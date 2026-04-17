Global Hospice Market to Surpass USD 217 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Hospice Market size is valued at USD 89.04 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 217.64 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.37% during 2026–2035. Increased awareness of quality-of-life-oriented therapies, the burden of chronic diseases, the number of elderly people, the demand for home care, and advantageous reimbursement rules all contribute to the development possibilities.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size (2025): USD 89.04 Billion

Market Size (2035): USD 217.64 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 9.37%

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





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Rapidly Aging population and rising chronic disease burden

The rapidly aging population and the rising incidence of chronic illnesses are two more factors propelling the hospice market's growth. Increased lifespan necessitates longer-term care at the end of life, with the main goal being to improve patients' quality of life. Hospice care is being preferred over long hospital stays by an increasing number of healthcare facilities and family members. As a result, demand for hospice care services is rising.

Major Hospice Market Companies Listed in the Report are

VITAS Healthcare Corporation

Kindred Healthcare, Inc.

Amedisys, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc.

Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care

Compassus

AccentCare, Inc.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc.

Enhabit, Inc.

HCR ManorCare

Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care

Hospice of the Valley

Suncoast Hospice

Bluegrass Care Navigators

Heart to Heart Hospice

Hospice of Michigan

Hospice of the Western Reserve

Curo Health Services

VNA Hospice & Palliative Care

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type of Care

Routine Home Care held the largest market share of 68.45% in 2025 owing to its cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and ability to provide continuous support in familiar home settings. Continuous Home Care is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.82% during 2026–2035 spurred by increasing demand for intensive home-based medical supervision in critical stages.

By Service Type

Nursing Services accounted for the highest market share of 34.76% in 2025 as it acts as a core of hospice being clinical monitoring, medication management and patient comfort. Counseling Services (Spiritual & Bereavement) are projected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.34% through 2026–2035 due to enhanced focus on emotional, psychological & spiritual well-being.

By Disease Condition

Cancer dominated with a 41.58% market share in 2025 due to higher referral rates as compared to other segments, and availability of well-established care pathways for oncology patients. Neurological Disorders are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.97% during the forecast period due to rising incidence of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

By Care Setting

Home-Based Hospice Care captured the largest market share of 62.19% in 2025 and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.86% during 2026–2035 as patients choosing to be cared for in their own comfortable and familiar surroundings.

By Provider Type

For-Profit Providers held the highest market share of 66.27% in 2025 and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.91% throughout the forecast period owing to their high operational scalability, ability to invest in new technologies and systems, and extensive provider networks.

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Hospice Market Key Segments

By Type Of Care

Routine Home Care

Continuous Home Care

Inpatient Respite Care

General Inpatient Care

By Service Type

Nursing Services

Physician Services

Medical Social Services

Counseling Services (Spiritual & Bereavement)

Hospice Aide & Homemaker Services

Therapy Services (Physical, Occupational, Speech)

By Disease Condition

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Disorders (e.g., Dementia, Alzheimer’s)

Respiratory Diseases

Kidney Failure

Liver Disease

Others

By Care Setting

Home-Based Hospice Care

Hospice Centers

Hospitals

Nursing Homes / Long-Term Care Facilities

By Provider Type

For-Profit Providers

Non-Profit Providers

Government/Public Providers

Regional Insights:

The U.S. Hospice Market is projected to grow from USD 30.01 Billion in 2025 to USD 70.49 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 8.93%. An aging population, an increasing burden of chronic illness, strong reimbursement policies, widespread home-based care services, and increased awareness of palliative and end-of-life care are all factors driving growth.

With a significant market share of 42.86%, the North American area dominated the hospice market due to its sophisticated healthcare sector and efficient reimbursement practices.

The Asia-Pacific Hospice Market is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.21% throughout the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing geographical segment. The growing aging population, high prevalence of chronic and terminal illnesses, and increased awareness of hospice care will be the main factors driving the market's rapid expansion.

Recent Developments:

In March 2026 , VITAS Healthcare Corporation expanded its hospice service network by opening a new inpatient hospice care facility in Florida, strengthening its high-acuity care capabilities, improving patient access to end-of-life services, and reinforcing its leadership in comprehensive hospice care delivery across the U.S.

, VITAS Healthcare Corporation expanded its hospice service network by opening a new inpatient hospice care facility in Florida, strengthening its high-acuity care capabilities, improving patient access to end-of-life services, and reinforcing its leadership in comprehensive hospice care delivery across the U.S. In February 2025, Kindred Healthcare, Inc. expanded its integrated post-acute and hospice care services through its home-based care division, enhancing coordinated transitions from hospital to hospice settings, improving continuity of care, and strengthening its position in delivering comprehensive end-of-life and long-term care solutions across its service network.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES – helps you understand hospice utilization rates, average length of stay, admission sources, and patient flow across care settings.

– helps you understand hospice utilization rates, average length of stay, admission sources, and patient flow across care settings. QUALITY OF CARE & CLINICAL OUTCOME METRICS – helps you evaluate patient satisfaction, pain management effectiveness, reduction in hospitalizations, and adherence to care standards.

– helps you evaluate patient satisfaction, pain management effectiveness, reduction in hospitalizations, and adherence to care standards. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX – helps you identify workforce availability challenges, referral network gaps, and operational risks affecting hospice service delivery.

– helps you identify workforce availability challenges, referral network gaps, and operational risks affecting hospice service delivery. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover adoption of telehealth, EHR systems, AI-driven monitoring, and digital care coordination tools.

– helps you uncover adoption of telehealth, EHR systems, AI-driven monitoring, and digital care coordination tools. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE & COST EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you assess cost per patient, reimbursement trends, operating margins, and savings compared to hospital-based care.

– helps you assess cost per patient, reimbursement trends, operating margins, and savings compared to hospital-based care. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge provider concentration, expansion of home-based hospice services, partnerships, and opportunities in underserved populations.

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Hospice Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 89.04 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 217.64 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.37% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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