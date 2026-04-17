Leading Across Sales and Reputation, the iCAUR V23 Becomes the Top Choice in Southeast Asia’s Boxy SUV Market

WUHU, China, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its global launch, iCAUR, the new energy strategic brand of Chery Group, has gained wide popularity worldwide for its model V23. Its distinctive features and all-around capabilities make it a popular choice in the new energy boxy SUV segment. In the Southeast Asian new energy market, it continues to deliver strong performance, and continuously ranked No.1 in sales in the region’s new energy boxy SUV segment. These solid market results prove its global appeal.

This achievement directly reflects the iCAUR V23’s dual breakthrough in both reputation and market share across key markets such as Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia. In February, the V23 launched at the Indonesia International Motor Show, winning three major awards: Best APM Outdoor Activity, Favourite New Car Launch, and Favorite Newcomer Car Brand. The V23 model also received over 300 blind pre-orders, making an immediate impact on the local market.

In the Thailand market, the V23 has delivered benchmark performance, with cumulative sales surpassing 4,000 units. It has ranked No.1 in the boxy pure EV SUV segment for two consecutive months and entered the top five EV models by registrations in Thailand. At the 2026 Model of the Year Awards, it won Best Performance Compact SUV EV and Best Boxy Style, achieving wide recognition in both sales and reputation. In Malaysia, the V23 has also performed strongly, with over 1,800 units delivered since launch and gaining local positive recognition.

A model can keep leading in overseas markets mainly because its product fits local driving needs. Southeast Asia has complex terrain, with many mountains and unpaved roads. Local users also have high demands for off-road ability, space practicality, and daily commuting use. The iCAUR V23 is designed to match these key needs. With a 43° approach angle, a 41° departure angle, and 210mm high ground clearance, the vehicle can handle both city commuting and outdoor trips with ease. Its 2,735mm long wheelbase also provides a spacious cabin and cargo space, making it suitable for solo travel, family trips, and other scenarios.

The solid performance of the V23 in Southeast Asia is also backed by multiple authoritative certifications. The model has received a five-star safety rating from ASEAN NCAP, becoming the first pure electric boxy SUV to achieve this result. Its cage body structure made of 70% high-strength steel, along with over a dozen advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), provides comprehensive safety protection for drivers and passengers. The V23 also ranked No.1 in the 2026 China New Energy Vehicle Automotive Performance for mid-size pure electric SUVs released by J.D. Power, further proving its product strength in global markets.

A high-quality product can continuously unlock market potential and bring more surprises to users. The iCAUR V23 has built a highly flexible modification ecosystem that meets the personalized needs of users across different regions, further enhancing its market adaptability. At the upcoming 2026 Beijing Auto Show and the iCAUR International Business Summit, the brand will showcase various modified versions of the V23, fully demonstrating its customization potential and scenario expansion capabilities. The AIMOGA robots and robotic dogs will also make an appearance at the iCAUR exhibition booth. Stay tuned!

Company: Chery Group

Contact Person: Zeng Zhaoqing

Email: cengzhaoqing@mychery.com

Website: https://www.icaurglobal.com/

City: Wu Hu

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