized by incumbents with existing infrastructure strengthening their position through platform tie-ups and fulfillment optimization.

Key Trends & Drivers

Condensed delivery-time expectations are becoming standard

In South Korea, leading players are pushing delivery windows to be as short as 30-60 minutes or less. For example, Coupang's "Rocket" network established same-day/overnight norms, and now the company is racing into hyper-local "quick commerce" from local stores. Another example: convenience-store chain CU partnered with Naver's "Now Delivery" service to cover a ~1.5km radius with one-hour turnarounds for convenience/grocery goods.

Industry commentary describes the "quick-commerce war" deepening among big-box, e-commerce, and logistics players. South Korea has high smartphone and digital payment penetration, and consumers already expect rapid fulfilment from e-commerce.

Urban concentration around the Seoul metropolitan region means shorter distances to fulfilment, and dense demand makes ultra-fast delivery more operationally feasible. Competitive pressure: once overnight/next-day delivery becomes the baseline, companies seek further differentiation through faster delivery and local store networks.

Retailers and convenience chains are leveraging their physical store footprints as delivery nodes in this model (e.g., CU linking its stores). Delivery-time compressions will intensify: we can expect more players offering < 30-minute or "within an hour" promises, especially in dense urban zones.

Fulfillment networks will shift further toward micro-hubs, store-based inventory, or dark stores to meet tighter SLAs. Regional expansion (beyond Seoul) will be more challenging; in lower-density areas, the cost/value trade-off will limit ultra-fast promises so that the model will bifurcate into "premium quick" for urban and "standard express" elsewhere.

Margins will come under pressure as the cost of ultra-fast delivery remains high; companies will need to find business model offsets (higher order frequency, premium delivery fees, subscriptions) to sustain profitability.

Physical retail footprint + store-as-fulfilment-node models are gaining prominence

Offline retailers and convenience chains are becoming a core part of the quick commerce fulfillment network. For example, CU has partnered with Naver's one-hour "Now Delivery" service, using its widespread store network to enable faster local deliveries.

The quick-commerce segment in South Korea is evolving from purely e-commerce warehouses toward hybrid models local stores acting as micro-fulfilment bases, enabling same-day/quick dispatch. Big-box retailers are sounding alarm bells about the intensifying "quick delivery war."

The geography (dense cities), digital adoption, and consumer expectation for convenience make store-node models attractive. Traditional offline retailers aim to defend and extend their relevance by participating in rapid-delivery ecosystems rather than being disintermediated.

Cost considerations: utilising existing store networks for inventory and delivery reduces the investment needed for entirely new dark-store networks, improving unit economics if managed well. Consumer behaviour: many purchases in quick commerce are impulse or urgent (e.g., snacks, everyday essentials), which suit proximate store-based fulfilment rather than remote warehousing.

Retail chains with dense store networks will be leveraged for Q-commerce growth, expect announcements of partnerships or in-house quick-delivery arms by convenience chains and supermarket groups. Retailers that fail to convert their physical footprint into rapid-delivery fulfillment may lose market share to those who do.

The logistics network architecture will become more complex, with a multi-tiered approach (dark stores, store nodes, and last-mile specialised fleets) becoming the norm. Operational challenges, including inventory accuracy, store fulfillment staffing, and return handling, will become more acute. Winners will be those who effectively integrate store operations with digital supply chains.

Category expansion and basket diversification beyond core groceries

While grocery remains foundational, quick-commerce platforms in Korea are broadening into adjacent categories and small-basket everyday goods. For example, Coupang Eats (traditionally food-delivery) launched a "Shopping" category delivering goods from local shops (flowers, stationery, pet supplies) within ~30-60 minutes.

The broader online grocery market in Korea is forecast to grow rapidly, and consumer preferences are shifting toward "essentials, staples, snacks" via online channels. Delivery use-cases are increasingly being perceived as part of "daily routine commerce" rather than purely "occasional big-ticket buy."

Consumers increasingly expect any category they use regularly to be available instantly (or near-instantly) online; the "why wait?" mindset is spreading. Retail margins and differentiation in grocery are under pressure, so platforms are seeking to plug growth via higher-margin or higher-frequency categories (household supplies, personal care, impulse goods).

The physical store footprint (see Trend 2) enables broad category inventory to be held locally and delivered quickly, making it operationally feasible to extend category breadth. For platforms, increasing the number of daily "touchpoints" (orders) improves stickiness and economics (higher order frequency = better unit economics).

We should see quick-commerce offers cover a broader portfolio of SKUs, including non-food everyday items, impulse products, and potentially services (e.g., pharmacy/OTC). Order frequency will increase as more categories become available; the convenience access model becomes more embedded in daily life rather than occasional.

Platforms will need to manage category-specific logistics (e.g., perishables, household goods, fragile items) and ensure local inventory breadth without sacrificing delivery speed or increasing complexity. Competitive pressure will mount around the "more SKUs, same speed" platforms, as those that can deliver depth and speed will win market share; others may retrench or specialize.

Technology-enabled logistics and inventory optimisation are becoming strategic levers

Quick-commerce in South Korea is increasingly underpinned by advanced logistics, automation, and digital inventory management to support tight delivery windows and dense urban fulfilment.

Platforms such as Coupang emphasize their logistics infrastructure as a competitive advantage, delivering in hours, leveraging robotics/AI, and operating dense fulfillment networks. Research into Korean urban delivery data is revealing how lifestyle clusters correlate with delivery patterns, highlighting how big data is being used to optimize fulfillment.

With delivery-time expectations compressed (see Trend 1), logistics efficiency becomes increasingly critical for both cost and service delivery. Without automation, costs rise sharply under tighter SLAs.

Inventory location optimization (which SKUs to hold where) becomes more complex in Q-commerce local fulfillment nodes must stock the right mix to satisfy rapid orders with limited pick zones. Urban density in Korea supports technology-enabled micro-fulfillment/hyperlocal networks - shorter distances and more predictable demand zones make robotics and AI systems more viable.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tkw1r5

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