Electric Truck Market Analysis Report 2026: $37.95 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Truck Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The electric truck market is poised for remarkable growth, expanding from $5.88 billion in 2025 to $8.54 billion in 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 45.4%. This surge is driven by government emission mandates, pilot deployments, rising diesel costs, and urban air quality regulations. Further exponential growth is anticipated, with the market projected to reach $37.95 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 45.2%.

Key contributors include charge infrastructure expansion, ownership cost reduction, battery energy advancements, and green logistics investments. Prominent trends include fleet electrification, long-range electric truck development, telematics adoption, hydrogen fuel cell growth, and zero-emission logistics demands.

Government incentives are crucial in stimulating the market. Global authorities are implementing policies and incentives to enhance electric vehicle adoption across various categories. Noteworthy policies include financial incentives, purchase rebates, and registration tax reductions. For instance, in October 2023, the UK government allocated £246 million to promote zero-emission trucks, supporting green initiatives for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) and establishing refueling and charging stations. This initiative, part of a larger demonstrator program, aims to reduce transport emissions, contribute to net-zero goals, and create new employment opportunities.

Key industry players are launching new products targeting medium-duty and long-range applications. In August 2023, Motiv Power Systems introduced the Argo Series, a medium-duty electric truck designed for Class 4-6 applications. This move highlights a commitment to sustainable transportation solutions for commercial fleets and logistics companies. Similarly, in January 2023, Ideanomics acquired VIA Motors, aiming to build an integrated EV ecosystem by combining electric work trucks and vans with Ideanomics' infrastructure, accelerating fleet electrification and reducing ownership costs. VIA Motors manufactures all-electric commercial vehicles, including Class 2 to Class 5 trucks.

Leading companies in the electric truck market include BYD Company Limited, AB Volvo, Volkswagen AG, Daimler Truck AG, and PACCAR Inc., among others. The market is set for a regional shift, with Western Europe being the largest region in 2025 but Asia-Pacific expected to lead in growth rate. Regional coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and other key global markets. Countries such as Australia, China, Germany, India, the UK, and the USA represent significant market players.

The electric truck market encompasses sales of all-electric vehicles. Market values are determined at 'factory gate' prices, covering sales by manufacturers or creators directly to end customers or intermediaries. Revenue is defined by sales, grants, or donations within specified markets, excluding resales and secondary supply chain contributions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $8.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $37.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 45.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Rapid Electrification of Commercial Fleets

Expansion of Long-Range Electric Trucks

Adoption of Fleet Telematics Solutions

Growth of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trucks

Demand for Zero-Emission Logistics

Companies Featured

BYD Company Limited

AB Volvo

Volkswagen AG

Daimler Truck AG

PACCAR Inc.

Dongfeng Motor Corporation

Renault Group

Hino Motors, Ltd.

Isuzu Motors Limited

Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

Ashok Leyland Limited

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd.

SAIC Motor Corporation Limited

Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp., Ltd.

MAN Truck & Bus SE

Navistar, Inc.

Nikola Corporation

Lordstown Motors Corporation

Workhorse Group Incorporated

Rivian Automotive, Inc.

Kenworth Truck Company

Mack Trucks, Inc.

Freightliner Trucks

Hitech Electric Vehicles

MellowVans, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zawa28

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