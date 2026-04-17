AIPO - Defiance AI Power Infrastructure ETF, The First ETF Focused on AI Power Infrastructure, Surpasses $300 Million in AUM

MIAMI, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs today announced that the Defiance AI & Power Infrastructure ETF (Nasdaq: AIPO) — named Best New Thematic ETF at the 2026 ETF.com Awards* — has surpassed $300 million in assets under management, reaching the milestone in less than nine months since the fund's July 24, 2025 launch. The award, announced at FutureProof Citywide in Miami on March 9, 2026, recognized AIPO from a field of approximately 750 new ETFs launched in 2025 through a rigorous process including quantitative screening, qualitative analysis, editorial review, and community vote.

The fund is up approximately 29.99%** year-to-date, while the Nasdaq-100 Index is up approximately 2.35% over the same period (01/01/26 – 04/14/26), based on data from Bloomberg.

Standardized Performance (Avg Annualized)

As of 03/31/2026 YTD 1 Mo 3 Mo 6 Mo Since Inception Fund Nav 12.93%

-4.71%

12.93%

10.36%

24.75%

Market Price 12.84%

-4.73%

12.84%

10.42%

24.81%





The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling 833.333.9383. Short term performance, in particular, is not a good indication of the fund’s future performance, and an investment should not be made based solely on returns. Market price is the price at which shares in the ETF can be bought or sold on the exchanges during trading hours, while the net asset value (NAV) represents the value of each share’s portion of the fund’s underlying assets and cash at the end of the trading day.

Accelerating Adoption

AIPO's growth trajectory has accelerated since launch, crossing $100 million in January 2026 and $200 million in March 2026. The pace from $200 million to $300 million — achieved in approximately 8 weeks — reflects broadening advisor and institutional recognition that AI infrastructure requires a dedicated power allocation.

AIPO is the first ETF focused specifically on AI power infrastructure — the companies building and enabling the energy backbone required to support next-generation artificial intelligence, hyperscale data centers, grid modernization, and electrification demand. The ETF.com award highlights AIPO's differentiated approach to the AI theme, focusing not just on compute, but on the critical power and infrastructure required to scale artificial intelligence globally.

"Reaching $300 million in under nine months — and being recognized by ETF.com as the Best New Thematic ETF — validates what we've heard from advisors across the country: the AI trade has moved beyond semiconductors and software into the physical infrastructure layer," said Sylvia Jablonski, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Defiance ETFs. "AIPO gives investors targeted access to the companies that make AI compute physically possible — from power generation and grid equipment to data center construction and energy storage."

Fund Overview

The Defiance AI & Power Infrastructure ETF tracks the MarketVector™ US Listed AI and Power Infrastructure Index, which targets U.S.-listed companies deriving at least 50% of their revenue from AI hardware, data centers, power infrastructure, or related sectors. The index provides exposure across four tiers of the AI power value chain:

Power Generation — Nuclear, natural gas, and decentralized energy companies scaling capacity for AI compute demand

— Nuclear, natural gas, and decentralized energy companies scaling capacity for AI compute demand Grid Infrastructure — Electrical equipment, transmission, and grid modernization suppliers

— Electrical equipment, transmission, and grid modernization suppliers Utilities & Construction — Utilities with data center exposure and engineering firms building AI-ready facilities

— Utilities with data center exposure and engineering firms building AI-ready facilities Data Centers & AI Hardware — Operators and component manufacturers enabling AI workloads





Individual security weights are capped at 8% to manage concentration risk, and the index applies a 50% revenue purity screen to maintain thematic focus.

Fund Details:

Ticker AIPO Exchange Nasdaq Inception Date July 24, 2025 Expense Ratio 0.69%

Index MarketVector™ US Listed AI and Power Infrastructure Index Adviser Tidal Investments, LLC



AIPO is also available to European investors through the Defiance AI & Power Infrastructure UCITS ETF, distributed by HANetf.

