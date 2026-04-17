Sustainable Green Team (OTC: SGTM) Launches Restore.Earth Network. The World's First Multi-Channel Broadcast Platform Combining Live Verified Environmental Events, Outdoor Sports, Conservation Gaming, and Professional Programming — Distributed Across 32 FAST TV Platforms With Potential Reach Into 3 Billion Connected Households. Launching Q2 2026.





57.9 Million American Anglers. 220 Million Worldwide. 169 Pending Patent Applications. 850,000+ Lines of Code. Testnet Complete. Mainnet Live. The Outdoor World Has Never Seen Anything Like This.

Restore.Earth is the commercial operating platform of Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) — developer and sole owner of the world's first Physical Truth Infrastructure. Every broadcast event, every verified scan, and every conservation record on the Restore.Earth Network runs on SGTM's 169 pending patent applications, 850,000+ lines of proprietary production code, and 16,000+ development hours of engineering investment.

ASTATULA, Fla., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) today announced the Q2 2026 launch of the Restore.Earth Network — a multi-channel broadcast platform combining live verified environmental events with professional outdoor programming, conservation gaming, and expert content across multiple dedicated channels. Following a successful Q1 2026 testnet phase in which thousands of real-world events were verified, the platform has now transitioned to mainnet — with the Restore.Earth Network launching its first broadcast channels this quarter.

Restore.Earth spans 13 institutional sectors — from critical minerals and government fraud prevention to defense supply chains and election integrity — covered by 169 pending patent applications and one of the most comprehensive physical truth verification infrastructures ever built. The broadcast network announced today is one layer of a global platform that is changing how every major industry on earth verifies what actually happened. It is also the layer the world will see first.

The Network. Built. Tested. Now Live on Mainnet.

The Restore.Earth Network launches its first channels in Q2 2026, distributed via integrated APIs across 32 FAST TV platforms with potential reach into billions of connected households worldwide, and simultaneously broadcast to 97 social media accounts spanning 13 platforms in 32 languages. The network operates multiple dedicated channels covering outdoor sports, conservation, live environmental gaming, expert programming, and real-time verified scan broadcasts from the platform's growing global operator community across 195 nations.

Two programming layers run simultaneously. The first is professional produced content — outdoor programming, conservation documentaries, expert segments, and branded channel content from the platform's growing ambassador community. The second is live verified event programming — every GPS-confirmed scan event performed on the Restore.Earth platform broadcasts in real time as it is verified, creating a continuous stream of independently auditable proof from around the world. Every verified event that airs carries proof that what aired actually happened — confirmed by GPS, validated by artificial intelligence, cross-referenced by four independent satellite providers, and permanently anchored to a public immutable record that any viewer, regulator, or advertiser can independently verify without contacting the platform.

The verification infrastructure has already processed thousands of real-world transactions through Q1 2026 testnet operations. The Network now brings those verified events to audiences in real time.

Proprietary Technology Protected by 169 Pending Patent Applications.

The Restore.Earth Network is powered by 850,000+ lines of proprietary production code, 16,000+ development hours, and protected by 169 pending U.S. patent applications covering every layer of the architecture. Selected innovations include:

Scan-to-Air Protocol (P-63) — Connects every GPS-confirmed verified physical event to real-time distribution across FAST TV platforms and 97 social media accounts following verification completion — the trigger layer that makes the entire network run.

Connects every GPS-confirmed verified physical event to real-time distribution across FAST TV platforms and 97 social media accounts following verification completion — the trigger layer that makes the entire network run. CatchChain (P-147) and TournamentChain (P-163) — The first GPS-confirmed fishing and tournament verification systems in the history of sport fishing. Every verified catch and every tournament result fires a real-time broadcast event to the network.

The first GPS-confirmed fishing and tournament verification systems in the history of sport fishing. Every verified catch and every tournament result fires a real-time broadcast event to the network. Restoration Wars Game Engine (P-32) — The first conservation gaming platform where in-game progress is exclusively triggered by verified real-world physical work — broadcast live to every connected screen as it happens.

The first conservation gaming platform where in-game progress is exclusively triggered by verified real-world physical work — broadcast live to every connected screen as it happens. Network Autonomy Engine (P-67) — The operating system coordinating 24-hour broadcast operations across multiple channels, routing verified events to domain-matched programming in 32 languages.

The operating system coordinating 24-hour broadcast operations across multiple channels, routing verified events to domain-matched programming in 32 languages. Third-Party Broadcaster Verification Standard (P-89) — Enables media companies to license SGTM's verification standard for their own broadcasts — generating per-broadcast licensing revenue for the Company from every qualifying third-party broadcast worldwide.

