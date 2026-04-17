Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 24.7% Increase in Net Earnings

 | Source: Chino Commercial Bancorp Chino Commercial Bancorp

CHINO, Calif., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Net earnings for the first quarter of 2026 were $1.69 million, reflecting an increase of $334 thousand, or 24.7%, compared to the same period last year. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.52 for the first quarter of 2026, up from $0.42 for the same quarter in 2025.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are very encouraged by the first quarter’s performance with net earnings increasing 24% year over year and continued expansion in the Bank’s net interest margin these results reflect scalability of our business model and the effectiveness of the strategy to drive both loan and deposit growth. We are particularly pleased with the momentum in our new markets, including continued growth of the Corona branch which is already contributing meaningfully to both deposits and loans. Credit quality also remains strong, with the Bank having no loan delinquencies and no credit losses in the first quarter.

The Bank’s Merchant Services program continues to deliver reliable credit card processing services for our customers, with significant savings and improved cash-flow options.”

Financial Condition

As of March 31, 2026, total assets reached $468.3 million, representing a decrease of $25.8 million, or 5.2%, from $494 million on December 31, 2025. Total deposits rose by $12.5 million, or 3.4%, to $382.6 million, up from $370.2 million on December 31, 2025. Core deposits accounted for 96.1% of total deposits as of March 31, 2026.

Gross loans increased by $14.3 million, or 6.5%, totaling $234.9 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to $215.2 million as of December 31, 2025. The Bank reported no delinquent loans, and three non-performing loans on nonaccrual status, as of March 31, 2026, and December 31, 2025. There were no Other Real Estate Owned (OREO) properties reported at either date.

Earnings

The Company reported net interest income of $4.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $3.6 million for the same period in 2025. Average interest-earning assets were $436.4 million, while average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $237.8 million, resulting in a net interest margin of 4.15% for the first quarter of 2026. This compares favorably to the prior year’s first-quarter margin of 3.50%, based on average interest-earning assets of $418.9 million and average interest-bearing liabilities of $231.1 million.

Non-interest income totaled $887.8 thousand in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 3.77% compared to $855.6 thousand in the first quarter of 2025. Most of the increase was driven by merchant services processing revenue totaling $242 thousand for the quarter, up $100.8 thousand, or 71.36%, from $133.9 thousand in the same quarter last year.

General and administrative expenses totaled $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $2.6 million for the same period in 2025. The largest component of these expenses was salary and benefits, which amounted to $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2026, up from $1.6 million in the prior year.

Income tax expense for the quarter was $659.5 thousand, reflecting an increase of $123.6 thousand, or 23%, compared to $535.9 thousand for the same period last year. The Company’s effective income tax rate was approximately 28.12% for the period ending March 31, 2026, and 28.0% for the same period last year.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President, or Nicole Ronquillo Assistant Controller - AVP, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, CA. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition   
As of 3/31/2026   
 Mar-2026
Ending Balance		 Dec-2025
Ending Balance
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$10,945,603  $45,883,735 
     Cash and cash equivalents$10,945,603  $45,883,735 
    
Fed Funds Sold$3,080  $10,433 
    
Investment securities available for sale, net of zero   
   allowance for credit losses$13,653,526  $11,545,192 
Investment securities held to maturity , net of zero   
   allowance for credit losses$188,839,937  $195,829,795 
   Total Investments$202,493,463  $207,374,987 
    
Gross loans held for investments$234,908,991  $220,584,180 
Deferred loan fees, net$(519,389) $(483,539)
Allowance for Loan Losses$(5,194,551) $(4,915,464)
   Net Loans$229,195,051  $215,185,177 
Stock investments, restricted, at cost$3,662,000  $3,662,000 
Fixed assets, net$8,071,233  $8,117,396 
Accrued Interest Receivable$1,693,335  $1,673,768 
Bank Owned Life Insurance$8,791,417  $8,728,882 
Other Assets$3,482,004  $3,527,089 
    