About Defiance ETFs

Defiance ETFs is a leading issuer of thematic, income, and leveraged exchange-traded funds with over $8 billion in assets under management. Founded in 2018, Defiance has established itself as a first mover in high-growth thematic categories including AI infrastructure, quantum computing, and leveraged single-stock ETFs. For more information, visit www.defianceetfs.com .

Media Contact:

Sylvia Jablonski

info@defianceetfs.com

833.333.9383

* The Defiance AI & Power Infrastructure ETF was named Best New Thematic ETF at the ETF.com Awards 2026, announced at FutureProof Citywide in Miami, Florida in March 2026. The ETF.com Awards recognize ETFs launched on or after January 1, 2025. Selection followed a four-phase process: quantitative screening of eligible ETFs; qualitative evaluation by the ETF.com editorial team scoring funds on merit, position, utility, and power; shortlisting of five finalists per category; and a community voting period (January 6 – February 15, 2026) in which ETF.com readers cast the deciding votes. The award does not reflect future performance. For more information on the ETF.com Awards selection methodology, visit etf.com .

** Performance data for the Defiance AI & Power Infrastructure ETF (ticker: AIPO) reflects NAV total return for the period from January 1, 2026 through 04/14/2026. Nasdaq-100 Index performance reflects total return over the same period, based on data sourced from Bloomberg. NAV total return assumes reinvestment of all dividends and distributions. Market price returns may differ from NAV total return. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

The Nasdaq-100 Index is provided for general market comparison purposes only and has not been selected as a benchmark for the Defiance AI & Power Infrastructure ETF (ticker: AIPO). The Nasdaq-100 Index includes 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, weighted by market capitalization. The Index is unmanaged, does not incur fees or expenses, and cannot be invested in directly. AIPO seeks to track the MarketVector™ US Listed AI and Power Infrastructure Index and invests primarily in U.S. exchange-listed companies contributing to the electrical grid, artificial intelligence, and data infrastructure. The Fund's portfolio composition may differ materially from the securities included in the Nasdaq-100 Index.

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectuses can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund's investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC ("Tidal" or the "Adviser").

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the funds may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry or country, may be subject to a higher degree of risk.

Market Risk: The Fund’s investments may decline in value due to general market conditions, economic events, or factors affecting specific industries or issuers.

Index Tracking Risk: The Fund may not perfectly replicate the performance of the Index due to fees, expenses, and other operational factors.

Sector Concentration Risk: Because the Fund may invest heavily in technology, utilities, and energy sectors, it is more vulnerable to adverse developments in these areas.

AI and Technology Risk: Companies involved in AI hardware and data centers are subject to rapid innovation cycles, competitive pressures, and regulatory challenges.

Energy and Infrastructure Risk: Power generation and utility companies can be impacted by commodity price volatility, regulatory changes, and environmental factors.

New Fund Risk: As a newly organized fund, it has no operating history, making it difficult for investors to assess performance or management effectiveness.

Passive Investment Risk: The Fund does not actively manage its portfolio and will not take defensive positions if the Index declines.

Liquidity Risk: Shares may trade at prices other than NAV, and certain underlying holdings may have limited liquidity.

Underlying Index Risk: Errors, changes, or delays in the Index calculation could impact Fund performance.

Third-Party Data Risk: The Fund relies on external data providers for Index construction, and inaccuracies or delays may affect tracking.

Operational Risk: Failures or errors by service providers, counterparties, or systems could disrupt Fund operations.

The MarketVector™ US Listed AI and Power Index (MVAIPO) is a thematic index tracking the performance of companies contributing to critical electrical grid and artificial intelligence infrastructure through nuclear and other decentralized energy technologies, electric equipment and related engineering and construction services, electrical utilities, data center operations, and AI related computing hardware.

Note: The Fund is not suitable for all investors and is designed for those who understand thematic sector exposures and are willing to monitor their portfolios.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Sylvia Jablonski

info@defianceetfs.com

833.333.9383

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/280488ef-f8b0-4277-a5e5-f547217a8743