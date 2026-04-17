Smart Hospital Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Analysis Report 2026: $12.81 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Hospital Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global smart hospital heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) market is poised for substantial growth, projected to expand from $6.19 billion in 2025 to $7.18 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 15.9%. This trajectory is attributed to burgeoning hospital infrastructure, patient-centric advancements, and increased healthcare investments from both public and private sectors. The demand for robust climate control in critical care settings is a key factor driving this trend.

Looking further ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $12.81 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 15.6%. Main drivers include heightened emphasis on indoor air quality, infection control, and patient comfort. Innovations in smart HVAC systems, sensor-based air quality monitoring, and AI-driven building management systems are shaping the future landscape.

Infection control and air quality compliance remain pivotal in the advancing smart hospital HVAC market. Enhanced environmental controls are crucial to reduce healthcare-associated infections. Cutting-edge HVAC systems optimize ventilation, pressure differentials, and filtration to improve indoor air quality while ensuring energy efficiency. Notably, between 2022 and 2023, US acute care hospitals saw a 15% reduction in central line-associated infections, emphasizing the importance of HVAC in infection control.

Key industry players are doubling down on advanced systems like building automation to bolster energy efficiency, air quality, and precise environmental control. Johnson Controls Inc., for example, launched Metasys 14.0 in September 2024, enhancing analytics, network efficiency, and energy management for healthcare settings.

In a strategic move, Samsung Electronics acquired FlaktGroup in November 2025, aiming to strengthen its smart hospital HVAC offerings with innovative air-handling and climate control technologies. This acquisition is set to create more connected, adaptable environmental solutions for medical facilities.

Prominent companies like Siemens AG, LG Electronics Inc., and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation are pivotal in this expanding market. The North American region led in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is slated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Global trade dynamics and tariffs present challenges to the smart hospital HVAC market, notably affecting North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. However, these challenges have spurred regional manufacturing and innovation in energy-efficient systems, fostering market resilience.

Smart hospital HVAC systems integrate intelligent controls and sensors to manage air quality and climate effectively, critical for safe clinical environments. Components such as heating, ventilation, air conditioning equipment, and control systems support energy efficiency and infection control across various hospital settings.

The market's economic value encompasses service revenue from design, installation, and maintenance, along with sales of related HVAC components. This underlines a comprehensive ecosystem contributing to the vibrant growth of the smart hospital HVAC market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.6% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Siemens AG

LG Electronics Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Carrier Global Corporation

Trane Technologies

Emerson Electric Co.

Taikisha Ltd.

Lindab Group AB

Systemair AB

Swegon Group AB

TROX GmbH

Ruskin Company

Johnson Controls International

Delta Controls Inc.

KMC Controls

Bosch Thermotechnology

Vibro-Acoustics

Airflow Developments Ltd.

Alerton

Kieback&Peter Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2z10v3

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