Sneakers Market Size to Reach $143.6 Billion by 2031 Growing at 7.41% CAGR, Driven by Athleisure Trends and E-Commerce Expansion, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report by Mordor Intelligence, the sneaker market size was estimated at $94.61 billion in 2025, and is projected to expand from $100.48 billion in 2026 to $143.66 billion by 2031, growing at a 7.41% CAGR. This upward trend is driven by the convergence of athletic performance and everyday fashion, with versatile lifestyle designs currently outpacing traditional sports footwear in growth. The market is evolving into a dual-tier structure defined by digital-first shopping, premium luxury offerings, and affordable options for emerging economies. While established industry giants maintain an innovation edge, new competitors are successfully capturing market share through sustainable practices and direct-to-consumer engagement, all supported by a global increase in fitness and health consciousness.

Sneakers Market Trends Driving Industry Growth

A major sneakers' market trend is the rise of athleisure and lifestyle-oriented footwear, where consumers seek versatile designs suitable for workouts, casual wear, and social settings. This shift is accelerating demand for hybrid sneakers that combine comfort, performance, and aesthetics, reshaping product development strategies across the sneakers market.

Athleisure and Lifestyle Fashion Fueling Demand

The growing popularity of athleisure is a key driver of the sneakers market growth, with footwear becoming an essential part of everyday fashion. Consumers are increasingly opting for sneakers that offer both style and functionality, supported by relaxed dress codes and evolving fashion preferences. This trend is pushing brands to integrate advanced materials, cushioning technologies, and premium design elements.

Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Innovations Gaining Traction

Sustainability is becoming a key differentiator in the sneakers market share, with brands investing in recycled materials, bio-based components, and circular production models. Consumers, particularly younger demographics, are increasingly favoring eco-conscious products, prompting companies to align sustainability initiatives with performance and affordability.

Digital Transformation Reshaping Distribution Channels

The expansion of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer platforms is transforming the sneakers market. Online retail is the fastest-growing channel, supported by mobile-first shopping, AI-driven personalization, and enhanced digital experiences such as virtual try-ons. These advancements are improving customer engagement and driving higher conversion rates.

Discover comprehensive insights and stay ahead of the latest industry trends, including in-depth localized analysis: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/sneakers-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Sneakers Market Segment Insights

Product Type

Athletic Sneakers

Lifestyle and Fashion Sneakers

End User

Men

Women

Children

Price Range

Mass

Premium

Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

More

Sneakers Market Regional Outlook and Growth Trends

Asia-Pacific leads the global sneakers market, driven by urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and a strong youth population. North America and Europe remain mature but profitable markets, supported by premiumization, brand loyalty, and sustainability trends, while emerging regions offer long-term growth opportunities.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Focus

The sneakers market is moderately competitive, with leading players focusing on innovation, digital ecosystems, and brand storytelling. Emerging brands are gaining traction through niche positioning, sustainability narratives, and direct-to-consumer strategies, intensifying competition.

Key Sneakers Industry Leaders

Nike Inc.

Adidas AG

Puma SE

New Balance Athletics Inc.

Skechers USA, Inc.

Explore more insights into the apparel, footwear & accessories research landscape: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/market-analysis/apparel-footwear-accessories?utm_source=globenewswire

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Sports Shoes Market Size & Share Analysis: Performance Tech and AI Integration

The global sports shoes market is projected to reach USD 118.63 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.61%. Growth is fueled by the widespread use of carbon-plated "super-shoes" and the adoption of AI-enabled virtual-fit tools that reduce online return rates. Producers are heavily investing in lightweight foams and bio-based midsoles to meet both performance and sustainability demands. While incumbents lead in R&D, challenger brands are thriving through agile product drops and DTC strategies, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

Basketball Shoes: Globalization and Star-Athlete Narratives

The basketball shoe market is forecast to expand to USD 38.42 billion by 2031, registering a robust CAGR of 7.37%. The globalization of professional leagues and youth infrastructure is driving demand, with a notable shift toward low-top designs as athletes prioritize mobility. Marketing strategies centered on star-athlete storytelling are successfully pushing premium price points above $160. Online channels are dominating this sector through data-driven curation and rapid restocking of exclusive colorways, effectively monetizing basketball culture. https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-basketball-shoe-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Athletic Footwear Market Size & Share Analysis: Biomechanics and Women's Participation

The broader athletic footwear market is expected to reach USD 269.81 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.73%. A major growth opportunity lies in the rising participation of women in organized sports, prompting brands to launch products specifically tailored to women's biomechanics. By enhancing digital DTC platforms, brands are improving profit margins and personalizing customer experiences. Consolidation among specialty retailers and increased government investment in sports infrastructure are further supporting market expansion in both developed and emerging economies.

Global Footwear: Athleisure and Sustainability Mandates

The global footwear market is estimated to reach USD 471.32 billion by 2031. The sector is adapting to the rising athleisure trend and strict sustainability mandates, such as the EU’s Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR). These regulations are driving innovation in materials and processing methods. While Asia-Pacific remains the primary hub for output, the rise of D2C brands is reshaping traditional retail by establishing direct consumer relationships. Despite fluctuating material prices, new revenue streams are emerging through heightened digital engagement and social media commerce.

To explore the specific drivers of the global footwear transition, refer to: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/footwear-market?utm_source=globenewswire

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