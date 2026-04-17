Princeton Junction Teen Named Winner of PDFNJ’s 22nd Annual Your Song! Your Voice! Contest

Princeton Junction, NJ, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chloé Cheng of Princeton Junction, a junior at The Peddie School, has been named the winner of the 22nd Annual Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs New Jersey music competition.

The annual contest, sponsored by the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety, the New Jersey Broadcasters Association (NJBA), and 95.9 WRAT, culminated with a virtual Prevention Concert hosted by Jimmy Steal, WRAT’s Creative Services Director and PM Drive Host, Thursday evening. The event showcased live performances of original music by the top finalists in the competition.



Chloé earned a grand prize $5,000 music contract with the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) for her original song, Sober. Her entry stood out among submissions from high school students across New Jersey, all of whom used their musical talents to promote substance use prevention and healthy decision-making.

This year’s competition focused specifically on preventing driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, in partnership with the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety (HTS).

“Through our partnership with the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety, we asked students to address one of the most urgent issues facing young drivers today, impaired driving,” said Angelo M. Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ. “Chloé used her talent and creativity to deliver a message that resonates with young people. When students speak honestly to their peers about the dangers of alcohol and drug use, including the risk of getting behind the wheel impaired, it makes a real impact.”

Chloé’s song, Sober, explores the journey from addiction to recovery and the personal strength required to choose a healthier path. A 16-year-old singer-songwriter, she has been writing and composing pop music for more than six years. She trains in musical theatre and classical voice in the pre-college division at the Manhattan School of Music, serves as a soprano section leader in her high school chorus, and is the lead singer of a six-member rock and pop band. She plans to continue writing and performing music throughout high school and into college.

“Sober aims to illustrate the journey from addiction to recovery, highlighting the need for self-driven motivation to pick oneself back up,” Chloé said. “The lyrics acknowledge that the process is not easy and requires time, effort, and sustained belief and courage, but also that there is so much worth living for and so much to enjoy in a sober environment.”

Winners were selected based on a combination of public online voting and judges’ scores, with Chloé’s win announced at the conclusion of the concert.

To listen to Chloé’s winning song and all finalist performances, visit shoutdowndrugs.com/contestants.

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Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 232 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.

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