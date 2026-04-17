Singapore Quick Commerce Market Report 2026: Grab, foodpanda, and Deliveroo Anchor Singapore's Q-Commerce Market as High Entry Barriers Force Industry Consolidation - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Quick Commerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Product Type, Payment Mode, Age Group, Location, Business Model, and Delivery Time - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The quick commerce market in Singapore is expected to grow by 5.0% annually, reaching US$91.2 million by 2025. The quick commerce market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 4.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the quick commerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$86.9 million to approximately US$110.0 million.





Over the next two to four years, Singapore's quick-commerce sector is expected to undergo notable consolidation, with a smaller number of large, well-capitalised players likely to dominate the market. Rising logistics and real estate costs, coupled with the need for efficient fulfillment networks, will make scale a critical determinant of competitiveness.

Differentiation among leading platforms will increasingly shift away from speed alone toward ecosystem strength encompassing subscription programs, seamless checkout experiences, loyalty integration, and data-driven personalization. Fulfillment strategies are also expected to become more localized and cost-efficient, driven by micro-hubs and clustered delivery models that optimize last-mile economics. This operational sophistication, however, raises barriers for smaller or new entrants attempting to gain traction.

In parallel, the next phase of competition will likely favour ecosystem-integrated operators that can link quick-commerce with mobility, digital payments, and broader marketplace offerings, leveraging Singapore's advanced fintech and super-app environment. Despite this evolution, pricing pressure and margin constraints will persist, with the sustainability of unit economics remaining a central challenge for the industry.



Current State of the Market

The quick-commerce (Q-commerce) segment in Singapore is marked by high competitive intensity and is increasingly integrated with food delivery, grocery, and on-demand essential services. Platforms originally built for meal delivery are now rapidly expanding their offerings to include everyday household items and groceries. While order volumes per transaction remain smaller than conventional e-commerce, the frequency and immediacy of deliveries are driving operator focus. Growing urban density and consumer expectations for rapid fulfilment create a dynamic environment.

However, margins remain under pressure due to higher fulfilment costs, dense urban routing, and the need for rapid delivery infrastructure. Market saturation among major players means that differentiation increasingly relies on logistics, fulfillment footprint, and app ecosystem rather than speed alone.

Key Players and New Entrants

Major incumbent players in the Singapore Q-commerce and delivery space include foodpanda, GrabMart (under Grab Holdings), and Deliveroo. For example, foodpanda has publicly stated that quick-commerce is one of its three pillars for growth in Singapore. Newer entrants or expansions by large e-commerce/tech players are also relevant (e.g., e-commerce marketplaces building fulfilment networks). The competitive environment for new entrants is challenging, as scale effects, logistics costs, and consumer expectations set high barriers to entry. Analysts have noted that smaller players may have to consolidate or exit.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $91.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $110 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Singapore



Report Scope

Singapore Quick Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value

Gross Merchandise Volume

Average Order Value

Order Frequency per Year

Singapore Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Product Type

Groceries and Staples

Fruits and Vegetables

Snacks and Beverages

Personal Care and Hygiene

Pharmaceuticals and Health Products

Home Decor

Clothing and Accessories

Electronics

Others

Singapore Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Payment Mode

Instant Bank Transfer

Wallets and Digital Payments

Credit and Debit Cards

Cash on Delivery

Singapore Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Age Group

Gen Z (15-25)

Millennials (26-39)

Gen X (40-55)

Baby Boomers (Above 55)

Singapore Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Location Tier

Tier 1 Cities

Tier 2 Cities

Tier 3 Cities

Singapore Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Business Model

Inventory-led Model

Hyper-local Model

Multi-vendor Platform Model

Others

Singapore Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Delivery Time

Delivery in 30 Minutes

Delivery 30-60 Minutes

Delivery in 3 Hours

Singapore Quick Commerce Consumer Behavior and Demographics

Average Subscription Uptake by Age Group

Average Subscription Uptake by Location Tier

Average Subscription Uptake

Average Delivery Time

Singapore Quick Commerce Revenue Structure and Composition

Advertising Revenue

Delivery Fee Revenue

Subscription Revenue

Singapore Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Product Type

Gross Merchandise Value by Product Type

Gross Merchandise Volume by Product Type

Average Order Value by Product Type

Order Frequency by Product Type

Singapore Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Payment Mode

Gross Merchandise Value by Payment Mode

Gross Merchandise Volume by Payment Mode

Average Order Value by Payment Mode

Singapore Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Age Group

Gross Merchandise Value by Age Group

Gross Merchandise Volume by Age Group

Average Order Value by Age Group

Singapore Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Location Tier

Gross Merchandise Value by Location Tier

Gross Merchandise Volume by Location Tier

Average Order Value by Location Tier

Order Frequency by Location Tier

Singapore Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Business Model

Gross Merchandise Value by Business Model

Gross Merchandise Volume by Business Model

Average Order Value by Business Model

Singapore Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Delivery Time

Gross Merchandise Value by Delivery Time

Gross Merchandise Volume by Delivery Time

Average Order Value by Delivery Time

Order Frequency by Delivery Time

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v68fnc

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