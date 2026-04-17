United Steelworkers welcome 147 new members following a strong organizing win at Weyerhaeuser in Kenora

KENORA, Ontario, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers (USW) are proud to welcome 147 new members following a strong organizing victory at Weyerhaeuser in Kenora, Ont.

Workers voted overwhelmingly in favour of joining the union with 97% support. This is a clear demonstration of their desire for a stronger voice at work and a more secure future.

“This result speaks volumes,” said Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director. “Workers at Weyerhaeuser came together with shared goals – to improve their working conditions, strengthen their rights and build a better future. We are proud to stand with them as they begin this next chapter.”

The organizing campaign was driven by workers coming together and building support across the workplace.

“This didn’t happen overnight,” said Darlene Jalbert, USW District 6 Organizing Co-ordinator. “Workers had honest conversations with each other about what they want to see change and what they deserve. This vote shows their unity and their commitment to standing together for something better.”

This victory reflects a growing trend of workers across the forestry sector choosing to unionize and strengthen their collective voice on the job.

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union's strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

For more information:

Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director, 416-243-8792, kstewart@usw.ca

Darlene Jalbert, USW District 6 Organizing Co-ordinator, 613-362-4414, djalbert@usw.ca

Arushana Sunderaeson, USW Communications, 416-243-8792 ext. 1233, asunderaeson@usw.ca