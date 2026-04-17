Petrochemicals Market Size to Reach USD 1,263.95 Billion By 2035

Ottawa, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global petrochemicals market size was valued at USD 715.85 billion in 2025 , the market is projected to grow from USD 757.73 billion in 2026 to USD 1,263.95 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period 2026-2035. In terms of volume, the petrochemical market is projected to grow from 1,035.00 million tons in 2025 to 1,677.89 million tons by 2035. growing at a CAGR of 4.95% from 2026 to 2035. the Asia Pacific dominated the Petrochemicals industry with the largest revenue share of 46% in 2025. A study published by Towards Chemical and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research.

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Petrochemicals Market Report Highlights

Asia Pacific dominated the petrochemicals market with the largest revenue share of 46% in 2025.

By product type, the olefins segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 46% in 2025.

By raw material, the crude oil segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share of 54% in 2025.

By manufacturing process, the steam cracking segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 50% in 2025.

By end-use industry, the packaging segment dominate the market with the largest revenue share of 31% in 2025.



At a glance

Market Estimated Size (2026): USD 757.73 Billion | CAGR (2026–2035): 5.85%

USD 757.73 Billion | CAGR (2026–2035): 5.85% Market Projected Size (2035): USD 1,263.95 Billion

USD 1,263.95 Billion Market Volume (2025): 1,035.00 Million Tons (MT) | Volume CAGR (2026–2035): 4.95%

1,035.00 Million Tons (MT) | Volume CAGR (2026–2035): 4.95% Market Projected Volume (2035): 1,677.89 Million Tons (MT)

1,677.89 Million Tons (MT) Market Pricing (2025): Average Manufacturing Price: USD 735/ton Average Selling Price: USD 992/ton Pricing CAGR (2025–2035): 3.11%



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How Is Rising Industrial Demand Driving Petrochemicals Growth?

The petrochemicals market is going to be positively impacted by the continual demand for Petrochemical products by Packaging, Automotive, Construction, and Health sectors, all of which require Polymers and Specialty Chemicals. Also, the rapid growth of urbanized cities and increased consumption of consumer processed packaged goods in developing nations has continued to push aloft demand for Petrochemical products in these global markets. According to the International Energy Agency, Petrochemical products are anticipated to account for approximately 33% of total global Oil growth through 2030, reaffirming their significance.

Recently, the industry has seen rapid growth in refinery-to-chemical projects as well as the development of digital technology, primarily Artificial Intelligence (AI), which are improving efficiencies and reducing costs. Also, growing interest and investment in technologies for recycling and bio-based (renewable) manufacturing are shaping the petrochemical industry to establish more sustainable manufacturing processes.

Market Opportunity

The petrochemicals industry is poised to continue benefiting from the increasing need for specialty chemicals and sustainable materials. Global plastic consumption is projected to exceed 500 million tones by 2030, leading manufacturers to increase production facilities in high-growth areas, especially in Asia Pacific. The latest developments in support of this growth include additional funding of chemical recycling technologies that convert plastic waste back into feedstock and promote the circular economy.

Leading worldwide manufacturers like Saudi Aramco and ExxonMobil are investing greatly in the development of low-emission petrochemical processes and integrating hydrogen into their processes. The increased focus on electric vehicles has also resulted in an increased need for high-performance polymers used to produce lightweight components and battery systems, thus creating opportunities for innovation-driven growth across automotive and electronics industries.

Petrochemical Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size and Volume in 2026 USD 757.73 Billion / 1,086.23 Million Tons Expected Size and Volume in 2035 USD 1,263.95 Billion/ 1,677.89 Million Tons Growth rate CAGR of 5.85% from 2025 to 2035 Base year for estimation 2025 Historical data 2018 - 2026 Forecast period 2026 - 2035 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion, Volume in Million tons and CAGR from 2026 to 2035 Report coverage Revenue forecast, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered By Product Type, By Raw Material, By Manufacturing Process, By End-Use Industry, By Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East; Africa Country scope US; Canada; Mexico; Germany; UK; Italy; Netherlands; Belgium; France; Russia; China; India; Japan; Malaysia; Indonesia; Vietnam; Australia; New Zealand; Brazil; Argentina; Columbia; Peru; Saudi Arabia; Iran; Oman; UAE; Qatar; Kuwait; South Africa; Angola; Nigeria Key companies profiled BASF SE; Chevron Corporation; China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC); China Petrochemical Corporation; ExxonMobil Corporation; INEOS Group Ltd.; LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.; Royal Dutch Shell PLC; SABIC; Dow

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Why is the Petrochemicals Market Gaining Importance?

Indispensable feedstock for modern manufacturing: Petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, and benzene serve as foundational molecules for producing plastics, synthetic fibers, elastomers, and resins, making them critical inputs across nearly all industrial value chains.

Petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, and benzene serve as foundational molecules for producing plastics, synthetic fibers, elastomers, and resins, making them critical inputs across nearly all industrial value chains. Sustained demand from diversified end-use industries: Expanding applications in automotive lightweighting, infrastructure development, consumer goods manufacturing, and medical devices are ensuring stable and long-term demand growth for petrochemical derivatives.

Expanding applications in automotive lightweighting, infrastructure development, consumer goods manufacturing, and medical devices are ensuring stable and long-term demand growth for petrochemical derivatives. Rapid urbanization and consumption growth in emerging economies: Countries such as India and China are experiencing rising disposable incomes and urban expansion, leading to increased demand for packaged goods, housing materials, and durable products reliant on petrochemicals.

Countries such as India and China are experiencing rising disposable incomes and urban expansion, leading to increased demand for packaged goods, housing materials, and durable products reliant on petrochemicals. Structural shift in global oil demand toward chemicals: As transportation fuels face long-term decline due to electrification, organizations like the International Energy Agency highlight that petrochemicals will account for a significant share of incremental oil demand, reshaping refinery and energy sector strategies.

As transportation fuels face long-term decline due to electrification, organizations like the International Energy Agency highlight that petrochemicals will account for a significant share of incremental oil demand, reshaping refinery and energy sector strategies. Superior cost-performance advantage over alternatives: Petrochemical-based materials offer a unique combination of low production cost, high durability, chemical resistance, and design flexibility, making substitution with bio-based or alternative materials economically challenging at scale.

Petrochemical-based materials offer a unique combination of low production cost, high durability, chemical resistance, and design flexibility, making substitution with bio-based or alternative materials economically challenging at scale. Exponential growth in the packaging sector: The surge in e-commerce, food delivery, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) is driving high demand for lightweight, flexible, and protective plastic packaging solutions derived from petrochemicals.

The surge in e-commerce, food delivery, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) is driving high demand for lightweight, flexible, and protective plastic packaging solutions derived from petrochemicals. Technological innovation enabling efficiency and sustainability: Advancements in catalytic processes, chemical recycling, and bio-feedstock integration are improving yield efficiency, reducing emissions, and aligning the industry with circular economy goals.

Advancements in catalytic processes, chemical recycling, and bio-feedstock integration are improving yield efficiency, reducing emissions, and aligning the industry with circular economy goals. Large-scale capacity expansions and integration strategies: Significant investments in integrated refining and petrochemical complexes, particularly in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, are enhancing production efficiency and enabling higher value extraction from crude oil and natural gas.

Significant investments in integrated refining and petrochemical complexes, particularly in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, are enhancing production efficiency and enabling higher value extraction from crude oil and natural gas. Critical role in energy transition technologies: Petrochemicals are essential in manufacturing components for electric vehicles (battery casings, insulation), renewable energy systems (solar panels, wind turbine blades), and electronics, reinforcing their relevance even in a decarbonizing world.

Petrochemicals are essential in manufacturing components for electric vehicles (battery casings, insulation), renewable energy systems (solar panels, wind turbine blades), and electronics, reinforcing their relevance even in a decarbonizing world. Resilience and demand stability compared to fuels: Unlike transportation fuels, petrochemical demand is less cyclical and more closely tied to population growth and industrialization, providing a more stable long-term growth outlook for producers.

Petrochemical Market Segmental Insights

Product Type Insights

Why Are Petrochemicals Dominated by Olefins?

Due to their widespread application in plastics, synthetic fibers, and industrial chemicals, olefins are the dominant segment of the petrochemical sector. Ethylene and propylene are critical components of the supply chain for packaging, construction, and consumer products. The need for lightweight and durable materials continues to support the growth of the olefin segment in all sectors, particularly in flexible packaging and infrastructure.

The fastest grower within the olefin segment is polypropylene and bio-based olefins. This is due to the increased focus on sustainability and other regulatory initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Many industries are transitioning to using recyclable, bio-based, and green chemistry in the manufacture of their products as well as developing bio-refineries. This increased focus on sustainability is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the olefin segment as a major contributor to eco-friendly petrochemical production moving forward.

