UMKC Recognizes Outstanding Alumni for the 2026 Alumni Awards

The University of Missouri-Kansas City Class of 2026 Alumni Award recipients include a radiologist who was the Chiefs Fan of the Year, a Viral Eras Tour dancer and a CEO of a nonprofit.

 | Source: UMKC UMKC

Kansas City, MO, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UMKC Alumni Awards is one of the university’s largest events that raises critical funds to support student completion grants, which help cover financial holds that could otherwise be a barrier to students graduating.

The Class of 2026 awardees will be honored at a celebration on April 17.

UNIVERSITY-WIDE AWARDEES

Alumna of the YearAmy K. Patel (BLA ’10/M.D. ’11), medical director of the Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital and clinical associate professor at The University of Kansas School of Medicine.

SpotlightDaniel R. Wildcat (Ph.D. ’06), professor and director of the Haskell Environmental Research Studies Center at Haskell Indian Nations University

Bill French Alumni ServiceJerry Reece (H.A.) retired, ReeceNichols and Patty Reece (M.A. ’71), founder, The Volland Foundation

Defying the OddsTiffany S.W. Hamilton (BLA ’03, M.A. ’09), chief executive officer of the YWCA of White Plains and Central Westchester in New York

Legacy FamilySpartan-Haerer family 

SCHOOL ALUMNI ACHIEVEMENT AWARDEES

ConservatoryKameron N. Saunders (BFA), professional dancer for artists including Taylor Swift and choreographer

School of DentistryJennifer Pieren (M.S. ’11), adjunct faculty, Youngstown State University

School of Education, Social Work and Psychological SciencesJennifer Collier (Ed.S. ’08, Ed.D. ’18), superintendent, Kansas City Public Schools

School of Science and EngineeringSalil Talauliker (M.S. ’01), co-founder and chief executive officer, Creative Capsule

Henry W. Bloch School of ManagementKevin Lewis (MBA ’04), CEO and president, board of directors, Henderson Engineers

School of Humanities and Social SciencesJoseph W. McBride (B.A. ’86), senior manager for parking and ground transportation, Kansas City Aviation Department

School of LawPuanani Norwood (J.D. ’15), office managing partner, BCLP Los Angeles

School of MedicineSteven Miller (B.A. ’82/M.D. ’83), retired executive VP and chief clinical officer, Cigna Inc.

School of Nursing and Health StudiesMichele Baker (BHS ’18), policy coordinator, Global Climate and Health Alliance

School of PharmacyTripp Logan (Pharm.D. ’02), community pharmacist, Logan & Seiler, Inc.

 

            











    

        

        
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