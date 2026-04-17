Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Manga Market by Type, Genre, Audience, Gender, Distribution Channel and Companies Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's

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The manga market in the United States is expected to experience steady growth, increasing from US$ 5.26 billion in 2025 to US$ 19.57 billion by 2034, reflecting the growing mainstream interest in Japanese pop culture. The growth reflects a CAGR of 15.72% from 2026 to 2034. Driving factors include successful anime adaptations, strong digital readership, increased bookstore and online retail availability, and wider engagement from younger audiences and collectors across the country.

Over the last decade, manga has grown in popularity in the United States, from a niche hobby to mainstream entertainment. Streaming services that showcase anime series have greatly increased the reading of manga as those fans seek out longer storylines and new content. Major bookstores and online retailers now offer large sections of manga, while libraries say demand is skyrocketing. Younger readers, particularly those in Gen Z, drive the growth through digital platforms, fan culture, and social media trends courtesy of TikTok's #BookTok. Collectible editions, a diversity of genres, and easy-to-read digital formats have helped fuel its growth.

Growth Drivers in the United States Manga Market The Rising Popularity of Anime and Cross-Media Adaptations

One of the most powerful drivers of growth in the U.S. manga market is a surge in the popularity of anime. Streaming platforms have made anime broadly accessible, and this has exposed millions of viewers to Japanese storytelling, driving curiosity about original manga source material. Many fans read the manga to get ahead of anime releases or to explore extended arcs not yet animated. Cross-media franchises, including films, video games, and merchandise, further reinforce engagement and expand audiences beyond traditional comic readers. Additionally, anime conventions, cosplay communities, and online fan forums amplify cultural interest and strengthen long-term fandom.

Expanded Retail Availability and Strong Collector Culture

In the United States, manga can now be found in most bookstores, comic shops, big-box stores, and online retailers, greatly improving sales. For collectors and new readers, the development of dedicated manga shelves, special editions, box sets, and reprints enables additional sales. Collectible culture, driven by limited editions, premium covers, and boxed collections, fuels repeat purchases and premiums. Manga is also becoming available at more libraries for younger, often longtime, readers. Merchandising linked to manga, such as posters and figurines sold, increases retail appeal. Wider availability has turned manga into more of a mainstream entertainment product, rather than a niche import.

Growing Digital Adoption and Youth Engagement

Digital manga platforms and mobile apps have increased access exponentially, making it possible for readers to access huge catalogs instantly. Younger audiences, especially members of Gen Z and teens, prefer digital consumption due to convenience, more affordability, and readability on phones and tablets. Social media trends, including TikTok's #BookTok community, drive manga titles as viral bestsellers. In addition, digital chapters introduce simultaneous global releases to English-speaking readers, reducing piracy and widening the circle of legitimate readers.

Challenges in the United States Manga Market Supply Chain Constraints and Physical Book Shortages

Physical supply chain limitations are a big challenge in the U.S. manga market. Soaring demand for printed manga often outstrips printing capacity, leading to shortages of popular volumes and long restock delays. Increased paper costs, bottlenecks at printing facilities, and overseas shipment issues all contribute to irregular supplies.

Competition from Piracy and Free Online Scans

Despite strong legal growth, manga piracy remains a lingering problem. Unauthorized scan sites publish new chapters for no cost, often shortly after their Japanese publication, making it more difficult for publishers to monetize their content. Younger readers accustomed to free digital content are likely to delay making the transition to official platforms. Piracy undermines creators, reducing revenue available for licensing, translation, and printing of the next works.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $19.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.7% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Manga Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share

6.1 By Type

6.2 By Genre

6.3 By Audience

6.4 By Gender

6.5 By Distribution Channel

6.6 By States



7. Type

7.1 Printed

7.1.1 Market Analysis

7.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

7.2 Digital

7.2.1 Market Analysis

7.2.2 Market Size & Forecast



8. Genre

8.1 Action and Adventure

8.1.1 Market Analysis

8.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

8.2 Sci-Fi and Fantasy

8.2.1 Market Analysis

8.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

8.3 Sports

8.3.1 Market Analysis

8.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

8.4 Romance and Drama

8.4.1 Market Analysis

8.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Analysis

8.5.2 Market Size & Forecast



9. Audience

9.1 Children and Kids (Aged below 10 years)

9.1.1 Market Analysis

9.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.2 Teenagers (Aged between 10 to 16 years)

