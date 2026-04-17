Singapore Quick Commerce Market Report 2026: Grab, foodpanda, and Deliveroo Anchor Singapore's Q-Commerce Market as High Entry Barriers Force Industry Consolidation - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Quick Commerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Product Type, Payment Mode, Age Group, Location, Business Model, and Delivery Time - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The quick commerce market in Singapore is expected to grow by 5.0% annually, reaching US$91.2 million by 2025. The quick commerce market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 4.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the quick commerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$86.9 million to approximately US$110.0 million.
Over the next two to four years, Singapore's quick-commerce sector is expected to undergo notable consolidation, with a smaller number of large, well-capitalised players likely to dominate the market. Rising logistics and real estate costs, coupled with the need for efficient fulfillment networks, will make scale a critical determinant of competitiveness.
Differentiation among leading platforms will increasingly shift away from speed alone toward ecosystem strength encompassing subscription programs, seamless checkout experiences, loyalty integration, and data-driven personalization. Fulfillment strategies are also expected to become more localized and cost-efficient, driven by micro-hubs and clustered delivery models that optimize last-mile economics. This operational sophistication, however, raises barriers for smaller or new entrants attempting to gain traction.
In parallel, the next phase of competition will likely favour ecosystem-integrated operators that can link quick-commerce with mobility, digital payments, and broader marketplace offerings, leveraging Singapore's advanced fintech and super-app environment. Despite this evolution, pricing pressure and margin constraints will persist, with the sustainability of unit economics remaining a central challenge for the industry.
Current State of the Market
- The quick-commerce (Q-commerce) segment in Singapore is marked by high competitive intensity and is increasingly integrated with food delivery, grocery, and on-demand essential services. Platforms originally built for meal delivery are now rapidly expanding their offerings to include everyday household items and groceries. While order volumes per transaction remain smaller than conventional e-commerce, the frequency and immediacy of deliveries are driving operator focus. Growing urban density and consumer expectations for rapid fulfilment create a dynamic environment.
- However, margins remain under pressure due to higher fulfilment costs, dense urban routing, and the need for rapid delivery infrastructure. Market saturation among major players means that differentiation increasingly relies on logistics, fulfillment footprint, and app ecosystem rather than speed alone.
Key Players and New Entrants
- Major incumbent players in the Singapore Q-commerce and delivery space include foodpanda, GrabMart (under Grab Holdings), and Deliveroo. For example, foodpanda has publicly stated that quick-commerce is one of its three pillars for growth in Singapore. Newer entrants or expansions by large e-commerce/tech players are also relevant (e.g., e-commerce marketplaces building fulfilment networks). The competitive environment for new entrants is challenging, as scale effects, logistics costs, and consumer expectations set high barriers to entry. Analysts have noted that smaller players may have to consolidate or exit.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|140
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$91.2 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$110 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.8%
|Regions Covered
|Singapore
Report Scope
Singapore Quick Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics
- Gross Merchandise Value
- Gross Merchandise Volume
- Average Order Value
- Order Frequency per Year
Singapore Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Product Type
- Groceries and Staples
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Snacks and Beverages
- Personal Care and Hygiene
- Pharmaceuticals and Health Products
- Home Decor
- Clothing and Accessories
- Electronics
- Others
Singapore Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Payment Mode
- Instant Bank Transfer
- Wallets and Digital Payments
- Credit and Debit Cards
- Cash on Delivery
Singapore Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Age Group
- Gen Z (15-25)
- Millennials (26-39)
- Gen X (40-55)
- Baby Boomers (Above 55)
Singapore Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Location Tier
- Tier 1 Cities
- Tier 2 Cities
- Tier 3 Cities
Singapore Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Business Model
- Inventory-led Model
- Hyper-local Model
- Multi-vendor Platform Model
- Others
Singapore Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Delivery Time
- Delivery in 30 Minutes
- Delivery 30-60 Minutes
- Delivery in 3 Hours
Singapore Quick Commerce Consumer Behavior and Demographics
- Average Subscription Uptake by Age Group
- Average Subscription Uptake by Location Tier
- Average Subscription Uptake
- Average Delivery Time
Singapore Quick Commerce Revenue Structure and Composition
- Advertising Revenue
- Delivery Fee Revenue
- Subscription Revenue
Singapore Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Product Type
- Gross Merchandise Value by Product Type
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Product Type
- Average Order Value by Product Type
- Order Frequency by Product Type
Singapore Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Payment Mode
- Gross Merchandise Value by Payment Mode
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Payment Mode
- Average Order Value by Payment Mode
Singapore Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Age Group
- Gross Merchandise Value by Age Group
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Age Group
- Average Order Value by Age Group
Singapore Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Location Tier
- Gross Merchandise Value by Location Tier
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Location Tier
- Average Order Value by Location Tier
- Order Frequency by Location Tier
Singapore Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Business Model
- Gross Merchandise Value by Business Model
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Business Model
- Average Order Value by Business Model
Singapore Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Delivery Time
- Gross Merchandise Value by Delivery Time
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Delivery Time
- Average Order Value by Delivery Time
- Order Frequency by Delivery Time
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v68fnc
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