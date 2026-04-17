LNG Bunkering Market Size to Exceed USD 34.02 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LNG Bunkering Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The LNG Bunkering Market Size was valued at USD 2.50 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 34.02 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 29.94% over 2026-2035.”

Stringent Emission Regulations and Maritime Decarbonization Drives Market Expansion Globally

The usage of LNG as a maritime fuel has been greatly aided by the strict environmental regulations that have been implemented globally by international organizations in charge of the maritime sector. Shipping companies have been forced to switch to new fuels in an effort to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide, sulfur oxide, and nitrogen oxide. LNG is the preferred fuel for these uses since it has demonstrated effectiveness in reducing emissions. This trend has been exacerbated by growing pressure from environmental groups and governments. Additionally, fleet owners' understanding of sustainability and financial feasibility has helped.

Get a Sample Report of LNG Bunkering Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/10007

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Shell plc

TotalEnergies SE

Gasum Oy

ENGIE SA

Peninsula Petroleum

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd

Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS)

Harvey Gulf International Marine

Naturgy Energy Group SA

Crowley Maritime Corporation

CMA CGM SA

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL)

NYK Line

QatarEnergy / Q‑LNG

ExxonMobil Marine Fuels

Petronas Marine

Bunker Holding A/S

Fjord Line AS

Titan LNG BV

Polskie LNG S.A.

LNG Bunkering Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 2.50 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 34.02 Billion CAGR CAGR of 29.94% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Application (Container Fleet, Tanker Fleet, Cargo Fleet, Ferries, Inland Vessels, Others)

• By Product Type (Truck-to-Ship, Port-to-Ship, Ship-to-Ship, Portable Tanks)

• By End-User (Shipping & Maritime Transport, Offshore Oil & Gas, Ferries & Passenger Transport, Port & Logistics Operators)





Purchase Single User PDF of LNG Bunkering Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/10007

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Truck-to-Ship dominated the LNG Bunkering Market with ~41% share in 2025 owing to its ability to provide flexible operation, reduced costs, and negligible infrastructure required for the process. The Ship to Ship segment is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising number of LNG bunker ships that are used for large-volume operations in the marine transportation industry.

By End-User

Shipping & Maritime Transport dominated the LNG Bunkering Market with ~51% share in 2025 owing to the growth in international maritime freight and the rising adoption of ships running on LNG fuel. The Offshore Oil & Gas segment is projected to have the fastest-growing CAGR from 2026-2035 owing to the growing adoption of LNG-powered offshore support vessels as well as stringent emission policies in offshore operations.

By Application

Container Fleet dominated the LNG Bunkering Market with ~36% share in 2025 due to the huge amount of fuel consumed by container vessels, which will soon switch to cleaner fuels. The Ferries segment is predicted to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2026-2035 owing to stringent environmental laws in coastal areas and an increasing preference for clean transportation.

Regional Insights:

Due to its well-established LNG infrastructure, supportive regulatory framework, and early adoption of clean fuel for ships, Europe accounted for a significant portion of the LNG bunkering market's revenue in 2025, which is roughly 37%.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to have the highest growth rate at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 31.66% from 2026 to 2035 owing to the fast-growing nature of maritime business and investments being made in the infrastructure of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on LNG Bunkering Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/10007

Recent Developments:

2026 : TotalEnergies and CMA CGM formed a 50/50 LNG bunkering joint venture in Rotterdam, planning a 20,000 m³ bunker vessel deployment by 2028.

: TotalEnergies and CMA CGM formed a 50/50 LNG bunkering joint venture in Rotterdam, planning a 20,000 m³ bunker vessel deployment by 2028. 2025: Gasum’s Coralius LNG bunker vessel completed its 1,000th bunkering operation in Kiel, demonstrating operational reliability for dual-fuel vessel supply.

Exclusive Sections of the LNG Bunkering Market Report (The USPs):

PRICING & COST STRUCTURE ANALYSIS – helps you understand LNG pricing models, regional price variations, and detailed cost components including procurement, storage, and transfer operations, enabling better cost optimization strategies.

– helps you understand LNG pricing models, regional price variations, and detailed cost components including procurement, storage, and transfer operations, enabling better cost optimization strategies. STORAGE & THROUGHPUT METRICS – helps you evaluate installed LNG storage capacity, annual throughput, and utilization rates across ports, highlighting infrastructure readiness and supply availability.

– helps you evaluate installed LNG storage capacity, annual throughput, and utilization rates across ports, highlighting infrastructure readiness and supply availability. BUNKERING OPERATIONS EFFICIENCY – helps you assess operational performance through metrics like turnaround time, fleet utilization, and deployment by bunkering type, ensuring improved operational planning.

– helps you assess operational performance through metrics like turnaround time, fleet utilization, and deployment by bunkering type, ensuring improved operational planning. PORT & TERMINAL INFRASTRUCTURE INSIGHTS – helps you identify key LNG bunkering ports, terminal capacities, and their integration with major shipping routes, supporting strategic expansion decisions.

– helps you identify key LNG bunkering ports, terminal capacities, and their integration with major shipping routes, supporting strategic expansion decisions. ENVIRONMENTAL & REGULATORY COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you understand emission reductions, IMO compliance, and safety benchmarks, critical for aligning with global sustainability standards.

– helps you understand emission reductions, IMO compliance, and safety benchmarks, critical for aligning with global sustainability standards. SAFETY & RISK MONITORING INDEX – helps you track incident frequency, hazard management, and emergency preparedness across LNG operations, ensuring risk mitigation and operational reliability.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.