9.2.1 Market Analysis

9.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.3 Adults (Aged above 16 years)

9.3.1 Market Analysis

9.3.2 Market Size & Forecast



10. Gender

10.1 Male

10.1.1 Market Analysis

10.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.2 Female

10.2.1 Market Analysis

10.2.2 Market Size & Forecast



11. Distribution Channel

11.1 Offline

11.1.1 Market Analysis

11.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.2 Online

11.2.1 Market Analysis

11.2.2 Market Size & Forecast



12. States

12.1 California

12.2 Texas

12.3 New York

12.4 Florida

12.5 Illinois

12.6 Pennsylvania

12.7 Ohio

12.8 Georgia

12.9 New Jersey

12.10 Washington

12.11 North Carolina

12.12 Massachusetts

12.13 Virginia

12.14 Michigan

12.15 Maryland

12.16 Colorado

12.17 Tennessee

12.18 Indiana

12.19 Arizona

12.20 Minnesota

12.21 Wisconsin

12.22 Missouri

12.23 Connecticut

12.24 South Carolina

12.25 Oregon

12.26 Louisiana

12.27 Alabama

12.28 Kentucky

12.29 Rest of United States



13. Porter's Five Analysis

13.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.3 Degree of Rivalry

13.4 Threat of New Entrants

13.5 Threat of Substitutes



14. SWOT Analysis

14.1 Strength

14.2 Weakness

14.3 Opportunity

14.4 Threat



15. Company Analysis

15.1 Akita Publishing Co. Ltd.

15.1.1 Overview

15.1.2 Key Persons

15.1.3 Recent Development

15.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.1.5 Revenue

15.2 Archie Comic Publications Inc.

15.2.1 Overview

15.2.2 Key Persons

15.2.3 Recent Development

15.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.2.5 Revenue

15.3 Bilibili Comics Pte. Ltd.

15.3.1 Overview

15.3.2 Key Persons

15.3.3 Recent Development

15.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Revenue

15.4 Futabasha Publishers Ltd.

15.4.1 Overview

15.4.2 Key Persons

15.4.3 Recent Development

15.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.4.5 Revenue

15.5 Good Smile Company Inc.

15.5.1 Overview

15.5.2 Key Persons

15.5.3 Recent Development

15.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.5.5 Revenue

15.6 Kadokawa Corporation

15.6.1 Overview

15.6.2 Key Persons

15.6.3 Recent Development

15.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.6.5 Revenue

15.7 Kodansha Ltd.

15.7.1 Overview

15.7.2 Key Persons

15.7.3 Recent Development

15.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.7.5 Revenue

15.8 Nihon Bungeisha Co. Ltd. (Media Do Co. Ltd.)

15.8.1 Overview

15.8.2 Key Persons

15.8.3 Recent Development

15.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.8.5 Revenue

15.9 Seven Seas Entertainment Inc.

15.9.1 Overview

15.9.2 Key Persons

15.9.3 Recent Development

15.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.9.5 Revenue

15.10 Shogakukan Inc. (Hitotsubashi Group)

15.10.1 Overview

15.10.2 Key Persons

15.10.3 Recent Development

15.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.10.5 Revenue





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this United States Manga market report include:

Akita Publishing Co. Ltd.

Archie Comic Publications Inc.

Bilibili Comics Pte. Ltd.

Futabasha Publishers Ltd.

Good Smile Company Inc.

Kadokawa Corporation

Kodansha Ltd.

Nihon Bungeisha Co. Ltd. (Media Do Co. Ltd.)

Seven Seas Entertainment Inc.

Shogakukan Inc. (Hitotsubashi Group)





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fps40n

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