Gaudenzia’s “From Adversity to Hope” Event Highlights the Power of Recovery and Community

Philadelphia, PA, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaudenzia brought together community leaders, supporters, and advocates for its annual From Adversity to Hope event, highlighting the power of recovery, resilience, and community. The event featured a special appearance by Darryl Strawberry, former Major League Baseball All-Star and national recovery advocate, who shared his personal journey of recovery and renewal.

Held at The Union League in Philadelphia, the event created space for reflection, connection, and inspiration—bringing together those committed to supporting individuals and families on their path to recovery.

In advance of the event, Strawberry visited Gaudenzia programs, including its Diagnostic & Rehabilitation Center (DRC), as well as Riverview Wellness Village—spending time with residents and engaging in meaningful, personal conversations rooted in his own lived experience. These moments of connection were carried into the following evening, where his remarks reinforced a powerful and consistent message: recovery is possible.

His message resonated deeply with attendees as he spoke candidly about his journey through addiction and recovery—underscoring the importance of perseverance, support, and second chances.

“This work is about what’s possible. When people are given the support, dignity, and care they deserve, we see lives change in real and lasting ways. Recovery doesn’t happen alone—it happens in community,” said Dr. Deja Gilbert, President and CEO of Gaudenzia.

The evening also recognized community leaders, including Maureen S. Rush, M.S., CPP, Founder and Principal of The Rush Group, LLC, and Richard L. Snyder, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Independence Health Group, for their contributions to advancing recovery and public health. Gaudenzia also honored members of its alumni community—individuals whose journeys reflect the real, lasting impact of recovery and the power of sustained support.

Throughout the evening, stories of transformation and perseverance underscored Gaudenzia’s mission to support individuals and families affected by substance use disorder and associated mental health conditions. From Adversity to Hope serves as both a celebration of recovery and an opportunity to invest in the programs and services that make that recovery possible.

With more than 50 locations across Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., Gaudenzia continues to expand access to evidence-based, person-centered care—helping individuals build healthier futures and stronger communities.

As the event made clear, recovery is not only possible—it is happening every day.

ABOUT GAUDENZIA, INC.

Gaudenzia serves more than 16,000 individuals each year across 51 facilities, with nearly 4,000 additional individuals reached through community outreach and stabilization services. As one of the nation’s largest nonprofit treatment providers, Gaudenzia operates programs across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and Washington, D.C., offering a full continuum of care for people with substance use and co-occurring disorders. Since 1968, the organization has offered specialized services for women (including women with children), adolescents, and individuals with complex behavioral health needs. Those seeking help can call Gaudenzia’s Treatment and Referral HelpLine at 833-976-HELP (4357). For more information, visit www.Gaudenzia.org.

Media Contact: publicrelations@gaudenzia.org | (215) 770-5115

PHOTO BANK - HERE

Caption 1 - Gaudenzia From Adversity to Hope Event - Keynote - Darryl Strawberry (Photo: Jaci Downs Photography)

Darryl Strawberry speaks at Gaudenzia’s From Adversity to Hope event in Philadelphia, sharing his personal journey and message of recovery.



Caption 2 - Darryl Strawberry meets with individuals in recovery at Gaudenzia’s Diagnostic & Rehabilitation Center (DRC)

Darryl Strawberry meets with individuals in recovery at Gaudenzia’s Diagnostic & Rehabilitation Center (DRC) in Philadelphia, engaging in small-group conversations and sharing his lived experience.

Caption 3 (Photo: BlueWire Media)

Darryl Strawberry visits Riverview Wellness Village in Philadelphia, spending time with residents and reinforcing a message of resilience and recovery.

Caption 4 - Gaudenzia From Adversity to Hope Event - Union League Philadelphia (Photo: Jaci Downs Photography)

Community members gather at The Union League in Philadelphia for Gaudenzia’s From Adversity to Hope event, highlighting recovery, resilience, and community impact.

Caption 5 - Gaudenzia From Adversity to Hope Event - Tree of Hope and Client Art (Photo: Jaci Downs Photography)

The Tree of Hope and resident artwork are displayed at Gaudenzia’s From Adversity to Hope event, representing resilience, healing, and the collective power of community.