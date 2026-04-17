Location-Based Entertainment Market Analysis Report 2026: $14.35 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Location-Based Entertainment Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The location-based entertainment (LBE) market has experienced significant growth and is projected to continue expanding rapidly. In 2025, the market size is expected to reach $4.81 billion, escalating to $5.99 billion in 2026, marking a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5%. This growth is driven by the expansion of amusement park infrastructure, rising consumer expenditure on out-of-home entertainment, and the proliferation of digital gaming experiences. Additionally, the popularity of themed entertainment venues and experiential leisure activities contributes to the market's impressive growth.

The forecast for the LBE market anticipates it reaching $14.35 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 24.4%. This surge is attributed to increasing investments in immersive entertainment technologies and a demand for personalized visitor experiences. The expansion of mixed reality entertainment formats and the integration of data analytics in venue operations also play pivotal roles. The market anticipates trends such as immersive theme-based attractions, the adoption of VR and AR experiences, and a heightened focus on visitor engagement.

A key driver of this market's growth is the increased consumer spending on games and video content. This includes expenditures on video games, downloadable content, in-game purchases, and streaming services, reflecting the escalating demand for digital and immersive entertainment. For example, video game sales soared to $57.2 billion in February 2024, up from $56.6 billion in 2022, underscoring the vital role of consumer investment in digital entertainment.

Leading companies are focusing on developing innovative solutions to enhance the LBE sector. Notable advancements include open-source Unity SDKs for multi-user XR experiences, which reduce technical barriers and improve the quality of immersive entertainment. For instance, STYLY Inc. launched a project in 2025, offering SDKs compatible with popular HMDs like Meta Quest and Apple Vision Pro, pushing forward the capabilities of immersive experience design while simplifying technical complexities.

In corporate developments, Lionsgate, a US-based motion picture company, acquired the eOne entertainment platform from Hasbro for $375 million in December 2023. This acquisition bolstered Lionsgate's portfolio, significantly strengthening its television divisions and expanding its international presence.

Prominent players in the location-based entertainment market include The Walt Disney Company, Universal Parks & Resorts, Merlin Entertainments, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, and other industry leaders. By 2025, North America led the regional market, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing sector. This market consists of revenues earned through services like gameplay and storytelling, alongside sales of VR, AR devices, and other interactive technologies.

The Location-Based Entertainment Market is on an exhilarating growth trajectory. Our Global Report 2026 is an essential tool for strategists, marketers, and senior management aiming to navigate this dynamic landscape effectively.

Why Purchase This Report?

Comprehensive Global Coverage: Access in-depth analysis across 16 diverse geographies, offering a truly global perspective on market dynamics.

Access in-depth analysis across 16 diverse geographies, offering a truly global perspective on market dynamics. Macro and Micro Analysis: Evaluate the impact of macroeconomic factors like geopolitical tensions, trade policies, and inflation on the market. Delve into regional strategies based on localized data.

Evaluate the impact of macroeconomic factors like geopolitical tensions, trade policies, and inflation on the market. Delve into regional strategies based on localized data. Strategic Growth Opportunities: Identify lucrative growth segments for strategic investment and outperform competitors using cutting-edge forecasts.

Identify lucrative growth segments for strategic investment and outperform competitors using cutting-edge forecasts. Customer Insights: Understand your audience with detailed end-user analysis to drive targeted marketing efforts.

Understand your audience with detailed end-user analysis to drive targeted marketing efforts. Benchmarking and Performance: Compare your business against key competitors based on innovation, market share, and brand strength.

Compare your business against key competitors based on innovation, market share, and brand strength. Market Potential Evaluation: Assess the Total Addressable Market (TAM) to gauge market potential and attractiveness.

Assess the Total Addressable Market (TAM) to gauge market potential and attractiveness. Updated Insights: Gain access to the latest data and insights, presented in an easy-to-use Excel dashboard for seamless data manipulation.

Report Highlights:

Market Overview: Understand the market size, growth, segmentation, and competitive landscape. Analyze regional and country-specific market dynamics.

Understand the market size, growth, segmentation, and competitive landscape. Analyze regional and country-specific market dynamics. Technological Trends: Explore emerging trends such as AI, automation, and digital transformation propelling the market forward.

Explore emerging trends such as AI, automation, and digital transformation propelling the market forward. Regulatory Landscape: Navigate the regulatory frameworks and investment trends shaping the market's future.

Navigate the regulatory frameworks and investment trends shaping the market's future. Competitive Insights: Gain insights into key players like Walt Disney, Universal Parks & Resorts, SeaWorld Entertainment, and innovative companies like VRstudios and Dreamscape Immersive.

Market Segmentation:

Offerings: Hardware, Software, Services

Hardware, Software, Services Technology: 3D, Cloud Merged Reality (CMR)

3D, Cloud Merged Reality (CMR) End-Use Sectors: Amusement Parks, Arcade Studios

Geographical Coverage:

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, North America, and others

Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, North America, and others Countries: Australia, China, the United States, Germany, India, and more.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

The Walt Disney Company

Universal Parks & Resorts

Merlin Entertainments

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company

SeaWorld Entertainment

VRstudios

Dreamscape Immersive

The VOID

Niantic

Sandbox VR

Zero Latency

Hologate

Two Bit Circus

Meow Wolf

AREA15

Fever

Secret Cinema

Illuminarium Experiences

TeamLab

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1domyw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment