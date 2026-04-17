Electric Ferry Market Analysis Report 2026: $5.25 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Ferry Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global electric ferry market is experiencing significant growth, with projections indicating an expansion from $2.64 billion in 2025 to $3.03 billion in 2026, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. This surge is primarily driven by government regulations on emissions, pilot projects for electric ferries, rising fuel costs, and increased demand for urban water transport combined with public sector investments.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to escalate further, reaching $5.25 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.7%. This anticipated growth is linked to increasing decarbonization objectives, technological advancements in marine batteries, and the electrification of coastal transport. Further contributing factors include the development of smart ports and policies focused on sustainability. Key trends expected to arise include an expansion of battery-electric ferry fleets, development of fast-charging infrastructure, growth in autonomous ferry concepts, the adoption of lightweight designs, and the integration of smart energy management systems.

The rise in seaborne trade, which facilitates international commodity transport, is a crucial driver for the electric ferry market. As globalization and international trade continue to expand, efficient transportation methods are essential. Electric ferries are well-positioned to satisfy this need by providing cleaner and more efficient transport over short and medium distances, especially in busy ports and coastal regions. According to UNCTAD, seaborne trade is projected to grow at an annual rate of 2.4% from 2025 to 2029, with containerized trade rising slightly faster at 2.7% annually, prompting further growth in the electric ferry sector.

Key industry players focus on innovation to enhance sustainability and efficiency in maritime transport. Notable developments include the launch of fully electric ferries by companies like Incat Tasmania. In May 2025, it unveiled Hull 096, a 130-meter vessel capable of carrying 2,100 passengers and 225 vehicles, emphasizing zero-emission operations with cutting-edge battery technology.

Acquisitions are also influencing the market's trajectory. In April 2024, Yamaha Motor acquired Torqeedo for $17 billion, aiming to strengthen its position in electric marine propulsion and expedite sustainable boating innovation. Torqeedo specializes in electric and hybrid marine propulsion systems.

The electric ferry market landscape features major companies like ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Wartsila Corporation, and many others. Europe dominated the market in 2025, while the Asia-Pacific region is poised for the fastest growth moving forward. The market encompasses fully electric ferries, hybrid-electric ferries, solar-assisted electric ferries, and hydrogen-electric ferries, with a valuation based on factory gate values.

Geographical coverage of the market includes key regions and nations such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, North America, and major countries like China, Germany, India, Japan, UK, and USA.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Types, charging infrastructure, vessel types, applications, and end users.

Types, charging infrastructure, vessel types, applications, and end users. Subsegments: Battery and plug-in hybrid electric ferries across various ranges and technologies.

Battery and plug-in hybrid electric ferries across various ranges and technologies. Companies Mentioned: Leading players like ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Wartsila Corporation, and more.

Leading players like ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Wartsila Corporation, and more. Countries: Includes diverse economies from Australia to the USA.

Includes diverse economies from Australia to the USA. Regions: Comprehensive coverage of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Americas, and more.

Comprehensive coverage of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Americas, and more. Time Series: Includes five years of historical data and ten years of forecasts.

Global Electric Ferry Market Trends and Strategies

Expansion of Battery Electric Ferry Fleets

Development of Fast Charging Infrastructure

Growth of Autonomous Ferry Concepts

Adoption of Lightweight Vessel Designs

Integration of Smart Energy Management

Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification

Sustainability, Climate Tech and Circular Economy

Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Companies Featured

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Wartsila Corporation

Kongsberg Gruppen

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

The Damen Group

Austal Limited

Incat Tasmania Pty Ltd

Havyard Group ASA

Tersan Shipyard

Sefine Shipyard

Norled AS

Stena Line

BC Ferries

Balearia

Corvus Energy

Saft

Leclanche SA

Echandia Marine AB

Siemens Energy Marine Solutions

Vard Group AS

Candela Technology AB

XALT Energy

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.7% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f5loq6

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