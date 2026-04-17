Smart Hospital Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Analysis Report 2026: $12.81 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The smart hospital HVAC market presents opportunities in enhancing hospital infrastructure with advanced HVAC systems, driven by demands for patient-centric care and infection control. Innovations in smart controls, AI-driven systems, and energy-efficient designs are key trends, along with growing regional markets and localized manufacturing advantages.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Hospital Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart hospital heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) market is poised for substantial growth, projected to expand from $6.19 billion in 2025 to $7.18 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 15.9%. This trajectory is attributed to burgeoning hospital infrastructure, patient-centric advancements, and increased healthcare investments from both public and private sectors. The demand for robust climate control in critical care settings is a key factor driving this trend.

Looking further ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $12.81 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 15.6%. Main drivers include heightened emphasis on indoor air quality, infection control, and patient comfort. Innovations in smart HVAC systems, sensor-based air quality monitoring, and AI-driven building management systems are shaping the future landscape.

Infection control and air quality compliance remain pivotal in the advancing smart hospital HVAC market. Enhanced environmental controls are crucial to reduce healthcare-associated infections. Cutting-edge HVAC systems optimize ventilation, pressure differentials, and filtration to improve indoor air quality while ensuring energy efficiency. Notably, between 2022 and 2023, US acute care hospitals saw a 15% reduction in central line-associated infections, emphasizing the importance of HVAC in infection control.

Key industry players are doubling down on advanced systems like building automation to bolster energy efficiency, air quality, and precise environmental control. Johnson Controls Inc., for example, launched Metasys 14.0 in September 2024, enhancing analytics, network efficiency, and energy management for healthcare settings.

In a strategic move, Samsung Electronics acquired FlaktGroup in November 2025, aiming to strengthen its smart hospital HVAC offerings with innovative air-handling and climate control technologies. This acquisition is set to create more connected, adaptable environmental solutions for medical facilities.

Prominent companies like Siemens AG, LG Electronics Inc., and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation are pivotal in this expanding market. The North American region led in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is slated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Global trade dynamics and tariffs present challenges to the smart hospital HVAC market, notably affecting North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. However, these challenges have spurred regional manufacturing and innovation in energy-efficient systems, fostering market resilience.

Smart hospital HVAC systems integrate intelligent controls and sensors to manage air quality and climate effectively, critical for safe clinical environments. Components such as heating, ventilation, air conditioning equipment, and control systems support energy efficiency and infection control across various hospital settings.

The market's economic value encompasses service revenue from design, installation, and maintenance, along with sales of related HVAC components. This underlines a comprehensive ecosystem contributing to the vibrant growth of the smart hospital HVAC market.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages250
Forecast Period2026 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026$7.18 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$12.81 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate15.6%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Companies Featured

  • Siemens AG
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • ABB Ltd.
  • Carrier Global Corporation
  • Trane Technologies
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Taikisha Ltd.
  • Lindab Group AB
  • Systemair AB
  • Swegon Group AB
  • TROX GmbH
  • Ruskin Company
  • Johnson Controls International
  • Delta Controls Inc.
  • KMC Controls
  • Bosch Thermotechnology
  • Vibro-Acoustics
  • Airflow Developments Ltd.
  • Alerton
  • Kieback&Peter Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2z10v3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Smart Hospital Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Air Conditioning
                            
                            
                                Smart Hospital
                            
                            
                                Smart Hospitals
                            
                            
                                Variable Air Volume System
                            
                            
                                Variable Refrigerant Flow
                            
                            
                                Ventilation
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading