$107.25 Bn Data Center Support Infrastructure Global Market Forecasts, 2026-2032 - Advancements in Power, Cooling, AI-enabled Monitoring, and Security Technologies Redefining the Landscape

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Support Infrastructure Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As global digitalization progresses, the market has grown significantly from USD 59.22 billion in 2025 to a projected USD 107.25 billion by 2032.

This report examines the crucial role that support infrastructure plays in enhancing digital operations' resilience, efficiency, and sustainability. Increasingly vital as organizations ramp up cloud adoption and modernize legacy environments, this infrastructure influences business continuity and competitive positioning. Decision-makers can leverage the report to align strategic planning with emerging market opportunities and navigate complex regulatory landscapes.

Market Dynamics and Innovations

The strategic value of data center support infrastructure is evolving rapidly. As digital applications demand high compute density and strict emission targets, physical and virtual infrastructures must adapt to sustain business demands. This evolution prompts organizations to adopt integrated and lifecycle-oriented approaches to engineering, facilities management, and IT operations. This structured approach minimizes risk and optimizes resource utilization, facilitating competitive advantages in the digital economy.

Technological Advancements and Specialization

The market has become more diverse, with solutions ranging from advanced power systems and liquid cooling technologies to AI-enabled monitoring and security. These innovations offer enhanced resilience and efficiency, fundamental to sustaining competitive advantages in technology choices and vendor ecosystems. Consulting and integration services are thus critical in managing complexity and mitigating risks, further emphasizing the importance of strategic clarity.

Trends in Infrastructure Design and Deployment

Emerging trends are redefining infrastructure design, deployment, and governance. High-density computing challenges conventional systems, leading to the adoption of liquid cooling, modular power distribution, and tightly integrated management platforms. Infrastructure now spans large centralized facilities and decentralized edge sites, impacting infrastructure requirements significantly based on deployment types and industry needs. This creates opportunities for strategic market entry and risk mitigation through tailored infrastructure solutions.

Sustainability and Regulation

Regulatory and stakeholder scrutiny over energy consumption and emissions propels investments in efficient technologies. Advanced power infrastructure and intelligent systems are rapidly gaining traction as organizations navigate regulatory landscapes. By aligning infrastructure strategies with sustainability goals, businesses can mitigate compliance risks and achieve operational harmony.

Key Takeaways from This Report

The data center support infrastructure market is projected to grow from USD 59.22 billion in 2025 to USD 107.25 billion by 2032, driven by resilience and efficiency needs.

Advancements in power, cooling, AI-enabled monitoring, and security technologies are redefining the infrastructure landscape, posing integration challenges yet offering competitive advantages.

Strategic engagement with tariffs and regulatory changes is essential for optimizing sourcing strategies, managing costs, and catalyzing innovations.

Understanding market nuances across regions, facility types, and regulation is crucial for identifying opportunities, improving compliance, and mitigating risks.

This report delivers actionable insights and strategic guidance tailored to helping organizations optimize data center support infrastructure for resilience, efficiency, and profitability in an evolving global market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $64.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $107.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global



Competitive Landscape



Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

Concentration Ratio (CR)

Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

Operating Company, LLC

ABB Ltd.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Asetek Inc. A/S

Capgemini Services SAS

Carrier Global Corporation

Caterpillar Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Comarch S.A.

CommScope, Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Dell Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Device42 Inc.

Digital Realty Trust Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

Equinix Inc.

FNT Software GmbH

GE Vernova Group

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

HCL Technologies Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Johnson Controls International plc.

KDDI CORPORATION

Legrand S.A.

Lenovo Group Limited

Microsoft Corporation

NTT DATA, Inc. Group

NVIDIA Corporation

Panduit Corp.

Reliance Industries Limited

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Rolls-Royce plc

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

STULZ GmbH

SUBMER TECHNOLOGIES, S.L.

Trane Technologies plc

Vertiv Group Corp.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/adkj1l

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