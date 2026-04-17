Dremio Named Data Breakthrough Awards' Data Analytics Solution of the Year

Santa Clara, Calif., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dremio , the Agentic Lakehouse and the only lakehouse platform built natively on Apache Iceberg, today announced that it has been selected as the 7th annual Data Breakthrough " Data Analytics Solution of the Year ". This acknowledgement is the third time Dremio has been recognized in this category having also earned the distinction in 2024 and 2020.

With over 3,500 nominations for the 7th annual awards program, The Data Breakthrough Awards program honors the most innovative companies and technologies transforming the data landscape. Conducted by Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global data technology market, Dremio is acknowledged for driving meaningful insights and real-world impact.

As the co-creator of Apache Polaris and Apache Arrow, Dremio delivers a full Iceberg lakehouse and a federated AI layer. Dremio’s Agentic Lakehouse Platform allows customers to query data directly where it resides—whether in cloud data lakes or on-premises systems—without the need for complex and expensive ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) pipelines. By unifying data access, Dremio helps organizations achieve:

Faster Insights: Customers like Amazon have reported 10x faster query performance and a 90% reduction in project completion times.

Reduced Costs: The Platform minimizes infrastructure spending by eliminating the need for data copies and proprietary data warehouse storage fees.

Self-Service Analytics: The universal semantic layer allows non-technical users to explore and analyze data using their preferred BI tools, such as Tableau or Power BI, without waiting for IT to prepare custom datasets.

AI-Ready Data: Dremio's Agentic features include Text-to-SQL, allowing users to query data using natural language, and AI-generated metadata that helps AI agents find and interpret the right data contextually.

Unified Governance: Dremio provides centralized, fine-grained access control (down to the row and column level) across all connected data sources, ensuring security and compliance in hybrid environments.

“As the only data platform built for agents and managed by agents, Dremio’s Agentic Lakehouse delivers the fastest path to trusted AI through unified data, required context, and end-to-end governance all at the lowest cost,” said Rahim Bhojani, CPO, at Dremio. “We are thrilled to be named the Data Analytics Solution of the Year and for meeting organizations where they are in their data and AI journey so they can achieve the fastest path to trusted AI.”

About the Data Breakthrough Awards

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including DataOps, Data Analytics, AI, Business Intelligence, Data Privacy, Data Storage and many more. The 7th annual Data Breakthrough Awards program attracted thousands of nominations from across the globe.

About Dremio

Dremio is the lakehouse platform for the business, serving hundreds of global enterprises, including Maersk, Amazon, Regeneron, NetApp, and S&P Global. Customers rely on Dremio for cloud, hybrid, and on-premises lakehouses to power their data mesh, data warehouse migration, data virtualization, and unified data access use cases. Based on open source technologies, including Apache Iceberg and Apache Arrow, Dremio provides an open lakehouse architecture enabling the fastest time to insight and platform flexibility at a fraction of the cost. Learn more at www.dremio.com

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