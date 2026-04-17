5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market Analysis Report 2026: $7.05 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G FWA CPE Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) market is witnessing remarkable growth, projected to increase from $3.14 billion in 2025 to $3.71 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 17.9%. This growth is largely driven by limited fiber infrastructure, high-speed internet demand, and significant early deployments, alongside broadband policy initiatives and residential connectivity needs. Moving forward, it is expected to reach $7.05 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 17.5%, propelled by the widespread adoption of remote work, increased smart home device usage, and the expansion of 5G networks.

Market growth trends indicate a significant focus on rural broadband expansion through FWA, integration of Wi-Fi 6 CPE, plug-and-play device adoption, and the proliferation of carrier-branded CPE. The rising need for high-speed internet is driving the 5G FWA CPE market, meeting the demands of digital services, remote work, cloud computing, and IoT expansion. By providing a wireless alternative to traditional broadband, 5G FWA CPE offers high-speed connectivity across urban, suburban, and rural areas. As of July 2024, the UK saw a notable advancement, with full-fiber networks spanning 17.3 million homes (69%), showcasing the growing demand and adoption in similar regions globally.

Companies in this space are committed to advancing network receiver technology to improve signal reception, boost reliability, and deliver faster internet. For instance, Nokia Corporation introduced a 5G mmWave receiver in February 2024 to enhance fixed wireless access capacity and coverage. Similarly, a partnership between Cisco Systems Inc. and T-Mobile in February 2023 aims to provide businesses with advanced 5G-powered gateways, utilizing T-Mobile's robust network for scalable and secure operations.

The leading players in the 5G FWA CPE market include Qualcomm Incorporated, Ericsson AB, Nokia Corporation, and others, contributing to market dynamics and innovation. In 2025, North America held the largest regional share, with the report covering key areas such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and significant countries including the USA, China, and Germany. An ongoing challenge is the impact of tariffs on device manufacturing, leading to increased costs for imported components. However, this also fosters local assembly and innovation, supporting broader broadband adoption.

The 5G FWA CPE market encompasses sales of 5G-enabled routers, modems, and gateways, representing the value of goods sold directly by manufacturers. This market is broadening with technological advances and regional demand increases, underlining its critical role in bridging connectivity gaps and enhancing broadband accessibility globally.

For more detailed market statistics, trends, and opportunities in the 5G FWA CPE industry, the market research report offers an in-depth analysis and a complete perspective on current and future scenarios.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.71 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Rural Broadband Expansion Via FWA

Indoor Wi-Fi 6 Integrated CPE

Plug and Play Device Adoption

Carrier Branded CPE Growth

Outdoor High Gain Antenna CPE

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

Companies Featured

Qualcomm Incorporated

Ericsson AB

Nokia Corporation

Vantiva S.A.

Sagemcom Broadband SAS

Sercomm Corporation

Arcadyan Technology Corporation

Askey Computer Corporation

Adtran Inc.

Zyxel Communications Corporation

Casa Systems Inc.

VVDN Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Tarana Wireless Inc.

Inseego Corp.

Cambium Networks Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Baicells Technologies Co. Ltd.

Mimosa Networks Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Tozed Kangwei Communication Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4kdera

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