Beond Establishes U.S. Headquarters in Austin as Texas Leads the Nation Into a New Era of Brain Health

AUSTIN, Texas, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas is rewriting the future of mental health. With a $100 million commitment to ibogaine research, a growing coalition of clinicians, policymakers, and researchers, and a culture built on tackling hard problems at scale, the state has positioned itself as the nation's leading force in neuroplasticity medicine. Today, Beond Inc, a U.S.-based company and the world’s most experienced ibogaine treatment provider, with clinical operations based in Cancún, Mexico, is planting its flag in Austin, bringing the expertise of thousands of treatments, years of real-world data, and a vision for what the next generation of brain healthcare can look like.

The United States is at a historic inflection point in mental health and innovative care. The research is accelerating, the policy environment is shifting, and the public appetite for solutions that work has never been greater. With the White House reportedly considering an executive order to advance ibogaine research, momentum is building at the highest levels. Texas is already leading that charge, with historic state funding, strong political alignment, and the presence of experienced clinical organizations like Beond who have demonstrated what’s possible in real-world settings. What happens in Texas will help define the model for the rest of the country.

Beond has conducted thousands of medically supervised ibogaine treatments at its flagship center in Cancún, Mexico, more than any other operator. While much of the U.S. conversation around ibogaine remains theoretical, Beond has been building, iterating, and delivering outcomes across addiction, trauma, PTSD, mood disorders, and mental health optimization for years. That operational depth from the screening protocols, clinical frameworks, safety infrastructure, the real-world data, is what separates Beond from every other player in this space.

"Texas is the center of gravity for the future of neuroplastogen medicine, particularly ibogaine," said Tom Feegel, co-founder and CEO of Beond. "As policymakers, researchers and clinicians align around the potential of ibogaine to address the most complex challenges in brain and behavioral health, it's critical that organizations with real clinical experience are part of that conversation. Establishing our U.S. headquarters in Austin allows us to contribute meaningfully, bringing the largest real-world data set, operational expertise, a safety-first clinical and client centric framework into the next phase of this field's development."

The U.S. mental health system is not suffering from a lack of awareness. It's suffering from a lack of tools that actually meet the needs of American patients. Conventional interventions have failed millions of Americans from veterans and their family members who've tried everything, executives whose performance has quietly deteriorated, individuals trapped in cycles of depression, PTSD, and addiction that conventional therapy and medication haven't been able to address. Ibogaine doesn't incrementally improve on existing options, rather it operates at a deeper level entirely by resetting neural pathways, restoring adaptive signaling, reopening windows of neuroplasticity that conventional medicine doesn't.

Texas’ leadership is being driven by a rare alignment of policymakers, advocates, veterans, and operators committed to advancing new approaches to brain health. State Representative Cody Harris (R–Palestine), who authored and championed the House legislation advancing Texas’ ibogaine research funding initiative, has been instrumental in securing a first-of-its-kind $50 million public investment in ibogaine research alongside leaders including former Governor Rick Perry, W. Bryan Hubbard, CEO of Americans for Ibogaine, the leading advocacy organization, Marcus Luttrell, retired U.S. Navy SEAL and bestselling author, and Congressman Morgan Luttrell (R–TX), a former U.S. Navy SEAL, and Congressman Michael McCaul (R-Texas), each accelerating momentum around evidence-based innovation in mental health.

“In Texas, we take care of our own, and right now, too many veterans and families are still searching for answers. I’ve heard that directly. We owe it to them to follow the science and take a serious look at options like ibogaine - not as hype, but as a potential path forward if it’s approached the right way,” said Rep. Harris, who led Texas’ historic ibogaine research funding initiative. “Texas is building the kind of ecosystem that can do that responsibly from research to talent to program development. Organizations like Beond are contributing to that effort by helping bring expertise, partnerships, and innovation into our state. That’s how you lead by building it the right way from the ground up.”

The Austin headquarters will focus on research, preparation, integration, and data infrastructure, not the delivery of ibogaine treatment within the United States. In Austin, Beond will create the infrastructure that will help define how ibogaine-assisted care is built, delivered, and scaled in the United States. Beond is actively building a U.S.-based leadership team that spans clinical medicine, hospitality, program design, and technology development, drawing from Austin's extraordinary concentration of talent across healthcare, innovation, and AI-driven systems. The goal is not simply to treat more people. It is to architect and optimize the end-to-end experience. From first inquiry through long-term integration and cross-functional collaborative care, the goal is to set the U.S standard for the world.

“We take into account the design of the physical environments, patient experience, clinical workflows, secure data infrastructure, and the human touchpoints that together make outcomes not just possible, but repeatable and scalable. Where most operators in this space are still figuring out the treatment, we have already built a system that works at scale,” said Talia Eisenberg, co-founder of Beond.

The Austin office will serve as the hub for:

Talent acquisition across clinical, hospitality, program design, and technology

AI-driven data infrastructure and outcomes tracking

Pre-treatment preparation and post-treatment integration for U.S. clients

Research partnerships, clinical collaborations, and policy engagement

Development of U.S.-based clinical pathways as the regulatory landscape evolves





"Mental healthcare in our country has been built around managing symptoms, not solving problems," continued Eisenberg. "What we've learned from thousands of treatments is that when you address the underlying neurobiology and actually give the brain the conditions it needs to reorganize, people are afforded real, long lasting positive change. Austin places Beond inside a community that is serious about building what comes next, and we intend to help define what that looks like."