The complete schedule of 169 pending patent applications is publicly available at sgtmtech.com/sgtm/technology.

The Market. 220 Million People. No Verified Platform. Until Now.

According to the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation's 2025 Special Report on Fishing, 57.9 million Americans went fishing in 2024 — an all-time record representing 19 percent of the entire U.S. population. Worldwide, the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences documents at least 220 million recreational anglers globally — one in ten people on earth — contributing an estimated $190 billion annually to the global economy.

Add 15 million American hunters. Add 59 million American birdwatchers. Add conservation volunteers, environmental restoration workers, and outdoor sports participants across every domain the platform covers. The Restore.Earth Network is the first broadcast platform ever built specifically for this community — and the first to give every angler, hunter, birdwatcher, and conservationist a permanent, independently verifiable record of their contribution to the natural world. Every catch. Every harvest. Every wildlife sighting. Permanently anchored to a public record that belongs to the person who earned it.

A Voice the Outdoor World Already Trusts.

Jimmy Houston has been on national television for fifty consecutive years. In 1968, he and his wife Chris drove to Lake Texoma and fished the World Series of Sport Fishing. Jimmy won the Men's division. Chris won the Women's division. Together they won the Mr. and Mrs. division. Same lake. Same day. Both champions. Lake Texoma is CatchChain's first registered ambassador territory — and every angler who scans a catch there today is adding to a conservation record at coordinates where Jimmy and Chris have been documenting waterway conditions longer than most of those anglers have been alive.

Fishing legend Jimmy Houston — Bass Angler of the Year twice, inducted into four fishing halls of fame, and still on the water — joins as Conservation Ambassador for the Restore.Earth Network. Every major lake he has ever fished is registered in the platform as ambassador territory. When the network broadcasts a verified catch event at any of those waterways, it broadcasts in thirty-two languages simultaneously — reaching the 220 million anglers worldwide who have never had a verified voice before.

An Open Platform. An Invitation to the Industry.

The Restore.Earth Network is designed as open infrastructure. Media companies, outdoor sports broadcasters, conservation organizations, tournament organizations, and content producers are invited to build on a verified content platform that guarantees the authenticity of what airs. Every event that broadcasts traces to a GPS-confirmed physical record independently verifiable by any viewer in the world — without contacting the platform.

The Third-Party Broadcaster Verification Standard (P-89) enables any broadcaster to deploy SGTM's verification standard and display the Restore.Earth Verified badge on their own content — creating a new licensing revenue stream for the Company from every qualifying broadcast worldwide. Organizations interested in partnership discussions are invited to visit www.restore.earth.

"The outdoors has always been about honesty. You either caught the fish or you didn't. Restore.Earth built the technology that makes that honesty permanent. I have never seen anything like it and I have been doing this a long time."

— Jimmy Houston, Conservation Ambassador, Restore.Earth Network

"Every person who has ever stood on a boat at sunrise and felt that connection to the water deserves a permanent record of that moment. We built the technology to create it, tested it, proved it works, and now we are launching the network that broadcasts it to the world. This is what we are here for."

— Tony Raynor, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM)

ABOUT RESTORE.EARTH

Restore.Earth is the commercial operating platform of Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) — a verified environmental broadcast network and restoration economy platform. Built on 169 pending patent applications spanning 13 institutional domains, the platform connects physical environmental action to permanent independent verification, live broadcast media, and a restoration economy that rewards real work done on this Earth. Available at www.restore.earth.

ABOUT SUSTAINABLE GREEN TEAM, LTD. (OTC: SGTM)

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) is the developer and sole owner of the Restore.Earth Physical Truth Infrastructure — a GPS-confirmed, AI-verified, satellite-cross-referenced physical event verification system spanning 13 institutional domains with a total addressable market exceeding $47 trillion across 195 nations. The Company holds 169 pending U.S. patent applications and operates the Restore.Earth platform, Restore.Earth Network, and Raynor Shine Foundation. Patent schedule: sgtmtech.com/sgtm/technology. For more information: www.sgtmtech.com.

SAFE HARBOR ACT:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company's pending patent applications have not been examined or granted by the USPTO. Total addressable market figures represent estimates and do not constitute revenue projections. We are not obligated to update or alter these statements based on new information or future events.

INVESTOR CONTACT Brian Rivera — SVP of Development & Strategy

brivera@sgtmltd.com

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM)

24200 County Road 561 | Astatula, Florida 34705

www.restore.earth | www.sgtmtech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/716fe307-4687-4fb9-a306-e0463d2d809b