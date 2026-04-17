Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market to Reach USD 9.72 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Coatings and Stringent VOC Regulations | SNS Insider

Austin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market size was valued at USD 5.35 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.72 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.19% from 2026 to 2035.

Due to strict VOC rules in the automotive and construction industries, there is a greater need for eco-friendly coatings, which is responsible for market growth. The usage of these resins is further boosted by the movement toward sustainability, rapid urbanization, and greater infrastructure construction.





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The U.S. Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market size was valued at USD 1.12 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.80 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.87%.

With a sizable construction and infrastructure maintenance market that uses waterborne epoxy floor coatings, concrete sealers, and structural adhesives for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure applications, and an established industrial coatings sector that has been moving toward waterborne chemistries under EPA VOC regulations and OSHA occupational exposure limits for many years, the U.S. market is the largest national market in North America.

Green Coatings Surge as Sustainability Regulations Boost Market Growth Globally

The Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market is primarily driven by environmental regulations and policies that promote green coatings. The market will be driven by the growing demand for water-based epoxy resins in infrastructure and building projects in emerging economies due to their high durability and corrosion resistance. Additionally, the market will rise due to the use of water-based epoxy resins in the transportation and automotive industries because of its protective and lightweight qualities. Another driver propelling market expansion is technological advancements that improve the performance of these resins and their curing process.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Resin Type

High Molecular Weight dominated with 62.48% in 2025 owing to its excellent mechanical strength, high chemical resistance, and durability. Low Molecular Weight is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.04% from 2026 to 2035 attributed to its high processing abilities, flexibility, and high penetration capability.

By Application

Coatings dominated with 48.27% in 2025 owing to widespread application in the fields of protection, decoration, and industry globally. Adhesives are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.18% from 2026 to 2035 due to growing demand for efficient, long-lasting, and environmentally compliant adhesive products in applications.

By End-Use Industry

Construction dominated with 39.72% in 2025 owing to the rapid pace of urbanization and infrastructural developments. Automotive & Transportation is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.04% from 2026 to 2035 due to the increased demand for corrosion-resistant and high-performance materials.

By Curing Agent Type

Amine-Based dominated with 57.63% in 2025 owing to their high curing speeds, strong adhesions, and compatibility with aqueous epoxy coating products. Others are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.31% from 2026 to 2035 due to constant improvements and innovations in curing technology.

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Regional Insights:

North America held a 23.74% share of the global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market in 2025 at USD 1.27 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.16% through 2035. The region's market is anchored by a mature industrial coatings sector that has undergone extensive reformulation toward waterborne chemistries over the past two decades in response to stringent state and federal air quality regulations.

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing region at a CAGR of 7.16% through 2035, valued at USD 2.39 Billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 4.76 Billion by 2035 driven by China’s enormous construction activity, the scale of its electronics and automotive manufacturing sectors, and increasingly stringent national VOC emission standards for architectural and industrial coatings that are driving waterborne adoption among Chinese coatings manufacturers.

Key Players:

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Olin Corporation

Hexion Inc.

Allnex GmbH

Arkema S.A.

Evonik Industries AG

Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Aditya Birla Chemicals

DIC Corporation

ADEKA Corporation

Reichhold LLC

Sika AG

Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

Spolchemie A.S.

Resoltech

Helios Resins

Kumho P&B Chemicals

Recent Developments:

In 2024, BASF SE introduced an expanded range of low-emission waterborne epoxy dispersion grades for commercial construction flooring applications, specifically formulated to meet the increasingly stringent European indoor air quality emission test requirements including AgBB and EMICODE certification that German, Austrian, and Swiss building operators specify for occupied commercial and institutional building projects.

In 2024, Huntsman Corporation expanded its ARALDITE waterborne epoxy product portfolio for wind energy composite applications, introducing a low-viscosity waterborne infusion resin system designed for large-format blade manufacturing that addresses the growing sustainability pressure from wind turbine OEMs to reduce the VOC and styrene content of composite manufacturing processes at blade production facilities operating under increasingly restrictive European and North American air emission permits.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Resin Performance & Formulation Efficiency Metrics – helps you understand viscosity, solid content, and improvements in adhesion, film formation, curing performance, and VOC reduction.

– helps you understand viscosity, solid content, and improvements in adhesion, film formation, curing performance, and VOC reduction. Application Performance & Coating Efficiency – helps you identify demand by application, coating effectiveness, and enhancements in corrosion resistance, durability, and surface protection.

– helps you identify demand by application, coating effectiveness, and enhancements in corrosion resistance, durability, and surface protection. End-Use Industry Adoption Insights – helps you analyze consumption across construction, automotive, electronics, and packaging sectors, along with performance-driven demand growth.

– helps you analyze consumption across construction, automotive, electronics, and packaging sectors, along with performance-driven demand growth. Curing & Crosslinking Performance Metrics – helps you evaluate curing agent usage, improvements in curing speed, thermal stability, and reduction in processing time.

– helps you evaluate curing agent usage, improvements in curing speed, thermal stability, and reduction in processing time. Environmental Compliance Metrics – helps you assess VOC emission reduction, regulatory compliance, and adoption of eco-friendly resin formulations.

– helps you assess VOC emission reduction, regulatory compliance, and adoption of eco-friendly resin formulations. Technological Adoption Rate – helps you uncover opportunities in advanced formulations, sustainable coatings, and innovation in high-performance waterborne epoxy systems.

Read Other Related Reports:

Waterborne Coatings Market

Epoxy Resins Market

Epoxy Adhesives Market

Protective Coatings Market

Green Coatings Market

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