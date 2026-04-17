Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Key Players Analysis, Technology Advancements, Strategic Collaborations, and Revenue Forecast Insights

The Geographic Information Systems (GIS) industry is poised for significant growth, expected to reach US$ 32.04 Billion by 2033 from US$ 14.27 Billion in 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 10.64%. Key drivers include rising demand for spatial data analytics and its applications in urban planning and infrastructure development. Integrating GIS with AI, cloud computing, and IoT is enhancing real-time data monitoring. Leading firms like Trimble Inc., Autodesk Inc., and Bentley Systems are at the forefront, promoting innovation in sectors such as transportation, agriculture, and defense. As digital transformation advances, GIS is crucial for resource management and data-driven policy planning.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Key Players Analysis, Technology Advancements, Strategic Collaborations, and Revenue Forecast Insights" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Geographic Information Systems industry is expected to expand lucratively to an estimated value of US$ 32.04 Billion by 2033, from US$ 14.27 Billion in 2025. This expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.64% between 2025 and 2033.

The Geographic Information Systems (GIS) market is experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing demand for spatial data analytics, urban planning, and infrastructure development. GIS technology enables organizations to collect, analyze, and visualize geographic data for decision-making across industries such as transportation, agriculture, defense, and utilities.

The integration of GIS with artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and Internet of Things (IoT) is expanding its applications in real-time data monitoring and predictive analytics. Governments and private enterprises are adopting GIS to enhance disaster management, environmental conservation, and smart city initiatives.

Moreover, the growing use of mobile-based GIS solutions and 3D mapping technologies is further propelling market expansion. As digital transformation accelerates globally, GIS continues to play a crucial role in optimizing resource management, improving operational efficiency, and supporting data-driven policy planning.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages200
Forecast Period2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$14.27 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$32.04 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate10.6%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Key Topics Covered:

1. Geographic Information Systems Market
1.1 Historical Trends
1.2 Forecast Analysis

2. Market Share Analysis - Geographic Information Systems Market

3. Trimble Inc.
3.1 Overview
3.1.1 Company History and Mission
3.1.2 Business Model and Operations
3.1.3 Workforce
3.2 Key Persons
3.2.1 Executive Leadership
3.2.2 Operational Management
3.2.3 Division Leaders
3.2.4 Board Composition
3.3 Recent Development & Strategies
3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
3.3.2 Partnerships
3.3.3 Investments
3.4 Sustainability Analysis
3.4.1 Renewable Energy Adoption
3.4.2 Energy-Efficient Infrastructure
3.4.3 Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials
3.4.4 Water Usage and Conservation Strategies
3.4.5 Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives
3.5 Product Analysis
3.5.1 Product Profile
3.5.2 Quality Standards
3.5.3 Product Pipeline
3.5.4 Product Benchmarking
3.6 Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis
3.6.1 Strengths
3.6.2 Weaknesses
3.6.3 Opportunities
3.6.4 Threats
3.7 Revenue Analysis

Above Information Will Be Provided for All the Following Companies

  • Autodesk Inc.
  • Bentley Systems Inc.
  • Hexagon AB
  • Pitney Bowes Inc.
  • Beijing SuperMap Software Co Ltd
  • L3Harris Technologies Inc.
  • GE Vernova Inc.
  • Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (Esri)
  • Google LLC
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Maxar Technologies Inc.
  • Topcon Corporation
  • Precisely Holdings LLC
  • Blue Marble Geographics, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cj3c89

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ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

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Tags

                            
                                Financial Solution
                            
                            
                                Geographic Information
                            
                            
                                Geographic Information System
                            
                            
                                GIS
                            
                            
                                Information Management
                            
                            
                                Information System
                            

                



        


    

        
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