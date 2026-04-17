AI in 5G Networks Market Analysis Report 2026: $14.88 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in 5G Networks Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) in 5G networks market is witnessing significant growth, projected to expand from $3.66 billion in 2025 to $4.85 billion by 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.5%. This surge is driven by the accelerated deployment of 5G infrastructure, heightened demand for network automation, and increased adoption of AI-based traffic management solutions. The future looks promising, with expectations for the market to reach $14.88 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 32.3%.

Key factors fueling this growth include AI integration for autonomous network operations, the rising need for intelligent network slicing, and investments in AI-driven predictive maintenance and low-latency networks.

The increasing adoption of 5G technology, offering high-speed data and low-latency connectivity, underpins the market's expansion. This adoption supports advanced technologies like immersive gaming and IoT, fueling demand for AI solutions that optimize network performance and reliability. The Office of Communications (Ofcom) reported in December 2023 that outdoor 5G coverage by at least one mobile operator increased to 85-93% in the UK, underscoring the technology's growing penetration.

Leading companies in the market are developing advanced AI-driven solutions, focusing on operational efficiency and service reliability. Notably, Ericsson launched its generative AI-powered NetCloud Assistant (ANA) in January 2025, enhancing 5G network management through conversational AI, offering automated troubleshooting, anomaly detection, and intelligent recommendations.

In strategic moves, Nokia Corporation strengthened its position by acquiring the RIC and SMO business from Juniper Networks in October 2025. This acquisition enhances Nokia's Open RAN capabilities, fostering innovation in network management and telco cloud solutions.

Prominent players such as Amazon Web Services, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Huawei Technologies, IBM, NVIDIA, Cisco Systems, Intel, Oracle, and others dominate the AI in 5G networks market, marking significant advancements in AI-powered 5G optimization, autonomous network management, and edge AI frameworks. The market is positioned as a pivotal driver of digital transformation, with North America leading in 2025 and Asia-Pacific projected as the fastest-growing region.

However, global trade dynamics, including tariffs, are impacting the market by increasing costs for AI-enabled chipsets and network hardware, primarily affecting hardware-intensive segments in Asia-Pacific and North America. Nevertheless, these challenges are prompting local manufacturing and regional sourcing strategies, partially offsetting the impact on hardware dependency.

The AI in 5G networks market comprises revenues from services such as AI-based network optimization, automated network management, predictive maintenance, traffic routing, and security analytics. The value includes sales of AI-driven tools and solutions, representing a critical component in the telecommunications sector's evolution, facilitating real-time digital applications across diverse enterprise needs.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 32.3% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Software, Hardware, Services; On-Premises and Cloud Deployment; Standalone and Non-Standalone 5G Networks; Applications like Network Optimization, Security, Maintenance, Traffic Management.

Software, Hardware, Services; On-Premises and Cloud Deployment; Standalone and Non-Standalone 5G Networks; Applications like Network Optimization, Security, Maintenance, Traffic Management. Subsegments: Software (e.g., AI-Orchestrated Network Solutions), Hardware (e.g., AI-Enabled Chipsets), Services (e.g., Consulting, Support).

Software (e.g., AI-Orchestrated Network Solutions), Hardware (e.g., AI-Enabled Chipsets), Services (e.g., Consulting, Support). Companies: AWS, Google, Microsoft, Samsung, Huawei, IBM, NVIDIA, Cisco, Intel, Oracle, Qualcomm, Ericsson, NEC, Nokia, ZTE, Rakuten, Juniper Networks, Amdocs, Ciena, Splunk, Mavenir, Palantir, AsiaInfo, Spirent, Subex.

AWS, Google, Microsoft, Samsung, Huawei, IBM, NVIDIA, Cisco, Intel, Oracle, Qualcomm, Ericsson, NEC, Nokia, ZTE, Rakuten, Juniper Networks, Amdocs, Ciena, Splunk, Mavenir, Palantir, AsiaInfo, Spirent, Subex. Countries: Major economies including the USA, China, India, Japan, Germany, and emerging markets like Indonesia and Brazil.

Major economies including the USA, China, India, Japan, Germany, and emerging markets like Indonesia and Brazil. Regions: Highlights include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, and more.

Highlights include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, and more. Time Series: Historic and forecast analysis over five and ten years.

Historic and forecast analysis over five and ten years. Data Delivery:Ratios, market size comparisons, and GDP proportions, delivered in Word, PDF, Interactive Reports, and Excel Dashboard formats.

Companies Featured

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Intel Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Rakuten Symphony Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Amdocs Limited

Ciena Corporation

Splunk Inc.

Mavenir Systems Inc.

Palantir Technologies Inc.

AsiaInfo Technologies Limited

Spirent Communications plc

Subex Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xpjw61

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