Kaltura to Showcase Agentic Revenue Engagement Platform at Adobe Summit 2026, Demonstrating How Agentic AI Avatars and Content Intelligence Turn Static ABM Pages Into Real-Time Conversations

New York, New York, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Agentic Digital Experience company, today announced the debut of its Agentic Revenue Engagement platform at Adobe Summit 2026 in Las Vegas. This launch marks a significant milestone following Kaltura’s recent acquisition and integration of PathFactory, bringing together market-leading content intelligence and journey orchestration with Kaltura’s renowned AI video creation, and Agentic Avatar and digital experiences technology.

To learn more about the future of AI-driven engagement, you can watch the video presenting Kaltura’s new Agentic Revenue Engagement platform here.

Kaltura’s mission is to power rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. By adding PathFactory’s AI-powered content intelligence, conversational AI, and journey orchestration capabilities to Kaltura’s rich media infrastructure and conversational multimodal avatar experiences, Kaltura is announcing the first combined offering for customer-oriented journeys, including marketing, sales, customer and partner training, sales enablement and customer care.

At Adobe Summit, Kaltura will demonstrate how Agentic Avatars, generative UI, and unified content intelligence work together inside Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) to replace static marketing pages with experiences that listen, adapt, and respond in real time. In his speaking session on Monday, April 20, at 12:30 PM PDT, Kaltura SVP of Product Yair Neumann will show how Agentic Avatars and generative UI orchestrate content, video, and conversational AI to adapt messaging in real time based on who’s looking, without rebuilding pages or fragmenting campaigns, all from within Adobe Experience Manager. Conference attendees can also have their own custom Agentic Avatar built for them, live, at the Kaltura booth (#852).

Kaltura, which has recently achieved Adobe Premier Partner status, the highest tier of Adobe’s Experience Cloud partner program, will also be introducing new native integrations with Adobe Experience Manager and Adobe’s Digital Asset Management capabilities, focused on creating fundamental shifts in how organizations approach account-based marketing. Adobe is also a long-time Kaltura customer, utilizing the platform to power internal events, departmental all-hands, "Inside Adobe TV," and career fests, a synergy that ensures the new platform is uniquely optimized for the Adobe ecosystem.

ABM teams have spent years perfecting their targeting, content, and campaign architecture. Yet the pages at the center of those efforts remain largely static, with the same message delivered regardless of who is looking. The gap between the sophistication of the data and the rigidity of the experience points to a deeper structural problem. Content experiences across video, webinars, livestreams, events, and documents are still treated as isolated touchpoints rather than a connected intelligence layer. Every interaction generates intent signals that go unused, every piece of content sits in a silo, and the buyer journey gets stitched together manually, if at all.



“The question we hear from every ABM team is the same: we have the targeting, we have the content, so why does every page feel like a broadcast instead of a conversation? That is the critical problem for marketing, and we’ve built the answer inside the Adobe stack teams already trust,” said Eynav (Navi) Azaria, Chief Product & Engineering at Kaltura. “Agentic Avatars combined with AEM don’t just personalize a page, they make the page listen. What we’re demonstrating at the Summit is not a prototype, but a live, production-ready experience that marketing teams can deploy today, inside the tools they already use.”



Kaltura’s Agentic Revenue Engagement platform addresses this directly. At its core is a unified content intelligence layer that ingests multimodal content (video, webinars, livestreams, PDFs, HTML, images, and more), enriches it with metadata, classifying and vectorizing it so that intent can be inferred before, during, and after every touchpoint. Rather than tracking who attended and for how long, the platform extracts what a buyer actually engaged with, matches it against account context and CRM signals, and uses that to recommend the next best asset, experience, or action. Driven by PathFactory’s content intelligence and journey orchestration capabilities ABM teams now have the ability to dynamically sequence personalized content journeys and conversational experiences based on real behavioral intent, not static rules.

On top of that intelligence layer sits a comprehensive suite of engagement capabilities. Kaltura’s AI video generation suite, Webinars and Virtual Events platform, rich media content hubs, and video marketing tools for web experiences give marketing teams the full toolkit for content creation and distribution. Conversational Agents, available as Agentic Avatars for lead generation, customer education, and more, turn any digital surface into a responsive, goal-driven interaction.

Kaltura and PathFactory already power the digital engagement and customer journey strategies for the world’s largest organizations across technology, financial services, healthcare, education, professional services, retail, and manufacturing. The combined entity supports industry leaders such as Bank of America, AWS, Salesforce, Palo Alto Networks, Cisco, LG, AstraZeneca, Vanguard, IBM, and NVIDIA in their content intelligence and activation as well as video, event, and conversational marketing efforts.

“The marketing industry is moving past the era of static content and manual journey stitching,” said Ron Yekutiel, Co-Founder, Chairman, President, and CEO of Kaltura. “By uniting PathFactory’s deep journey intelligence with Kaltura’s agentic video capabilities, we are providing a strategic foundation for ‘Agentic Revenue Engagement.’ This isn’t just about personalization; it’s about creating an autonomous engagement layer that understands buyer intent and acts on it in real-time, driving measurable revenue growth for the most sophisticated enterprises on the planet.”

Following Adobe Summit, the company will kick off the Kaltura Connect on the Road 2026 series. Kaltura and PathFactory will present the new joint platform to hundreds of industry leaders in New York (May 12th), San Francisco (May 14th), and London (May 19th). Registration and details can be found here.





About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Its platform combines intelligent content creation, enterprise-grade content management and intelligence, and multimodal conversational engagement capabilities. Kaltura serves leading enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions, media and telecom providers, and other organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.kaltura.com.