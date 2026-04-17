5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Analysis Report 2026: $46.07 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market has witnessed remarkable growth, expanding from $19.8 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $25.37 billion in 2026 with a CAGR of 28.2%. This surge is linked to limited fiber availability, increased broadband demand, initial 4G LTE FWA implementation, data consumption growth, and supportive government initiatives. Looking ahead, the market is set to reach $46.07 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.1%. Contributing factors include 5G network expansion, high-speed internet demand, smart city projects, corporate digitization, and decreasing CPE costs. Key trends include rural broadband initiatives, high capacity CPE deployment, millimeter wave FWA adoption, network expansions, and cost-effective connectivity solutions.

Accelerated Internet penetration is expected to fuel further growth in the 5G FWA market. Increasing numbers of Internet users create a conducive environment for 5G FWA deployment and adoption. For instance, Meltwater reported that Internet users in the UK grew by 224,000 in 2023, bringing the total to 66.11 million. This rising penetration underscores the demand for 5G fixed wireless access.

Leading companies are advancing technologically with innovations like Wi-Fi 6-enabled Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) that deliver high-speed, reliable connectivity to residential and business users. In December 2023, HFCL Limited launched India's first indigenously developed 5G FWA CPE solution, aiming to enhance 5G broadband deployment, improve connectivity, and foster domestic telecom innovation.

In June 2024, DZS acquired NetComm Wireless Pty Ltd., expanding its broadband solutions portfolio and enhancing global market presence. This acquisition aims to boost product innovation and accelerate advanced connectivity and cloud service delivery.

Key players in the 5G FWA market include Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Samsung Electronics, and Intel Corporation, among others. North America dominated the market in 2025, with Europe following. The regions covered include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, and others.

Tariffs have influenced the 5G FWA market by increasing costs for importing network equipment, affecting deployment timelines and pricing strategies for services, especially in rural and semi-urban regions of North America and Asia-Pacific. Nonetheless, these tariffs have also prompted local manufacturing and strengthened regional supply chains, supporting long-term infrastructure development.

The 5G FWA market report offers comprehensive statistics, market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, and trends, providing a full industry overview with detailed insights into current and future industry scenarios. 5G FWA continues to enable superior connectivity in areas where fiber deployment is not feasible, primarily through hardware like MIMO antenna technology for mmWave frequencies, 5G small cell networks, and RAN towers, serving diverse geographic and sectoral markets.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $25.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $46.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Rural Broadband Expansion

High Capacity Cpe Deployment

Millimeter Wave Fwa Adoption

Rapid Network Rollouts

Cost Efficient Last Mile Connectivity

Companies Featured

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies

Samsung Electronics

Intel Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc

Huawei Technologies

Siklu Communication Ltd.

Mimosa Networks Inc

Cablefree

Singtel Optus Pty. Ltd

Bharti Airtel

Rakuten Mobile

Zte Corporation

Deutsche Telekom Ag

Swisscom Ag

Telefonica,Sa

Orange Sa

Vodafone Uk

Veon Ltd

Hrvatski Telekom (T-Hrvatski Telekom)

Megafon

Inseego

Verizon Communications Inc

Commscope

Cohere Technologies Inc

United States Cellular Corporation

C Spire

Telefonica Brasil

Telecom Argentina

T-Mobile

America Movil

Ooredoo Group

Etisalat Uae

21st Century Technologies Ltd

Dreamlabs Nigeria Ltd

Excelsimo Networks Ltd

Galaxy Backbone Plc

Ipnx Nigeria Ltd

Liquid Intelligent Technologies

Mainone

Medallion Communications Inc

Mtn Group

Rack Centre Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/liz8ay

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment