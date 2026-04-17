United States Lingerie Market 2025-2033, Competitive Analysis of Fashion Nova, Hanesbrands, H&M, Hunkemoller, Jockey, MAS, PVH, The Gap, The Groupe Chantelle, Triumph

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Lingerie Market Report by Product Type, Material, Price Range, Distribution Channel, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The United States lingerie market is anticipated to grow from US$ 22.41 billion in 2025 to US$ 33.19 billion by 2033, representing a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.03% from 2025 to 2033. Growing demand for novelty design, social media influence on shopping, and increasing focus on body positivity/inclusivity in lingerie offerings are anticipated to drive the growth of the U.S. lingerie market.

Lingerie is undergarments that are designed to be alluring, comfortable, and stylish for women. This spans an array of products, including brassieres, panties, camisoles, and shapewear, made with light fabrics such as lace, silk, and satin. In the USA, lingerie popularity has greatly increased over time due to the shift in how people view femininity and body confidence.

No longer merely functional, lingerie today serves as a form of self-expression and a source of female empowerment. So many women invest in quality pieces that truly elevate their outfits and boost their confidence. The expansion of this industry has involved diverse sizes, styles, and materials to cater to a greater audience than ever before.

This is further driven by the rise of social media, with influencers and celebrities often showcasing their lingerie choices to make it mainstream. Events such as Valentine's Day and anniversaries have also contributed to increased sales, since lingerie is often seen as a perfect gift. The lingerie market in the USA therefore remains buoyant as it covers both elegance and practicality.

Growth Driver in the United States Lingerie Market



Increasing Consumer Focus on Comfort and Body Positivity

Today, the U.S. lingerie market has had a sizeable transformation as comfort, inclusivity, and body confidence are favored by consumers over a purely aesthetic or sensual design emphasis. The body-positivity movement, alongside inclusive fashion campaigns, has encouraged brands to diversify their size range, skin tones, and fits. Instead of unattainable beauty standards, consumers seek lingerie that reflects individuality and empowerment. This has sparked innovations in breathable fabrics, adaptive designs, and seamless constructions.

Brands that promote diversity and realistic representation in both marketing and design have had stronger emotional connections with buyers. American Eagle's Aerie brand proves the commercial validity of the approach: 21 consecutive quarters of double-digit comparable sales growth through 2024 via embracing unretouched photography and size inclusivity. The impact of the movement goes far beyond the aesthetic of marketing, provoking substantive changes to product development processes, as brands invest in a series of fit studies across diverse body types and extend size ranges to cater to previously under-served segments.

Online Retail Growth and Increased Digital Interaction

E-commerce has completely changed the lingerie shopping experience in the U.S., enabling consumers to explore brands, compare styles, and find perfect fits in the privacy of their own homes. Online retail platforms and D2C brands have disrupted traditional sales models by providing access to personalized recommendations, virtual fittings, and subscription-based purchasing options. Social media campaigns, influencer marketing, and digital content are increasingly crucial in building trust and driving engagement, especially for younger consumers.

Further, digital-first brands usually focus on transparency, sustainability, and customer feedback, which helps create long-term loyalty. Improved return policies, flexible payments, and data-driven customization enhance customer satisfaction and make online purchases less frictional. July 2025, Victoria's Secret launched the Body by Victoria FlexFactor Bra, a game-changing innovation with a flexible titanium underwire and adaptive memory foam for comfort and support in a class of its own. The line features a range of inclusive sizes and styles that allow women to choose between movement, fit, and elegance.

Increasing Demand for Sustainable and Ethical Lingerie

Sustainability has emerged as a major growth catalyst in the U.S. lingerie market, reflecting consumers' increasing concern for environmental and ethical accountability. Modern shoppers are more interested in how their garments are produced, and they want transparency in sourcing, materials, and labor practices. In response, many brands are increasingly adopting eco-friendly fabrics made of organic cotton, bamboo, recycled nylon, and Tencel. The use of biodegradable packaging and low-impact dyes adds to the credibility of the brands.

