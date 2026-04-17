Blink Charging Teams with Brookhaven Market and Heartland Charging Services to Celebrate Earth Day in Darien

Blink Offering 50% Off Fast Charging at Brookhaven Market’s Darien Location for Earth Day (April 22, 2026).

Bowie, MD, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, is teaming with Brookhaven Market, Heartland Charging Services, the City of Darien and the Electrification Coalition to celebrate Earth Day with the offer of two hours of half-priced charging.

A new high-powered DC fast charging site has been deployed at the Brookhaven Market in Darien, Illinois. The site offers six DC fast chargers (12 ports) with up to 180kW peak per stall, utilizing both CCS and NACS connectors to support fast and convenient charging.

To celebrate Earth Day and the installation of the new chargers, the site is offering EV drivers the opportunity to charge their vehicles at 50% off for two hours on Earth Day (April 22 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm ET) at the Brookhaven Market parking lot site (7516 S. Cass Ave., in Darien, IL).

Heartland Charging Services and Blink will also celebrate Earth Day and the launch of the new chargers by hosting an Earth Day EV Charging Showcase and Ribbon Cutting at the event.

Attendees will have the opportunity to see the new EV charging technology up close, meet the teams behind the installation, and connect with organizations working to expand EV infrastructure across the region. Hors d’oeuvres and giveaway items will also be available for guests to enjoy during the event.

“The City of Darien is proud to support the installation of these Level Three charging stations at the Brookhaven Shopping Center as part of our ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable growth,” said Joe Marchese, Mayor of Darien. “As a community, we remain mindful to our role in enhancing the quality of life for our residents, and initiatives such as this reflect that dedication. We are pleased to have helped facilitate this project, and we extend our congratulations to Mr. John Manos and all those whose vision and collaboration allowed this project to come to fruition.”

“We’re excited to have recently activated six DC fast chargers at this key Brookhaven Market location in the Chicago area,” said Jennifer Keyes, Senior Director of Sales at Blink. “This collaborative effort with our fellow supporters of electrification demonstrates the type of high-power fast charging sites that support predictable dwell times and represent compelling long-term growth and value-creation opportunities. This special Earth Day promotion will further draw visibility to the innovative chargers now ready for EV drivers at the Brookhaven Market in Darien.”

“This project represents another step forward in expanding EV infrastructure across the Midwest,” said Jeff Brock, Heartland’s CEO. “By adding fast, reliable charging at Brookhaven Market, we’re improving access in a high-traffic location that better fits how people travel and spend time. Our team is proud to support the City of Darien and the Chicagoland area with this installation. Congratulations to John Manos, and we appreciated working closely with all of our partners throughout the process to deliver this site.”

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About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/

Blink Media Contact

Felicitas Massa

PR@BlinkCharging.com