China International Consumer Products Expo 2026 Underway in Haikou with Over 3,400 Brands

HAIKOU, China, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The China International Consumer Products Expo 2026 (Hainan Expo 2026) opened in Haikou — the capital of southern China's island province of Hainan — on April 13. Running through April 18, it is the first major state-level exhibition of 2026 in China and the province's first large-scale international event since the launch of island-wide special customs operations of the Hainan Free Trade Port. The Hainan International Media Center, as one of the key invited media outlets, provides the following coverage.









Themed “Openness Leads Global Consumption, Innovation Drives a Better Life,” this year’s Hainan Expo covers a total exhibition area of 143,000 square meters, an increase of 13,000 square meters from the previous session. The main venue is at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, with sub-venues in Sanya and Boao. More than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions are participating, with international products accounting for 65 percent of exhibits, up 20 percentage points from last year. Canada is serving as the guest country of honor, while Russia and Bulgaria have set up national pavilions for the first time. All 31 provinces, autonomous regions, and directly administered municipalities on the Chinese mainland are attending, with Shanghai as the guest of honor.





Product launches have been a central highlight. More than 200 new products are making their global, Asia-Pacific, or China debut during the expo, double the number from the previous year. The lineup spans flying cars, AI-powered smart devices, high-end jewelry and other cutting-edge consumer goods.





The expo has also seen the launch of the 2026 “Shopping in China” global consumption season and the eighth national online shopping festival for quality brands and E-commerce. Supporting events held alongside the expo include the Hainan Free Trade Port Global Industry Investment Promotion Conference and the E-commerce International Cooperation Roundtable. The roundtable drew more than 200 representatives from 26 countries and saw the signing of seven key cooperation projects. The expo has attracted approximately 65,000 professional buyers from both domestic and international markets, up 10 percent year on year.





As the largest consumer goods exhibition in the Asia-Pacific region, Hainan Expo has brought together over 3,800 companies and more than 12,000 brands from 92 countries and regions since its first session in 2021. More than 70 exhibitors have already set up operations in Hainan.