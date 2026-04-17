Your Career Mentor Launches Career and Leadership Coaching Firm Founded by Paige Williams to Help Professionals Navigate Career Transitions, Leadership Growth, and Workplace Transformation

Chicago, IL, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Your Career Mentor, a full-service career and leadership coaching firm founded by Paige Williams, MPP, a career strategist and executive coach with over 12 years of professional coaching experience and a background in neuroscience research, announced today its official launch, serving mid-career professionals, senior leaders, and organizations ready to close the gap between where they are and where their experience has already prepared them to go.

Paige Williams, MPP, CEO and Founder of Your Career Mentor

Based in Chicago and operating virtually nationwide, Your Career Mentor offers a comprehensive suite of services including one-on-one career coaching, leadership and executive coaching, group workshops, corporate trainings, facilitated team retreats, keynote speaking, and talent operations consulting — all anchored in a signature coaching methodology built on the science of first impressions and human decision-making.

THE COACHING OFFER: CAREER & LEADERSHIP TRANSFORMATION

At the core of Your Career Mentor's individual coaching practice are two flagship tracks: career transition and leadership development. Each is designed to move professionals not just forward, but faster.

Williams' career coaching packages — the Career Sprint™ (4-week intensive) and Career Marathon™ (3-month guided engagement) — are built around her proprietary M.O.V.E. Method©, a four-stage framework encompassing Map, Own, Visibility, and Execute. Designed for professionals who have outgrown their current role but haven't yet translated that growth into market positioning, the M.O.V.E. Method© gives clients a structured, repeatable system for owning their narrative, building strategic visibility, and executing a targeted job search with clarity and confidence.

For professionals navigating leadership identity transitions — particularly those stepping into executive or people-management roles for the first time, or looking to lead without replicating toxic cultures they've experienced — Williams offers the Leadership Sprint™ and Leadership Marathon™. These engagements leverage the proprietary assessments to help clients identify how their experience has already prepared them to lead — and build the presence, communication, and strategic thinking habits to prove it.

"I help professionals who have outgrown where they are make their next career move with clarity and confidence — in 3 months or less, which is 2x faster than the average job search. The truth is, most people aren't stuck because they lack experience. They're stuck because they haven't yet learned how to present what they already know. That's what we fix."

— Paige Williams, MPP, Founder & CEO, Your Career Mentor

WORKSHOPS, TRAINING & FACILITATION: BRINGING CAREER INTELLIGENCE TO TEAMS

Beyond individual coaching, Your Career Mentor offers a growing portfolio of workshops, trainings, and facilitated experiences for organizations, universities, associations, and corporate teams. Williams draws on her background as Associate Director of Career Advancement at a nationally ranked university — where she oversees career programming for a large annual student portfolio — to design engagements that are both intellectually rigorous and immediately actionable.

Workshop and training offerings span a wide range of topics, including personal branding and executive presence, resume and interview strategy, career navigation for high-potential employees, leadership identity development, and workplace culture and retention strategy. Williams is available as a keynote speaker, workshop facilitator, and organizational consultant for talent operations, onboarding experiences, and leadership development programs.

Her facilitated retreat programming is designed for leadership teams navigating organizational transitions, culture challenges, or growth inflection points — bringing the same neuroscience-informed, impression-based frameworks she uses with individual clients to the team level.

"Whether I'm working with a single professional mapping their next move or a team of leaders redefining how they show up together, the work is the same: close the gap between your actual capability and how clearly you communicate it. Organizations lose talent and leaders lose momentum because of that gap. We fix it at every level."

— Paige Williams, MPP

THE METHODOLOGY: NEUROSCIENCE MEETS CAREER STRATEGY

Williams brings a rare combination of credentials to the coaching space: a master's degree in public policy, a background in academic neuroscience research focused on impression formation, and more than 300 first-hand hiring decisions as a former recruiting manager. This intersection is not incidental — it is the foundation of Your Career Mentor's entire approach.

Her signature concept, the Presentation Gap©, describes a fundamental dynamic in talent evaluation: a recruiter's ability to accurately assess a candidate's value is bounded by the candidate's ability to articulate it. When that gap exists, qualified professionals are passed over — not because they lack capability, but because they haven't yet learned to present it with precision. Your Career Mentor exists to close that gap.

For clients preparing for high-stakes interviews, Williams also employs the DEPTH Method©, a proprietary interview coaching tool embedded within the M.O.V.E. Method's Execute stage, covering Domain Context, Expectations, Pressure Points, Tactical Execution, and Harvest. Together, these frameworks form one of the most comprehensive and research-informed career coaching systems available in the market today.

TRACK RECORD: 400+ CAREERS MOVED

Williams' authority in the career space is built on a concrete foundation: 400+ careers moved, most in half the national average job search timeline, backed by 300+ hiring decisions as a recruiting leader. Her client roster spans industries including finance, technology, healthcare, law, nonprofit, higher education, and consumer goods — with a particular specialty in supporting professionals navigating career pivots, re-entry after career breaks, and transitions out of toxic or misaligned work environments.

In addition to private coaching clients, Williams brings this expertise to students and alumni at a top-ranked university, where she serves as Associate Director of Career Advancement, working with a large annual portfolio of students and employers across programs.

FREE STRATEGY CALL

Professionals interested in working with Your Career Mentor are invited to schedule a complimentary free strategy call at YourCareerMentor.org. Organizations and event planners interested in workshops, training programs, or speaking engagements are encouraged to reach out directly at hello@YourCareerMentor.org.

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About Your Career Mentor

Your Career Mentor is a Chicago-based career and leadership coaching firm founded by Paige Williams, MPP. The firm provides individual career coaching, leadership and executive coaching, organizational workshops, facilitated retreats, keynote speaking, and talent consulting to professionals and organizations nationwide. Your Career Mentor's work is grounded in neuroscience research on impression formation and backed by 300+ hiring decisions, 12+ years of coaching experience, and a proprietary suite of frameworks, including the M.O.V.E. Method©, the DEPTH Method©, and workplace intelligence assessments. Learn more at yourcareermentor.org.

Press Inquiries

Paige Williams

Paige [at] YourCareerMentor.Org

https://yourcareermentor.org/

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=FdjHxRuXzlw