Ethical labor sourcing and transparency in the supply chain have become a strong selling point for conscious consumers. This shift is being driven primarily by younger demographics who prefer to align themselves with brands that reflect their environmental values. August 2025, Wacoal introduced its Autumn/Winter 2025 Lingerie Collection: a curated range that expertly balanced seasonal elegance with everyday practicality. The range introduced statement pieces and updated essentials perfect for the festive season, harnessed by luxurious lacework, rich seasonal tones, and fabrics with sustainability at the forefront.

Challenge in the United States Lingerie Market



Intense Market Competition and Price Pressure

Competition in the U.S. lingerie market is fierce, with several international and domestic players competing for market share. Traditional brands are finding it increasingly difficult to compete as digital natives create stylish, affordable, and inclusive designs. The pricing pressure has been further pushed up a notch with the ability of fast-fashion retailers to produce low-priced lingerie collections in record time. The pressure is on to maintain profitability without compromising quality and innovation.

Further, the middle tiers have similar products, making differentiation hard to achieve. To be relevant, brands have to make significant investments in marketing, research, and digital engagement, adding to their operational costs. Premium and specialist labels try to counter price competition with a focus on personalization, sustainability, or craftsmanship. However, fluctuating consumer spending and trends toward promotional pricing can erode margins. The task of making products affordable but maintaining brand identity and long-term profitability is one of the most significant challenges seen in the American lingerie landscape.

Fit Inconsistencies and Sizing Standardization Issues

Poor fits and sizing inconsistencies persist in the U.S. lingerie market. Though technology has advanced, many customers still find it difficult to get an accurate fit from one brand or product line to another. Lack of universal size standards in the industry creates confusion among consumers, which leads to dissatisfaction and high return rates, especially while shopping online.

Since lingerie requires precise support and comfort, even minor variations in size can make a difference in customer retention. Inclusive sizing complicates this further as new dimensions need to consider the diverse shapes and sizes of bodies. Brands are increasingly using virtual fitting, body scanning, and AI-powered size recommendations to work around these challenges. Yet, this makes it challenging to ensure consistent quality across multiple collections. For retailers, poor sizing means expensive logistics and eroded consumer confidence. Conventional sizing transparency and better product education are critical to enhancing customer experience and driving efficiency within the lingerie market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $22.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $33.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Lingerie Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Product Type

6.2 By Material

6.3 By Price Range

6.4 By Distribution Channel

6.5 By States



7. Product Type

7.1 Brassiere

7.2 Knickers or Panties

7.3 Shapewear

7.4 Others



8. Material

8.1 Cotton

8.2 Silk

8.3 Satin

8.4 Nylon

8.5 Others



9. Price Range

9.1 Economy

9.2 Premium



10. Distribution Channel

10.1 Mass Merchandizers

10.2 Specialized Stores

10.3 Online Stores

10.4 Others



11. Top States

11.1 California

11.2 Texas

11.3 New York

11.4 Florida

11.5 Illinois

11.6 Pennsylvania

11.7 Ohio

11.8 Georgia

11.9 New Jersey

11.10 Washington

11.11 North Carolina

11.12 Massachusetts

11.13 Virginia

11.14 Michigan

11.15 Maryland

11.16 Colorado

11.17 Tennessee

11.18 Indiana

11.19 Arizona

11.20 Minnesota

11.21 Wisconsin

11.22 Missouri

11.23 Connecticut

11.24 South Carolina

11.25 Oregon

11.26 Louisiana

11.27 Alabama

11.28 Kentucky

11.29 Rest of United States



12. Value Chain Analysis



13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.3 Degree of Competition

13.4 Threat of New Entrants

13.5 Threat of Substitutes



14. SWOT Analysis

14.1 Strength

14.2 Weakness

14.3 Opportunity

14.4 Threats



15. Key Players Analysis

Fashion Nova LLC

Hanesbrands Inc.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Hunkemoller International B.V.

Jockey International Inc.

MAS Holdings

PVH Corp.

The Gap Inc.

The Groupe Chantelle

Triumph International Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7r26jo

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