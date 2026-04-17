Domus Next Unveils Nori Family Hub AI Family Manager to Uncomplicate Big Plans

Austin, TX, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domus Next Inc. (“Domus” or “The Company”), a pioneer in building AI infrastructure to help families stay organized, today announced it will offer the first public preview of the Nori Family Hub at the Mom 2.0 Summit in Austin. Representing the next evolution of the smart home, Nori is a proactive "Family Brain" designed to move households beyond fragmented apps and into a new era of automated, unified living. While moms often carry the weight of household management, Nori is designed to lift the spirit of the home. It isn't just a planner; it is a unifying presence that keeps families connected. By subtly handling the logistics, Nori creates space for the moments that matter—turning a chaotic home into a place of shared encouragement, quiet comfort, and genuine connection.



Combining Nori's AI intelligence and a stylish frame, the Nori Family Hub turns hours of planning into minutes. Whether it’s hosting a dinner party or a birthday celebration, Nori can break down big plans into manageable steps by understanding the user’s natural voice commands and assigning the right family members to each task. It also connects with other calendars, such as Microsoft Outlook, Apple, and Google Calendar, to consolidate scattered schedules into a single view.



In addition to scheduling, the Nori Family Hub features Family Memory that caters to every family’s unique needs. It remembers important details, like dietary restrictions and allergies, and recommends recipes that suit everyone.



Families can view all plans, recipes, and steps on a big touchscreen optimized for readability. When not in use, it doubles as a digital photo frame, blending into any space with interchangeable frame options. It also includes built-in tools to simplify everyday routines, such as shared task lists, a digital message board for guests or caregivers, and a gamified chore system that encourages everyone to work together—all customizable through the touchscreen or the Nori mobile app.



“We created the Nori Family Hub to cut down the tedium around managing a household by handling the details on behalf of families," said Issac Long, co-founder of Nori. "By breaking down complex plans into manageable steps, the Nori Family Hub lets everyone share the mental load in managing the household while staying effortlessly organized. More than just a managing app, Nori is designed to understand users' intent and to cater to their personal details, like allergies and preferences. In the broader context, using AI intelligence to bring families closer together and make their lives meaningful has always been our goal in building out Nori's broader ecosystem.”



About Domus Next Inc.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Domus Next Inc. is building AI infrastructure to help families stay organized, keep track of what’s going on, and make decisions together. Built by veterans from ByteDance and Samsung, Nori takes out the stress from managing schedules, tasks, meals, and daily routines so they can focus on the things that matter.

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