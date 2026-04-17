Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Key Players Analysis, Technology Advancements, Strategic Collaborations, and Revenue Forecast Insights

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Key Players Analysis, Technology Advancements, Strategic Collaborations, and Revenue Forecast Insights" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Geographic Information Systems industry is expected to expand lucratively to an estimated value of US$ 32.04 Billion by 2033, from US$ 14.27 Billion in 2025. This expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.64% between 2025 and 2033.

The Geographic Information Systems (GIS) market is experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing demand for spatial data analytics, urban planning, and infrastructure development. GIS technology enables organizations to collect, analyze, and visualize geographic data for decision-making across industries such as transportation, agriculture, defense, and utilities.

The integration of GIS with artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and Internet of Things (IoT) is expanding its applications in real-time data monitoring and predictive analytics. Governments and private enterprises are adopting GIS to enhance disaster management, environmental conservation, and smart city initiatives.

Moreover, the growing use of mobile-based GIS solutions and 3D mapping technologies is further propelling market expansion. As digital transformation accelerates globally, GIS continues to play a crucial role in optimizing resource management, improving operational efficiency, and supporting data-driven policy planning.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $14.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $32.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Geographic Information Systems Market

1.1 Historical Trends

1.2 Forecast Analysis



2. Market Share Analysis - Geographic Information Systems Market



3. Trimble Inc.

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Company History and Mission

3.1.2 Business Model and Operations

3.1.3 Workforce

3.2 Key Persons

3.2.1 Executive Leadership

3.2.2 Operational Management

3.2.3 Division Leaders

3.2.4 Board Composition

3.3 Recent Development & Strategies

3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3.2 Partnerships

3.3.3 Investments

3.4 Sustainability Analysis

3.4.1 Renewable Energy Adoption

3.4.2 Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

3.4.3 Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials

3.4.4 Water Usage and Conservation Strategies

3.4.5 Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

3.5 Product Analysis

3.5.1 Product Profile

3.5.2 Quality Standards

3.5.3 Product Pipeline

3.5.4 Product Benchmarking

3.6 Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

3.6.1 Strengths

3.6.2 Weaknesses

3.6.3 Opportunities

3.6.4 Threats

3.7 Revenue Analysis



Above Information Will Be Provided for All the Following Companies

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Hexagon AB

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Beijing SuperMap Software Co Ltd

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

GE Vernova Inc.

Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (Esri)

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Maxar Technologies Inc.

Topcon Corporation

Precisely Holdings LLC

Blue Marble Geographics, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cj3c89

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