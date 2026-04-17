KELLEY WILLIAMSON LAUNCHES KELLEY KOUTURE, A MODERN LUXURY FOOTWEAR BRAND REDEFINING FASHION AND FUNCTION

RICHMOND, Va., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelley Kouture, a modern luxury footwear brand handcrafted in Italy, officially launches today with the debut of its e-commerce destination, kelleykouture.com. Founded by Virginia entrepreneur Kelley Powell Williamson, the brand introduces a new standard in footwear — where elevated design meets intentional comfort.

Born from a deeply personal journey, Kelley Kouture was created with a clear mission: Women should never have to choose between beauty and well-being. After being told she might never wear heels again, Williamson set out to reimagine what luxury footwear could feel like — resulting in a collection that seamlessly blends fashion-forward design with balance, support and wearability.

“This is not your typical footwear line,” said Williamson. “It’s about creating something truly beautiful — a shoe that excites women who love fashion, while honoring what their bodies need. It’s where fashion meets function, designed to be seen and crafted to be felt.”

The debut collection features a curated selection of on-trend silhouettes crafted with designer-grade Italian materials and meticulous attention to detail. With a distinctive point of view, Kelley Kouture enters the market with a bold promise: Modern luxury footwear should feel as exceptional as it looks — empowering women to stand tall, move freely and show up confidently in their everyday lives.

A Personal Story Turned Purpose-Driven Brand

The inspiration behind Kelley Kouture began after Williamson underwent multiple cancer-related surgeries that affected her balance and transformed her relationship with traditional heels. As she searched for stylish yet wearable options, she uncovered a significant gap in the market.

“My search for modern, sophisticated footwear that also embraced comfort revealed a truth too many women know,” Williamson said. “In fashion, beauty often comes at the expense of well-being. Women deserve more — and I decided to create it.”

In less than a year — an exceptionally accelerated timeline in the footwear industry — Williamson brought Kelley Kouture to life. Leveraging her background in business strategy, she assembled a global team and immersed herself in footwear design, development and manufacturing to lead the brand from concept to launch.

“This brand was born out of necessity, but it’s driven by purpose,” she added. “I wanted to create something that allows women to feel as beautiful as they look — without sacrificing comfort, confidence or their sense of self.”

Where Modern Luxury Meets Intentional Design

At the core of Kelley Kouture is a commitment to craftsmanship and innovation. Each pair is meticulously made in Italy by skilled artisans, combining timeless techniques with modern design thinking.

The debut collection features:

Sculptural, fashion-forward silhouettes

Adjustable elements that accommodate natural changes in foot shape

The signature “K Heel” — a distinctive two-piece design offering enhanced stability and balance

Premium leathers and flexible materials that move naturally with the wearer

Supportive footbeds designed to keep the foot comfortably in place

Cushioned leather insoles for added comfort

Leather soles with injected rubber for non-slip traction

“Every detail begins with one question: How will this feel on a woman’s foot?” Williamson said. “That’s our North Star.”

Designed to Support Women — Literally and Figuratively

Beyond design and craftsmanship, Kelley Kouture is rooted in a broader mission: to support and uplift women in their everyday lives.

A signature heart-and-teardrop motif, featured on custom leather insoles, symbolizes resilience, strength and support — serving as a subtle reminder with every step. The collection is further enhanced by a vibrant, joyful color palette, reinforcing the brand’s belief that luxury should elevate both how women feel and how they move through the world.

The brand also reflects Williamson’s long-standing commitment to community, with plans for events and initiatives that foster connection while supporting meaningful charitable causes.

“This is more than a shoe,” Williamson said. “It’s about helping women stand tall — literally and figuratively — and feel supported in every step.”

About Kelley Kouture

Kelley Kouture is a modern luxury footwear brand based in Greater Richmond, Virginia, founded by Kelley Powell Williamson. Crafted in Italy and shipped nationwide from the brand’s Virginia-based fulfillment center in Suffolk, the brand blends global craftsmanship with hometown pride.

Guided by personal experience and intentional design, Kelley Kouture is redefining the relationship between fashion and function — creating shoes that feel as exceptional as they look.

To learn more or shop the collection, visit kelleykouture.com.