5G Security Market Analysis Report 2026: $23.1 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Security Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The 5G security market is poised for substantial growth, with the market size expected to expand from $3.92 billion in 2025 to $5.62 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 43.2%. Key factors driving this upsurge include the rollout of commercial 5G networks, surging mobile data traffic, escalating cybersecurity threats in telecom networks, early adoption of network virtualization technologies, and increased investments in telecom infrastructure. By 2030, the market size is anticipated to soar to $23.1 billion, at a CAGR of 42.4%. This growth is driven by private 5G network adoption, demand for secure IoT connectivity, expansion of smart city projects, and a growing regulatory focus on telecom security.

Major trends expected during the forecast period include increased deployment of network slicing security solutions, adoption of zero-trust 5G architectures, integration of AI-based threat detection, expansion of cloud-native security platforms, and enhanced focus on subscriber identity protection. The rise in cyber-attacks is a significant driver of the 5G security market. For instance, the UK reported approximately 2.39 million cybercrime cases in 2022/23, highlighting the urgent need for advanced 5G security solutions.

Leading companies in the 5G security landscape are prioritizing the development of advanced cybersecurity solutions to secure competitive advantages. In February 2023, Atos introduced 5Guard, designed to deliver superior security for entities deploying private 5G networks. This solution aims to meet the growing demand for robust 5G security solutions. Similarly, in July 2024, Accenture plc acquired Fibermind Srl to enhance its 5G network services, bolstering its fiber optic solutions to ensure secure data transmission.

Key players in the 5G security market include Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Cisco Systems Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Networks, and others. North America emerged as the largest region in 2025, with regions like Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, and others showing promising growth.

Tariffs have impacted the 5G security market by raising the cost of imported network hardware and security appliances, thereby affecting deployment costs and slowing security upgrades. However, this situation has also encouraged domestic production of security solutions and regional vendor ecosystems, promoting investment in sovereign telecom security infrastructure.

The comprehensive 5G security market research report offers vital insights, including market statistics, trends, opportunities, and in-depth analysis of the industry's current and future scenarios. The market comprises solutions that secure 5G networks, ensure secure interoperability, and protect different 5G slices, thereby maintaining Quality of Service and Experience. Target organizations range from large enterprises to SMEs, with deployment types being either on-premises or cloud-based.

5G security applications span various industry verticals, including manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, and BFSI. The market revenue is derived from services such as improved cryptography, malware protection, and secure roaming solutions, reflecting real-time consumption values within the specified market and geography.

Key Sections:

The report provides an extensive analysis of supply chains, including key raw materials and supplier analysis.

Emerging technological trends are examined, such as digital transformation and AI innovation, offering strategic insights for competitive advantage.

The regulatory landscape is mapped, with an overview of key bodies, investment flows, and industry growth trends.

Market size is quantified, providing historical data and future forecasts based on pivotal factors such as AI advancements and geopolitical tensions.

The report assesses the total addressable market and its strategic implications, offering insights into growth opportunities.

Evaluates market attractiveness using a scoring system, providing strategic implications for decision-makers.

Breakdowns by geography expand to cover new regions, reflecting shifts in global manufacturing and supply chains.

The competitive landscape section articulates market dynamics, company positions, and significant financial transactions.

Leading companies are ranked using a multidimensional matrix considering market share, product innovation, and brand reputation.

Global 5G Security Market Trends and Strategies

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

Increasing Deployment of Network Slicing Security Solutions

Rising Adoption of Zero-Trust 5G Architectures

Growing Integration of Ai-Based Threat Detection

Expansion of Cloud-Native 5G Security Platforms

Enhanced Focus on Subscriber Identity Protection

Companies FeaturedTelefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Allot Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

A10 Networks

Nokia Networks

F5 Networks Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Spirent Communications PLC

Fortinet Inc.

Mobileum Inc.

Trend Micro Inc.

Radware Inc.

Riscure B.V.

G+D Mobile Security

China Mobile Ltd.

Cloudflare Inc.

DigitCert Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

ZTE Corporation

AkamAI Technologies Inc.

Colt Technology Services Group Limited

CLAVISTER

AT&T Inc.

Avast Software s.r.o.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

ForgeRock Inc.

Positive Technologies

Thales Group

Symantec Enterprise

McAfee Corp.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $23.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 42.4% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/icagik

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