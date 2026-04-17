China Diabetes Devices Market Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2026-2034 Featuring Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Novo Nordisk, BD, Medtronic, Eli Lilly, and Sanofi

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Diabetes Devices Market Forecast Report by Types, Distribution Channel, Cities and Company Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The China Diabetes Devices Market is expected to expand from US$ 7.19 billion in 2025 to US$ 14.51 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 8.11% between 2026 and 2034.

The factors that are driving the China Diabetes Devices Market are the growing prevalence of diabetes, awareness about managing the disease, infrastructure developments within the healthcare sector, and the adoption of glucose monitoring, insulin, and other devices.

China Diabetes Device Market Outlook

Diabetes care devices are medical devices which help patients monitor, control, and regulate their blood sugar levels effectively. These devices include blood glucose monitors, CGM devices, insulin pens, insulin pumps, and other accessory devices. These devices allow patients to track their blood sugar levels on a daily basis and help them administer insulin injections correctly in order to prevent complications such as cardio, kidney failure, and diabetic neuropathy. Technological advancements have enabled the evolution of diabetes management devices such as apps and alert systems.

China Diabetes care products have witnessed widespread acceptance in China owing to the exponentially rising diabetic population due to factors like an aging population, urbanization, lifestyle changes, and food habits. Education and awareness regarding timely diagnosis and self-testing have motivated people affected by diabetes to resort to home-care glucose monitoring systems.

Government healthcare reforms, insurance policies, and increasing accessibility of healthcare products in China have contributed to this trend of acceptance of diabetes care products in China. The acceptance of healthcare technologies and affordable diabetes care products from China has strengthened acceptance in this vast diabetic patient population group in China.

Growth Drivers of China Diabetes Devices Market

Rise in Prevalence of Diabetes and Older Population

The country that has the highest incidence of diabetes is China, with a total of over 118 million patients suffering from diabetes, contributing to 22% of the global diabetic population. The key fuelling element for the growth of the diabetes devices market for the Chinese region would be the rapidly rising incidence of this condition, helped by the country's massive as well as ageing population. The change in lifestyle, as reflected by less exercise, an urban lifestyle, as well as consuming a lot of calories, has led to a substantial rise in the development of patients suffering from type 2 diabetes.

Moreover, the ageing population of the Chinese region makes them increasingly prone to contracting chronic diseases such as diabetes, thus fuelling the demand for glucose, as well as insulin pens, for a long period of time in the Chinese region. The figures for the total ageing population of 60 years & above as well as 65 years & above by 2019 show 254 million & 176 million, respectively, indicating a sharp rise by the year 2040, estimating that 402 million, or 28%, would be over 60 years of age.

Government Healthcare Reforms and Increased Access

Healthcare reforms and government investments help the market for diabetes devices in China grow rapidly. Extended coverage of public healthcare systems, improved insurance terms, and the inclusion of diabetes management products in the scope of insurance schemes make these products more affordable for consumers. Healthcare programs promoting early treatment, chronic management, and prevention of diseases support frequent glucose tests.

Simultaneously, infrastructure improvements in lower-tier cities and rural areas are facilitating the development of healthcare infrastructure, readjusting the role of hospitals, and promoting home-based chronic management practices in terms of device adoption by the general population. In 2024, the National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) added 15 new drugs for diabetes, effective on the 1st of April, which automatically reduced the financial burden on people, promoting the adoption of supportive products. Eric Ng, "China Expands Health Insurance Coverage.

In the wake of the inclusion of Dorzagliatin, the revenue generated was 255.9 million RMB in 2024, increasing by 234% on an annually compounded basis in 2023. Hua Medicine, "Hua Medicine Announces 2024 Annual Results," huamedicine.com. Capitation payment pilots started in rural counties, promoting better standards for the prescription of medications, pushing the financial incentives towards prevention.

Technological Progress and Increased Domestic Production

Technological advancements are driving the adoption of sophisticated diabetes products in China. Continuous glucose monitoring systems, intelligent insulin pens, and smartphone-compatible glucose meters are quite accurate and easier to use. There is also a corresponding rise in the number of medical device companies in China, and as such, there are affordable options designed to meet local requirements.

Digital health platform and smartphone application integration fits the robust digital infrastructure in China and promotes local patient participation and self-management. February 2023: Medtronic's MiniMed 670G BLE hybrid closed-loop system was approved by the Chinese NMPA, adding electrochemical impedance sensing to optimize sensor performance.

Challenges of the China Diabetes Devices Market

Cost Sensitivity and Incomplete Reimbursement Coverage

Although there has been progress, cost remains one factor that remains critical when it comes to the diabetic devices market in China. High-end technologies such as continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps remain too costly for some patients, especially in remote areas with less economic development. The coverage by insurance also differs from one region to another, contributing to inequalities when it comes to access to high-end devices. Patients also have no choice but to depend on the basic glucose monitors due to cost sensitivity.

Awareness gaps and patient compliance issues

The other significant issue is unequal awareness and patient compliance. In other areas, diabetic conditions remain underdiagnosed, and patients may fail to understand the significance of glucose level checks. The improper use of devices, lack of regular checks, and lack of follow-up services hamper the effectiveness of diabetic control. The problem, therefore, requires continuous patient education and the use of health support technology systems, which may be costly and difficult to roll out countrywide.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $14.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered China



Companies Featured

Roche

Abbott Laboratories

Novo Nordisk A/S

BD

Medtronic

Eli Lilly

Sanofi

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