Glimpact completes first fundraising round with Sparkalis

NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glimpact, a pioneer in environmental impact measurement and developer of the first technology implementing the methodological framework adopted by the EU’s Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), announced a €2.6 million fundraising round with Sparkalis, Puratos Group’s investment arm, a global leader in bakery, sweet goods, and chocolate ingredients.

This partnership is even more structured as Puratos has already integrated Glimpact’s technology at the core of its impact reduction strategy.

This fundraising opens a strategic chapter for Glimpact, enabling the startup to strengthen its unique positioning, accelerate its technological solution deployment, and support its clients across Europe and the United States, in a sector where funding for the ecological transition remains highly selective.

The agri-food industry represents both a major opportunity and challenge for the ecological transition, given its complex value chains and direct impact on natural resources. This partnership brings unique industrial expertise and understanding of ongoing food value chain transformations.

This announcement comes at a pivotal moment with the entry into force of the ESPR; the EU is establishing an ambitious framework to assess products’ environmental impact and drive manufacturers to adopt eco-design practices.

“At Sparkalis, we invest in technologies capable of deeply transforming the food industry to make it more sustainable. Glimpact’s ability to integrate rigorous, science-based environmental measurement into decision-making is a true breakthrough. It enables companies not only to understand their footprint across complex ingredient supply chains, but also to take concrete action – from sourcing to production – to reduce it at scale. This is exactly the kind of impactful innovation we aim to support.” Jean-Philippe Michaux, Managing Partner at Sparkalis

“Welcoming Sparkalis on board is a tremendous source of pride and a strong signal to all industries: we are ready to write a new chapter in the ecological transition. Together, we are not just supporting business transformation, we are creating the conditions for a truly sustainable industrial revolution.” – Christophe Girardier, President of Glimpact

About GLIMPACT

Glimpact is the first digital platform enabling the environmental impact assessment of products and organizations based on the EU’s new scientific framework. It makes the Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) method accessible to all stakeholders to measure their environmental footprint and, more importantly, to identify the most effective reduction levers.

Glimpact boasts strong expertise and experience with major players including Lacoste, Decathlon, Mars, Gant, Carrefour, Puratos, Manutan, Spadel, and Chantelle.

About Sparkalis

Sparkalis is a dynamic and forward-thinking FoodTech venture fund dedicated to fostering innovation and driving positive change in the global food industry. Committed to supporting visionary startup founders and entrepreneurs, Sparkalis invests in cutting-edge solutions that have the potential to reshape the landscape of the food industry. With a focus on transformative technologies and strategic partnerships, Sparkalis strives to be a catalyst for progress in creating a healthier, more sustainable, and innovative future for the entire food ecosystem.

Contacts:

Michael Steck

msteck@glimpact.com

Charles DUBIEF

charles.dubief@braintrust.paris