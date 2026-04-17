Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce Market Report 2026: Jahez, HungerStation, and Nana Direct Lead Expansion Through Dark Stores and Diversified Delivery Models

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Product Type, Payment Mode, Age Group, Location, Business Model, and Delivery Time - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The quick commerce market in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow by 8.8% annually, reaching US$1.24 billion by 2025. The quick commerce market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 8.0%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the quick commerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$1.14 billion to approximately US$1.72 billion.





Over the next two to four years, Saudi Arabia's quick commerce landscape is likely to consolidate around a handful of multi-category platforms, supported by strong capital, robust logistics infrastructure, and effective regulatory compliance. Local operators, such as Jahez and Nana, will maintain leadership through network density and partnerships, while regional platforms like Noon and HungerStation will scale through service diversification.

Market competition is expected to intensify in areas such as service reliability, subscription models, and integration with digital wallets. The path forward points toward a hybrid model, anchored in partnerships between retailers, delivery aggregators, and fintechs, that creates a sustainable and scalable quick-commerce ecosystem.



Current State of the Market

Saudi Arabia's quick commerce industry is moving through a phase of consolidation and structured expansion, shifting from early-stage experimentation to scalable operations. The market's growth has been led by food delivery platforms that have broadened into groceries, pharmaceuticals, and daily essentials.

Key urban hubs such as Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam account for most of the activity, supported by widespread smartphone penetration, the rise of digital payments, and ongoing logistics modernization. Increased regulatory involvement from the Transport General Authority (TGA) has brought greater consistency and professionalism to delivery operations and fleet management. The competitive landscape now features a mix of strong domestic players leveraging local infrastructure and regional operators expanding through strategic alliances and acquisitions.

Key Players and New Entrants

Jahez remains the market leader, commanding a strong share in online delivery transactions and extending its footprint beyond food into fast-moving consumer categories. HungerStation continues to compete on a large scale of deliveries, supported by Delivery Hero's global expertise. Grocery-focused platforms such as Nana Direct have built brand equity around dark-store operations and curated product assortments.

Noon Minutes, part of the Noon ecosystem, leverages marketplace logistics for ultra-fast delivery in metropolitan areas. New entrants, such as Rabbit (originally from Egypt) and Mrsool's Express Vertical, are intensifying competition by targeting high-frequency purchases and niche categories.

Key Trends & Drivers



Build on a rapidly expanding digital commerce and payments base

Quick commerce in Saudi Arabia is riding on the rapid expansion of e-commerce and digital payments rather than growing in isolation. Recent analysis suggests Saudi e-commerce is growing at double-digit annual rates, with user penetration continuing to rise through the mid-2020s. At the same time, the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has launched Google Pay and agreed to accept Alipay+ by 2026, embedding international wallets into the local payments stack. Quick-commerce players are increasingly built as "app-first" experiences that assume digital payments and mobile-native usage as the default.

With digital wallets, instant payment systems, and loyalty programs becoming integral to everyday transactions, quick commerce is expected to evolve from a convenience-driven urban service into a mainstream shopping channel, particularly among mid- to high-income consumers in major cities. Expect higher order frequency, more cross-promotion between wallets and delivery apps, and greater integration of subscription and rewards schemes into quick-commerce journeys, particularly in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.

Leverage food-delivery aggregators to expand into multi-category quick commerce

Leading food-delivery aggregators are using their scale to push beyond meals into groceries and general quick commerce. Jahez held around one-third of all delivery orders in the Kingdom in 2024 (91 million of 290 million platform orders), according to Transport General Authority data cited by Argaam. HungerStation and Jahez together generated sizeable profits in Saudi Arabia's food delivery sector in 2024. Jahez has since partnered with Noon to broaden its reach across more than 100 cities and extend into a wider quick-commerce assortment, and has also taken a strategic stake in Doos, a Saudi q-commerce startup focusing on curated products and fast delivery. Newer players such as Egypt-origin Rabbit are using Riyadh as a regional hub to roll out ultra-fast delivery propositions.

As the economics of stand-alone 10-15-minute grocery models remain challenging, using existing delivery infrastructure to add new categories (snacks, household essentials, pharmacy, small electronics) is a capital-efficient way to grow. Strong growth and profitability in the food-delivery segment create balance sheet capacity to invest in adjacent verticals. Partnerships such as Jahez-Noon allow each side to plug gaps: aggregators gain access to a broader retail portfolio, while marketplaces tap into a ready-built delivery network.

Deepen grocery and essentials coverage through dark stores and online supermarkets

Grocery-led quick commerce is being built through a mix of specialist apps and omnichannel retailers. Nana Direct positions itself as a nationwide online grocery service, with its own logistics and a dedicated app, and continues to invest in operations across the Kingdom. Event programs like Seamless Saudi 2025, which include sessions such as "Illuminating Dark Stores: The Secret to Fast E-Commerce Delivery" and feature speakers like the Head of Dark Store Operations at Nana, underscore the growing focus and investment in dark-store-driven fulfillment models. Parallel to this, major supermarket groups such as LuLu Hypermarket and Carrefour KSA promote online grocery with free or fast home delivery across Saudi cities, extending their store networks into last-mile fulfillment hubs. Niche apps like ZAD Fresh focus on organic and farm-fresh groceries, with a strong emphasis on cold-chain logistics.

Urban consumers increasingly expect the same convenience for groceries and household items that they already receive for restaurant orders. The economics of delivering low-value baskets push operators toward highly optimized picking and routing, which dark stores and tightly integrated supermarket back-rooms can provide. International retail formats entering or expanding in Saudi Arabia are used to omnichannel operations, and Vision 2030's push to modernize retail and logistics supports investment in micro-fulfilment and cold-chain infrastructure.

Upgrade logistics and regulation to sustain high-speed delivery at scale

Saudi Arabia's logistics and regulatory framework is undergoing significant modernization to accommodate surging delivery volumes and emerging technologies. Official figures indicate that the sector handled approximately 290 million orders in 2024, followed by a 40% increase in 2025, according to the Transport General Authority. Between April and June 2025, more than 50 million parcels and 101 million service orders, including food and express deliveries, were processed. The country also achieved its first drone-based parcel delivery in Jeddah, marking a milestone in its broader logistics innovation and digital infrastructure agenda. Alongside this, new TGA rules mandate uniforms and plan for facial recognition for delivery drivers, pointing to a more formal and regulated delivery workforce.

Vision 2030 positions logistics as a strategic sector, and the Kingdom aims to be a regional hub for goods movement between Asia, Africa, and Europe. The rapid growth in parcel and food delivery volumes is driving the need for more efficient and secure last-mile logistics. Drone delivery tests, autonomous vehicle pilots, and investments in route optimization technologies are emerging as key responses to address capacity challenges and cost pressures in densely populated urban areas. At the same time, regulators are under pressure to enhance customer protection, safety, and labor standards in a sector that has experienced rapid growth since the pandemic.

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