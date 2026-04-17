UMKC Recognizes Outstanding Alumni for the 2026 Alumni Awards

Kansas City, MO, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UMKC Alumni Awards is one of the university’s largest events that raises critical funds to support student completion grants, which help cover financial holds that could otherwise be a barrier to students graduating.

The Class of 2026 awardees will be honored at a celebration on April 17.

UNIVERSITY-WIDE AWARDEES

Alumna of the Year: Amy K. Patel (BLA ’10/M.D. ’11), medical director of the Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital and clinical associate professor at The University of Kansas School of Medicine.

Spotlight: Daniel R. Wildcat (Ph.D. ’06), professor and director of the Haskell Environmental Research Studies Center at Haskell Indian Nations University

Bill French Alumni Service: Jerry Reece (H.A.) retired, ReeceNichols and Patty Reece (M.A. ’71), founder, The Volland Foundation

Defying the Odds: Tiffany S.W. Hamilton (BLA ’03, M.A. ’09), chief executive officer of the YWCA of White Plains and Central Westchester in New York

Legacy Family: Spartan-Haerer family

SCHOOL ALUMNI ACHIEVEMENT AWARDEES

Conservatory: Kameron N. Saunders (BFA), professional dancer for artists including Taylor Swift and choreographer

School of Dentistry: Jennifer Pieren (M.S. ’11), adjunct faculty, Youngstown State University

School of Education, Social Work and Psychological Sciences: Jennifer Collier (Ed.S. ’08, Ed.D. ’18), superintendent, Kansas City Public Schools

School of Science and Engineering: Salil Talauliker (M.S. ’01), co-founder and chief executive officer, Creative Capsule

Henry W. Bloch School of Management: Kevin Lewis (MBA ’04), CEO and president, board of directors, Henderson Engineers

School of Humanities and Social Sciences: Joseph W. McBride (B.A. ’86), senior manager for parking and ground transportation, Kansas City Aviation Department

School of Law: Puanani Norwood (J.D. ’15), office managing partner, BCLP Los Angeles

School of Medicine: Steven Miller (B.A. ’82/M.D. ’83), retired executive VP and chief clinical officer, Cigna Inc.

School of Nursing and Health Studies: Michele Baker (BHS ’18), policy coordinator, Global Climate and Health Alliance

School of Pharmacy: Tripp Logan (Pharm.D. ’02), community pharmacist, Logan & Seiler, Inc.