Raw Material Insights

Which Raw Material Segment Is Leading the Petrochemicals Market?

Crude oil is dominant source of raw materials for manufacturing petrochemicals, because of its already established network of suppliers, economies of scale when refining crude oil, and existing infrastructure that can be used for refining. With crude oil being produced in quantities that allow for easy large-scale manufacture of vital petrochemical by-products, it continues to be the primary choice of feedstocks – especially in many regions that have high levels of refining capacity.

Petrochemical Market Share, By Raw Material, 2025 (%)

By Raw Material Revenue Share, 2025 (%) Crude Oil 54 % Natural Gas 24 % Naphtha 16 % Others (LPG, Coal-derived feedstocks) 6 %

However, interest has turned toward natural gas and naphtha-based substitutes; as a result, these materials are now growing quickest among all feedstock segments, because they have less harmful combustion emissions than either crude or naphtha. Also, the focus on producing more sustainably and on diversifying energy sources contributes to the growth in demand for alternatives to petroleum-derived (crude-based) feedstocks. As companies have continued to develop technologies to improve efficiency with gas-based cracking and processing alternatives, they are finding these technologies to be more useful and appropriate for use in developing countries.

Manufacturing Process Insights

Which Steam cracking is Dominant in Petrochemicals Market?

Steam cracking dominated the petrochemicals market in 2025. Steam cracking has been successful at producing a large number of olefins (ethylene and propylene) because it is the most efficient method available. It is a well-established and scalable method that has many applications in global petrochemical plants. This process also allows for the production of a consistent product regardless of which feedstock it is working with, making it the preferred method of large-scale industrial production of olefins.

Petrochemical Market Share, By Manufacturing Process, 2025 (%)

By Manufacturing Process Revenue Share, 2025 (%) Steam Cracking 50 % Catalytic Reforming 22 % Methanol-to-Olefins (MTO) 18 % Others (Gas-to-Liquid, Bio-based Processes) 10 %

Methanol-to-olefins is the fastest growing process segment. This method is becoming more popular because it offers an alternative route to traditional feedstocks for producing olefins; methanol is made from coal or natural gas and can be converted into desirable olefin products. Growth is driven by increasing investment in coal-based regions and improvements in catalytic technology that facilitate the development of flexible and economical production processes.

End Use Industry Insights

Why did the Packaging Segment Dominate the Petrochemicals Market?

Packaging has continued to be the dominant application of end use due to the very large volume of plastic used in applications related to food, beverage, and consumer goods. Durability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness are all characteristics of petrochemical derivatives, which have become necessary for modern packaging solutions. The continued growth of e-commerce and changing lifestyles continue to drive the demand for effective and protective packaging materials.

Petrochemical Market Share, By End-Use Industry, 2025 (%)

By End-Use Industry Revenue Share, 2025 (%) Packaging 31 % Automotive & Transportation 12 % Construction & Infrastructure 14 % Textiles & Apparel 10 % Consumer Goods 9 % Electrical & Electronics 8 % Industrial Manufacturing 9 % Agriculture & Fertilizers 7 %

The use of automotive and EV materials is the fastest growing end-use category, as electric vehicles become more widely adopted and the need for light-weight materials continues to grow. Petrochemicals play a major role in achieving energy efficiency and lessened vehicle weight using advanced formulations for polymers and composites. The increased level of innovation in EV components and the use of sustainable materials will continue to fuel advancements in this segment.

Regional Insights

Why Asia Pacific Region Did Dominated the Petrochemicals Market in 2025?

The Asia Pacific petrochemicals market was estimated to be USD 329.29 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 587.74 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.96% during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific petrochemicals market is growing much faster than any other region due to the scale of its manufacturing base, the strong demand from industries dependent on polymer (e.g. packaging), automotive, & construction goods and services, and availability of refining (i.e. related to manufacture) capacity. Consumption of polymers and chemical intermediates will continue to accelerate as industrialization and urbanization develops through the production of manufacturing consumables. Now every nation in this part of the continent is making cost-efficient use of resources for petrochemical production; they are all operating integrated refinery-petrochemical complexes, and provide substantial external markets for their goods. Furthermore, growing investments in alternative, sustainable, & advanced material and petrochemical solutions will continue to strengthen the region as a global hub for producing, as well as consuming petrochemical products.

