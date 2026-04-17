North America Wind Power Industry Report 2025: Onshore Wind Remains Cost-effective, While Offshore Wind Benefits from High Energy Output - Market Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Wind Power Market Report by Location, Application, Countries and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The North America Wind Power Market is anticipated to grow from US$ 38.16 billion in 2025 to US$ 54.64 billion by the year 2033, exhibiting a very strong Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.59% from 2025 to 2033. The growth is fueled by rising demand for sustainable energy, technological developments, and government policies encouraging sustainable energy solutions throughout the region.

Wind power is a renewable source of energy that uses the kinetic energy of wind to produce electricity. Wind power technology consists of wind turbines, which transform the energy of the wind into electrical energy without emitting any harmful emissions. Wind power has been much sought-after in North America because of its multitudinous economic and environmental advantages.

The potential to produce vast quantities of electricity from wind has positioned it as a preferable substitute for fossil fuels, which cause climate change and air pollution. In the last few years, technology advancements in turbines and reductions in installation prices have continued to drive growth within this industry.

North America is among the top wind energy-producing regions in the world, with the United States and Canada being among the major producers. As more awareness is gained regarding the necessity for clean energy solutions, wind power will likely remain on its rise, fueling employment opportunities in manufacturing, installation, and maintenance while serving to facilitate the shift towards a cleaner future.

Drivers of Growth in the North America Wind Power Market

Growth in Government Incentives and Policy Support for Renewable Energy

Government policies and initiatives in North America have played a key role in propelling the wind power industry's growth. The United States and Canada continue to encourage wind energy by offering tax credits, renewable portfolio standards (RPS), and federal subsidies aimed at expanding the adoption of clean energy. The Production Tax Credit (PTC) and Investment Tax Credit (ITC) in the US have been central to making wind projects economical for developers and utilities. Alberta, Ontario, and other provinces in Canada have introduced renewable procurement programs facilitating large-scale wind installations.

Additionally, clean energy goals and climate action plans such as reducing net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050 are increasingly driving investments into wind infrastructure. In the United States, 1,200-2,000 gigawatts of renewable generation can be installed to generate 70%-80% of U.S. electricity by 2050 without compromising on planning reserve needs. In Canada, the hydropower, gas, and wind technologies contribute significantly to future system resource adequacy.

Cost of Wind Power Technology Coming Down and Efficiency Improving

Technological progress has lowered the cost of wind power generation substantially, and it is now one of the lowest-cost sources of renewable energy in North America. New wind turbines are more efficient, with longer blades, improved materials, and optimized energy capture even at low wind speeds. Advances in digital monitoring, predictive maintenance, and grid integration have also improved operational efficiency.

The cost per megawatt-hour for wind power has come down by a massive amount over the last decade, placing it on par with fossil fuel generation. Manufacturers are also enjoying economies of scale because wind farms are getting bigger and more powerful. Accordingly, the public and private sectors are making huge investments in wind energy projects. September 2024, Vestas received an 810 MW offshore order from Equinor to serve the New York-based Empire Wind 1 offshore wind project. The order comprises 54 V236-15.0 MW turbines and is Vestas' initial order in the U.S. for an offshore platform and its market-leading, type-certified V236-15.0 MW turbine.

Increasing Corporate and Industrial Demand for Clean Energy

Corporate sustainability programs are emerging as a top growth driver for the North American wind industry. Major companies, especially in the technology, manufacturing, and retail industries, are making 100% renewable energy purchasing commitments through PPAs with wind farms. Google, Amazon, and Walmart, among others, have signed multi-year contracts to purchase renewable electricity, stimulating private investment in new wind farms. Industrial operators are also incorporating wind power to lower operating expenses and achieve targets of reducing emissions. In addition, the increased investor and consumer pressure for environmentally friendly business operations is propelling this movement.

July 2024: FERC introduced Order No. 1920, requiring 20-year transmission planning cycles to alleviate grid interconnection constraints and facilitate renewable integration. The directive calls for transmission providers to make comprehensive long-term plans taking into account various scenarios of future electricity demand and generation resource composition.

Challenges in the North America Wind Power Market

Grid Integration and Transmission Infrastructure Constraints

Despite its fast growth, one of the major challenges to the North American wind power market is the constraint in transmission infrastructure to transmit wind farms to urban load centers. Several of the most lucrative wind areas - like the Midwest in the United States and the Prairies in Canada - are remote from large population centers. This spatial dissonance creates bottlenecks and restricts the effective delivery of produced power. Upgrading and building out transmission lines are investment-intensive and involve long regulatory approvals.

Moreover, merging variable wind power into consolidated grids is technically demanding, involving stability and storage. Although battery storage and smart grids are new solutions in the works, they are still expensive and complicated. In the absence of major infrastructure upgrades, the full value of wind power cannot be tapped, particularly with capacity continuing to grow. These transmission bottlenecks must be overcome for grid reliability and long-run market scalability.

Environmental and Land Use Constraints

Environmental concerns and land use conflicts continue to be challenges to wind power development in North America. Large wind farms are frequently opposed because of visual, noise, and wildlife concerns, especially bird and bat impacts. Community opposition and local zoning stop or slow project approval in a few instances. Land availability close to best wind resources is dwindling in some areas as well, competing with agriculture and conservation interests.

Offshore wind developments, although less invasive to land, must also contend with challenges like marine ecosystem protection and elevated installation costs. Developers are increasingly asked to undertake in-depth environmental studies, which can extend project schedules and raise costs. Integrating renewable energy development with ecological and community factors is still a challenging problem, with better stakeholder participation and inventive design solutions needed to limit environmental effects.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $38.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $54.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered North America



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. North America Wind Power Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Location

6.2 By Application

6.3 By Countries



7. Location

7.1 On shore

7.2 Off shore



8. Application

8.1 Utility

8.2 Non Utility



9. Country

9.1 United States

9.1.2 Market Breakup by Location

9.1.3 Market Breakup by Application

9.2 Canada

9.2.2 Market Breakup by Location

9.2.3 Market Breakup by Application



10. United States

10.1 California

10.2 Texas

10.3 New York

10.4 Florida

10.5 Illinois

10.6 Pennsylvania

10.7 Ohio

10.8 Georgia

10.9 New Jersey

10.10 Washington



11. Canada

11.1 Canada

11.2 Alberta

11.3 British Columbia

11.4 Manitoba

11.5 New Brunswick



12. Value Chain Analysis



13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.3 Degree of Competition

13.4 Threat of New Entrants

13.5 Threat of Substitutes



14. SWOT Analysis

14.1 Strength

14.2 Weakness

14.3 Opportunity

14.4 Threats



15. Key Players Analysis

GE Wind

Vestas, Siemens Wind Power

Suzlon Group

United Power

Nordex SE

Sinovel Wind Group

EDF Renewable Energy

ReGen Powertech

ABB Limited

DONG Energy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qb0dzj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment