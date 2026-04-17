LEPAS European Debut: Where Elegance Meets the Art of Mobility in Milan

WUHU, China, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From April 21 to 26, the public is invited to step into the Chery Group's LEPAS brand public exhibition and experience a poetic dialogue where elegance, art, and lifestyle converge. At a street corner in Milan, light and shadow dance across tree-lined cafés, where history and contemporary design flow seamlessly through the city’s urban fabric. Here, LEPAS will make its European debut—“Here’s to Elegance”—a tribute to refined living and an open invitation to all who embrace an elegant lifestyle.

Located in Tortona, at the heart of Milano Design Week, the LEPAS brand space sits next to the picturesque Navigli canal district, where the dynamic urban landscape meets serene artistic spaces, infusing this creative field with a unique poetic tension.





The journey begins with the signature orange passage, each step a threshold between time and space. In the courtyard, greenery and shifting light weave together to create an immersive atmosphere, reflecting LEPAS’s unique design philosophy: the seamless harmony of Leopard Aesthetics and Elegant Technology. A dedicated photo zone, shaped by light and color, turns every pause into a moment of ritualized elegance.

Inside the main exhibition hall, the space unfolds like a flowing canvas. Vehicles are presented as sculptural works of art, poised for their reveal. Light moves gently across ceilings and walls, inviting visitors to engage with the evolving space and feel the rhythm created by the interplay of design and advanced technology. Every installation, every beam of light, and every visual pause echoes LEPAS’s vision of modern aesthetics, conveying its interpretation of modern elegance and technological innovation.

Beyond visual design, the experience extends into a multi-sensory journey. Guests can savor curated coffee tastings accompanied by live violin performances. With a crafted cup in hand, visitors experience a dialogue between flavor and form, while violin melodies flow through the space, harmonizing with the clean lines of modern design.

At the heart of this sensory experience stands the LEPAS L6, making its European debut. Standing before the vehicle, the warmth from the coffee, the rhythm of strings, and the sculpted surfaces of the L6 come together in perfect harmony. Its poised stance and dynamic lines embody LEPAS’s Leopard Aesthetics, while beneath its elegant exterior, the LEX platform delivers a smooth, quiet, and refined driving experience—transforming mobility into an extension of lifestyle. Here, technology is no longer distant or impersonal; it becomes an integral part of Elegant Driving, where taste, sound, and sight intertwine, offering a preview of LEPAS’s composed and elevated mobility experience.

The LEPAS European Debut is more than a brand showcase—it is a deep convergence of European culture, contemporary design, advanced technology, and the pursuit of elegant living. LEPAS warmly invites all design enthusiasts and seekers of elegance to experience this unique moment, where Milan’s spring light meets the brand’s vision of Drive Your Elegance, leaving behind a unique memory of the season.

Exhibition Information

Theme: Here’s to Elegance

Dates: April 21–26, 2026 (11:00 – 18:00)

Location: Via Tortona 27, Milan

Highlights:

11:30–12:30 Coffee Tasting, Live Band Performance, Interactive Live stream

15:30–16:30 Coffee Tasting, Live Band Performance, Interactive Live stream

Company: Chery Group

Contact Person: Peiwen Tan

Email: tanpeiwen@mychery.com

Website: lepasinternational.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db027204-2fde-40f0-b27a-e963ed431ac8