For Instance,

In April 2026, The Indian government is in discussions with Assam Petrochemicals and other stakeholders to secure methanol supply for the pharmaceutical sector, addressing disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions and ensuring stable raw material availability for domestic manufacturers.



China: The Core Growth Engine in Asia Pacific

China leads the petrochemical market within Asia Pacific, supported by its robust manufacturing infrastructure and strong domestic consumption. The country’s strategic focus on industrial expansion, combined with government-backed initiatives, has enabled the development of large, integrated petrochemical complexes. These facilities enhance operational efficiency and allow producers to achieve significant economies of scale, reinforcing China’s leading position in regional and global markets.

North America: Leveraging Feedstock Advantage

North America holds the second-largest share in the global petrochemical market, largely due to its access to abundant and cost-effective shale gas resources. This provides a strong competitive advantage, particularly in the production of ethylene and related petrochemicals. The United States, in particular, has seen substantial investments in new and expanded facilities, especially along the Gulf Coast. Growth in the region is further supported by strong demand from packaging, automotive, and construction industries, along with advanced technologies and a well-established supply chain network.

United States: A Global Export Hub

The United States dominates the North American petrochemical landscape, driven by its vast shale gas reserves that ensure a stable and economical feedstock supply. The country has positioned itself as a major exporter of petrochemical products, supported by world-class infrastructure and ongoing investments in capacity expansion for key chemicals such as ethylene, propylene, and methanol. Its strong manufacturing base and strategic industry focus continue to reinforce its leadership.

Europe: Gradual Recovery with Moderate Growth

Europe is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.55% over the forecast period, reflecting a steady recovery in the manufacturing sector following the global pandemic. Increased investments in oil and gas capacity, along with rising ethylene production in countries such as Germany, France, and the UK, are contributing to market growth. However, Western Europe faces relatively stagnant expansion due to market maturity and saturation, which may limit rapid growth compared to emerging regions.

Latin America: Emerging Opportunities Amid Challenges

The petrochemical market in Latin America is experiencing moderate growth, supported by expanding industrial activities and rising demand for plastics, fertilizers, and synthetic materials. Key countries like Brazil and Argentina serve as important production centers, benefiting from domestic feedstock availability and growing downstream industries. Despite these opportunities, the region faces challenges such as infrastructure gaps, economic instability, and regulatory constraints, which can hinder large-scale investments and operational efficiency.

Why Is Middle East & Africa the Fastest-Growing Region in the Petrochemicals Market?

The Middle East & Africa are enjoying the greatest growth in the petrochemicals industry as a result of increasing investments and abundance of available raw materials (i.e. feedstock). Individual nations are actively working to reduce their dependence on exporting crude by growing their downstream petrochemical production. New integrated facilities are coming on-stream, and strategic partnerships are forming between the nations of this region and major international companies. Growth will continue, as a result of increased consumption of plastics, fertilizers, & specialty chemicals, and from the development of infrastructure. Additionally, the MENA region's location will continue to serve it well as a great platform from which to export to both Asia & Europe, & improve the competitiveness of MENA region in global markets.

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More Insights in Towards Chemical and Materials:

Petrochemicals Market Top Key Companies:

BASF SE

Chevron Corporation

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

China Petrochemical Corporation

ExxonMobil Corporation

INEOS Group Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

SABIC

Dow

Recent Developments

In September 2025, Sinopec and Aramco announced a $10 billion integrated petrochemical project aimed at expanding refining and chemical production capacity, strengthening global supply chains, and meeting rising demand for high-value petrochemical products across international markets.

In March 2026, BPCL’s proposed petrochemical complex in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, has sparked environmental concerns among local communities and activists, citing potential ecological risks while authorities evaluate economic benefits and regulatory approvals for the large-scale industrial project.

Petrochemicals Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2035. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Petrochemicals Market

By Product Type

Olefins (Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene)

Aromatics (Benzene, Toluene, Xylene)

Methanol & Derivatives

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Synthetic Rubber

Bio-Based Olefins

Others (Acetylene, Butanes, Styrene)



By Raw Material

Crude Oil

Natural Gas

Naphtha

Others (LPG, Coal-derived feedstocks)

By Manufacturing Process

Steam Cracking

Catalytic Reforming

Methanol-to-Olefins (MTO)

Others (Gas-to-Liquid, Bio-based Processes)

By End-Use Industry

Packaging

Automotive & Transportation

Construction & Infrastructure

Textiles & Apparel

Consumer Goods

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial Manufacturing

Agriculture & Fertilizers

By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



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