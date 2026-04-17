$5.59 Bn Electric Trucks Global Market Forecasts to 2032 - Growing Collaborations Among Manufacturers, Battery Innovators, and Digital Platform Developers

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Trucks Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Electric Trucks Market was valued at USD 4.71 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.59 billion in 2026, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.57%.

With such rapid growth, the market is poised to achieve USD 16.47 billion by 2032, stimulated by adoption in key commercial transportation hubs and evolving regulatory mandates.

The electric trucks market is experiencing a transformative phase, driven by global trends towards sustainable transportation solutions. As technological advancements, supportive policies, and strategic infrastructure investments gain momentum, the market is witnessing significant progress in fleet electrification. This evolution is reshaping the operational landscape and competitive dynamics among commercial vehicle stakeholders, offering unique insights for strategic planning and competitive advantage.

Key Takeaways from This Report

Fleet operators are integrating electric trucks as essential assets to meet environmental standards and urban delivery demands, thanks to advancements in energy density and battery longevity.

Collaborations among manufacturers, battery innovators, and digital platform developers enable modular designs, predictive maintenance, and dynamic route optimization, enhancing uptime and operational efficiency.

Government investment in charging infrastructure and public-private partnerships expedite adoption and strengthen supply chains' resilience.

Innovative telematics and real-time analytics provide decision-makers with enhanced insights into fleet health, resource management, and performance.

Scope of the Report

Payload Capacity: Analysis includes heavy, medium, and light-duty vehicles, categorized by chassis, motor output, and expected range parameters.

Analysis includes heavy, medium, and light-duty vehicles, categorized by chassis, motor output, and expected range parameters. Vehicle Types: Coverage includes a variety of trucks such as box, dump, flatbed, pickup, refrigerated, utility, and waste collection, each with distinct design and load management requirements.

Coverage includes a variety of trucks such as box, dump, flatbed, pickup, refrigerated, utility, and waste collection, each with distinct design and load management requirements. Propulsion Technologies: Explores battery electric, fuel cell electric, and plug-in hybrid systems, tailored to diverse operational and energy storage demands.

Explores battery electric, fuel cell electric, and plug-in hybrid systems, tailored to diverse operational and energy storage demands. Battery Sizes: Insights into multiple capacity classes addressing range, charging frequency, and weight requirements for varied applications.

Insights into multiple capacity classes addressing range, charging frequency, and weight requirements for varied applications. Applications: Comprehensive look at segments like logistics, construction, agriculture, municipal services, warehousing, retail, and specialized delivery, each with unique energy cycles and customer needs.

Comprehensive look at segments like logistics, construction, agriculture, municipal services, warehousing, retail, and specialized delivery, each with unique energy cycles and customer needs. Sales Channels: Analysis of original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distribution influences on purchasing and service contract frameworks.

Analysis of original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distribution influences on purchasing and service contract frameworks. Geographies Covered: Thorough review covering the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific, examining regional infrastructure, policy environments, and manufacturing strategies.

By deeply analyzing such aspects, this report offers invaluable insights for decision-makers seeking to align their strategies with current industry trends and seize opportunities for growth and innovation in the electric trucks market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $16.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.5% Regions Covered Global



Competitive Landscape



Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

Concentration Ratio (CR)

Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

AB Volvo

Ashok Leyland Limited

Bollinger Motors, Inc.

BYD Company Limited

Eicher Motors Limited

Ford Motor Company

Freightliner Trucks by Daimler AG

General Motors Company

GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

Hyundai Motor Company

Hyzon Motors Inc.

Iveco S.p.A.

Lion Electric Company

Nikola Corporation

PACCAR Inc.

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

Rivian Automotive, Inc.

Stellantis N.V.

Tata Motors Limited

Tesla, Inc.

TRATON SE by Volkswagen Group

Volta Trucks AB

Workhorse Group Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mk56wo

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