SunFire Backs Joey Gase Racing at Talladega and Texas

JANESVILLE, Wis., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunFire, the only U.S.-made diesel-fired radiant heater manufacturer, announced a partnership with Joey Gase Racing for two NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series races this spring. SunFire branding will appear on Gase’s car at Talladega Superspeedway on April 25, 2026, and at Texas Motor Speedway in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, on May 2, 2026.

The partnership links SunFire’s American-made heating products with one of motorsports’ most demanding competitive stages. SunFire manufactures radiant heaters for shops, garages and job sites that require dependable, odor-free and fume-free heat.

“We are thrilled to partner with Joey Gase and his team,” said Michael Perleberg, sales and brand manager at SunFire. “Joey represents the determination and reliability we build into every SunFire heater. Our heaters are hand-crafted in Wisconsin using premium components and deliver powerful, clean heat without smell or fumes. We are excited to bring that same level of performance to the track and introduce SunFire to racing fans across the country.”

Gase, driver and owner of Joey Gase Racing, said the partnership is a natural fit.

“In racing, you need equipment you can trust in tough conditions, just like the shops and garages that rely on SunFire heaters every day,” Gase said. “Their American-made quality and radiant heating technology make them a strong fit for our program. I look forward to showcasing SunFire on the car and delivering strong results for our fans and partners.”

More information is available at sunfireheaters.com.

About SunFire

SunFire manufactures America’s only fully American-made radiant heaters in Janesville, Wisconsin. Designed for durability and performance, SunFire heaters deliver powerful, odorless, and fume-free heat ideal for workshops, garages, pole barns, and industrial applications. Every unit is hand-built using high-quality components.

About Joey Gase Racing

Joey Gase Racing competes in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, with races broadcast nationally on The CW Network. Known for its competitive spirit and fan engagement, the team continues to build momentum on America’s premier stock car racing circuits.

Media Contact:

Michael Perleberg

Sales and Brand Manager

SunFire Heaters

michael@sunfireheaters.com

(855) 251-1649

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/152b5db5-67c6-4b14-a9c8-79aeba038d87