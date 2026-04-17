For the First Time, Model S and Model X Owners Have a Serious Aftermarket Efficiency Wheel: Unplugged Performance Launches the UP-RW FF

For the first time, every Tesla, including Model S and Model X, has access to a serious aftermarket wheel built for efficiency and durability under $450/wheel.

HAWTHORNE, Calif., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For years, Tesla Model S and Model X owners faced a frustrating gap: no serious aftermarket wheel addressed both aerodynamic efficiency and real-world durability at an accessible price. Unplugged Performance closes that gap with the UP-RW FF Road Warrior , the first flow-formed wheel engineered to fit all Tesla models, including Model S and Model X , at under $2000 for a set of 4 wheels.

Watch the UP-RW FF Road Warrior reveal: https://youtu.be/MpZ-Ui8qaKU

Aero-Efficient by Design

Independent CFD testing shows the UP-RW FF's 20-inch forged sibling reduced aerodynamic drag by 12.3% versus Tesla's factory Performance wheels, landing within just 0.010 Cd of Tesla's own Photon Aero, the lowest-drag wheel Tesla produces, at a fraction of the weight penalty.

Since the UP-RW FF uses the same integrated disc architecture at a smaller 19-inch diameter, its aerodynamic behavior was expected to be comparable or improved. Unplugged Performance has also performed a real world range test here: https://youtu.be/1oHvyFsBBPI

Wheel Specifications

The UP-RW FF comes in a 19-inch diameter, finished in Satin Black, and is engineered to fit all Tesla Model S, 3, X, and Y vehicles worldwide. Teslas originally equipped with 19" wheels can reuse their Tesla-supplied tires, and the wheel is compatible with all variants regardless of original factory wheel size. Complete ready-to-install wheel and tire packages are also available. The UP-RW FF is compatible with Unplugged Performance’s proprietary replaceable curb guard rings , allowing owners to protect the outer edge of the wheel from parking mishaps and curb rash .

Same Road Warrior Mission, Expanded Across the Tesla Lineup

The UP-RW FF marks the first time a purpose-built, efficiency-focused aftermarket wheel has been made available for the Model S and Model X platforms at this price tier. For Model X owners, it brings a strong 19-inch wheel solution with more usable sidewall and serious structural confidence for Tesla’s largest SUV.

The UP-RW FF carries the same exceptional load rating as the forged UP-RW of 2095+ lb (950+ kg) and is backed by a lifetime structural warranty. If a wheel is cracked or broken during normal daily use, Unplugged Performance will replace it for the original owner.

Pricing and Availability

At $1,835 for a set of four, roughly $960 less than a comparable set of 19-inch UP Forged UP-RW wheels, the UP-RW FF is the most accessible Road Warrior wheel ever offered. For added curb rash protection, optional curb guard rings are available for an additional $160, bringing the total to $1,995.

About Unplugged Performance

Unplugged Performance is the world leader in Tesla performance, aero, wheels, brakes, suspension, and complete vehicle programs. Founded in 2013 and headquartered next to SpaceX in Hawthorne, California, the company develops and manufactures premium upgrades proven on road and track, including record-setting competition vehicles and high-mileage fleet applications. Unplugged Performance ships worldwide and supports customers through a network of authorized installers.

Media Contact

Unplugged Performance

marketing@unpluggedperformance.com

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