   Total Assets$468,337,186  $494,163,469 
    
Liabilities   
Deposits   
Noninterest-bearing$178,110,869  $181,348,771 
Interest-bearing$204,551,147  $188,819,543 
   Total Deposits$382,662,016  $370,168,314 
    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances$0  $0 
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings$20,000,000  $60,000,000 
Subordinated debt$10,000,000  $10,000,000 
Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust$3,093,000  $3,093,000 
Accrued interest payable$251,240  $133,875 
Other Liabilities$2,029,311  $2,022,314 
   Total Liabilities$418,035,567  $445,417,503 
    
Shareholder Equity   
Common Stock **$10,502,558  $10,502,558 
Retained Earnings$41,591,557  $39,905,329 
Unrealized Gain (Loss) AFS Securities$(1,792,495) $(1,661,921)
Total Shareholders' Equity$50,301,620  $48,745,966 
    
Total Liab & Shareholders' Equity$468,337,186  $494,163,469 
    
** Common stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized and 3,211,970 shares issued and outstanding at 3/31/2026 and 12/31/2025


Consolidated Statements of Net Income   
As of 3/31/2026   
 Mar-2026
QTD Balance		 Mar-2025
QTD Balance
Interest Income   
Interest & Fees On Loans$3,861,824 $3,321,616
Interest on Investment Securities$1,919,517 $1,702,790
Other Interest Income$179,765 $256,326
     Total Interest Income$5,961,106 $5,280,732
    
Interest Expense   
Interest on Deposits$1,086,349 $1,190,301
Interest on Borrowings$408,889 $469,920
     Total Interest Expense$1,495,238 $1,660,221
    
Net Interest Income$4,465,868 $3,620,511
    
Provision For Loan Losses$273,337 $10,705
    
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses$4,192,531 $3,609,806
    
Noninterest Income   
Service Charges and Fees on Deposit Accounts$421,232 $506,358
Interchange Fees$110,251 $106,469
Earnings from Bank-Owned Life Insurance$62,535 $58,273
Merchant Services Processing$242,124 $141,296
Other Miscellaneous Income$51,672 $43,194
    
     Total Noninterest Income$887,814 $855,590
    
Noninterest Expense   
Salaries and Employee Benefits$1,794,286 $1,588,471
Occupancy and Equipment$212,348 $181,453
Merchant Services Processing$117,760 $77,041
Other Expenses$610,207 $730,263
    
     Total Noninterest Expense$2,734,601 $2,577,228
    
Income Before Income Tax Expense$2,345,743 $1,888,171
Provision For Income Tax$659,515 $535,895
    
Net Income$1,686,228 $1,352,276
    
Basic earnings per share$0.52 $0.42
    
Diluted earnings per share$0.52 $0.42
    


Financial Highlights   
As of 3/31/2026   
 Mar-2026
QTD		 Mar-2025
QTD
Key Financial Ratios   
Annualized Return on Average Equity 13.76%  12.69%
Annualized Return on Average Assets 1.47%  1.23%
Net Interest Margin 4.15%  3.50%
Core Efficiency Ratio 51.08%  57.58%
Net Chargeoffs/Recoveries to Average Loans 0.00%  0.00%
    
 3 month ended
Mar-2026
QTD Avg		 3 month ended
Mar-2025
QTD Avg
Average Balances   
(thousands, unaudited)   
Average assets$464,947  $444,235 
Average interest-earning assets$436,458  $418,980 
Average interest-bearing liabilities$237,816  $231,101 
Average gross loans$227,169  $207,980 
Average deposits$372,516  $357,417 
Average equity$49,693  $43,224 
    
 Mar-2026
QTD		 Dec-2025
YTD
Credit Quality   
Non-performing loans$1,193,590  $707,106 
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.51%  0.32%
Non-performing loans to total assets 0.25%  0.14%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 2.21%  2.23%
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO 0.51%  0.32%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 434.70%  695.15%
    
Other Period-end Statistics   
Shareholders equity to total assets 10.74%  9.86%
Net Loans to Deposits 59.89%  58.13%
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits 46.55%  48.99%
Company Leverage Ratio 11.87%  11.70%
Core Deposits / Total Deposits 96.08%  96.96%



GlobeNewswire