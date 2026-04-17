Philippines Quick Commerce Report 2026: Market to Reach $938.6 Million by 2029 - GrabMart and foodpanda Lead Growth as On-Demand Delivery Scales Across Urban Hubs

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Quick Commerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Product Type, Payment Mode, Age Group, Location, Business Model, and Delivery Time - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The quick commerce market in Philippines is expected to grow by 6.9% annually, reaching US$726.2 million by 2025. The quick commerce market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 6.6%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the quick commerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$679.6 million to approximately US$938.6 million.
Over the next two to four years, the Philippine quick-commerce competitive landscape is expected to evolve as major incumbents such as foodpanda and GrabMart strengthen their positions through improved fulfilment density, wider expansion into Tier II and Tier III cities, and deeper integration with retailer networks. New entrants will likely concentrate on niche categories such as personal care, OTC pharmacy, or ultra-rapid delivery in select regions rather than pursuing nationwide expansion due to high operational and logistics costs.
Competitive intensity will rise, but instead of price-led battles, it will shift toward service differentiation, focusing on delivery speed, product assortment, and loyalty-based bundling. Additionally, retail chains will increasingly partner with or operate within quick-commerce platforms, reducing the number of independent start-ups and reshaping the competitive landscape into one dominated by platform-retailer ecosystems.
Current State of the Market
- The quick-commerce segment in the Philippines is still emerging and remains nested within the broader online grocery and delivery ecosystem. Platforms such as foodpanda and GrabMart offer grocery and everyday essentials delivery in urban centers, including Metro Manila, Cebu, and Davao. For example, GrabMart advertises "instant delivery within the hour" or scheduled delivery.
- Logistics costs and the archipelagic geography remain significant barriers, so many services are concentrated in high-density hubs rather than nationwide rapid fulfilment. The market is characterised by moderate competitive intensity: many players pursue "fast" or "same-day" delivery rather than true sub-30-minute delivery, and the cost structure remains under pressure.
Key Players and New Entrants
- Major players include foodpanda (Philippines) and GrabMart, both of which leverage large user bases and ride-hailing and delivery fleets. Foodpanda Philippines continues to expand its grocery + delivery offering. On the retailer side, supermarket chains such as Puregold Price Club are relevant as potential fulfilment hubs, though direct quick-commerce branding is still nascent.
- Newer or smaller entrants exist, but their footprint remains limited; for example, start-up micro-fulfilment services have been discussed in sector commentary. The competitive intensity is thus moderate, with the major ecosystem players having an early-mover advantage, and the remainder of the market largely chasing rather than radically disrupting the market.
Reasons to buy
- Comprehensive Market Intelligence: Gain a holistic understanding of the overall quick commerce with detailed operational metrics such as gross merchandise value, gross merchandise volume, average order value, and order frequency across key product categories.
- Granular Segmentation and Cross-Analysis: Explore the fast-growing quick commerce ecosystem through detailed segmentation by product type, payment mode, age group, location tier, business model, and delivery time, providing data into evolving consumer behavior and purchasing dynamics.
- Consumer Behavior and Ecosystem Readiness: Understand how demographics and payment method adoption are shaping consumer preferences and driving the expansion of instant delivery services in both urban and semi-urban markets.
- Data-Driven Forecasts and KPI Tracking: Access a comprehensive dataset of 100+ key performance indicators (KPIs) with historical and forecast data through 2029, offering visibility into growth drivers, market trends, and investment opportunities across the quick commerce sector.
- Decision-Ready Databook Format: Presented in a structured, data-centric format compatible with analytical and financial modeling, the Databook enables quick commerce companies, retailers, investors, and logistics partners to make informed, evidence-based strategic decisions.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|140
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$726.2 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$938.6 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.6%
|Regions Covered
|Philippines
Report Scope
Philippines Quick Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics
- Gross Merchandise Value
- Gross Merchandise Volume
- Average Order Value
- Order Frequency per Year
Philippines Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Product Type
- Groceries and Staples
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Snacks and Beverages
- Personal Care and Hygiene
- Pharmaceuticals and Health Products
- Home Decor
- Clothing and Accessories
- Electronics
- Others
Philippines Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Payment Mode
- Instant Bank Transfer
- Wallets and Digital Payments
- Credit and Debit Cards
- Cash on Delivery
Philippines Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Age Group
- Gen Z (15-25)
- Millennials (26-39)
- Gen X (40-55)
- Baby Boomers (Above 55)
Philippines Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Location Tier
- Tier 1 Cities
- Tier 2 Cities
- Tier 3 Cities
Philippines Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Business Model
- Inventory-led Model
- Hyper-local Model
- Multi-vendor Platform Model
- Others
Philippines Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Delivery Time
- Delivery in 30 Minutes
- Delivery 30-60 Minutes
- Delivery in 3 Hours
Philippines Quick Commerce Consumer Behavior and Demographics
- Average Subscription Uptake by Age Group
- Average Subscription Uptake by Location Tier
- Average Subscription Uptake
- Average Delivery Time
Philippines Quick Commerce Revenue Structure and Composition
- Advertising Revenue
- Delivery Fee Revenue
- Subscription Revenue
Philippines Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Product Type
- Gross Merchandise Value by Product Type
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Product Type
- Average Order Value by Product Type
- Order Frequency by Product Type
Philippines Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Payment Mode
- Gross Merchandise Value by Payment Mode
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Payment Mode
- Average Order Value by Payment Mode
Philippines Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Age Group
- Gross Merchandise Value by Age Group
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Age Group
- Average Order Value by Age Group
Philippines Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Location Tier
- Gross Merchandise Value by Location Tier
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Location Tier
- Average Order Value by Location Tier
- Order Frequency by Location Tier
Philippines Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Business Model
- Gross Merchandise Value by Business Model
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Business Model
- Average Order Value by Business Model
Philippines Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Delivery Time
- Gross Merchandise Value by Delivery Time
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Delivery Time
- Average Order Value by Delivery Time
- Order Frequency by Delivery Time
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fsyzzv
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