Zomee Named One of USA TODAY’s Most Trusted Brands by Parents in 2026

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomee ®, a trusted maternity and baby care brand created by moms for moms, was named in the first-ever ranking of USA Today’s "Brands Most Trusted By Parents 2026." This national recognition honors brands that earned the confidence of families with young children across the United States. Zomee’s inclusion and high ranking of 4.5/5 underscores the brand’s commitment to delivering innovative, reliable breast pumps and accessories designed to support moms throughout their breastfeeding and pumping journey.

"Trust is at the heart of everything we do at Zomee, and being recognized by USA Today and parents across the country as one of the most trusted brands is an incredible honor,” said Dina Shanowitz, CEO and Founder of Zomee. “At Zomee, every product we develop and every resource we create is rooted in support, innovation, and designed to meet the needs of real moms. We’re proud to support families through so many meaningful moments in their motherhood journey.”

USA Today's Most Trusted Brands by Parents 2026 list is compiled through independent consumer research to identify brands that parents trust most based on a comprehensive, data-driven evaluation. The survey assessed approximately 2,000 brands (narrowed down from more than 20,000 brands) through a nationwide survey of more than 5,000 people surveyed between September 2025 and October 2025 who had become parents in the last five years. Unlike traditional awards, the USA TODAY ranking is based on direct consumer feedback and sentiment. Parents evaluated their personal experiences with brands they have used or are familiar with across key categorical dimensions tied to brand trust. Wherever available, online customer reviews were incorporated to reflect broader consumer sentiment.

Trusted and Free Support Resources for Breastfeeding Moms

Zomee is committed to making motherhood easier by providing accessible, innovative breast pumps, educational resources, and support designed to help women throughout their maternity journey.

The Zomee Mom Line™ The breastfeeding and nursing journey can often feel isolating and overwhelming, whether for a new, experienced or working mom, which is why Zomee offers The Mom Line™ , a free, trusted online resource designed to help moms feel supported, informed, and empowered throughout pregnancy, postpartum, and breastfeeding. Fully staffed by real moms and certified Lactation Consultants, The Zomee Mom Line connects moms with free expert guidance, practical product tips, and personalized support, ensuring every question is answered, and no mom feels alone, from first latch to weaning and every stage in between.

Perfect Fit Promise™ A proper flange fit is one of the most important factors in a comfortable, effective pumping experience, and Zomee knows that one size doesn't fit all. That's why Zomee offers its Perfect Fit Promise . If the breast shields included with a Zomee pump aren't the right fit for you, Zomee will send you a complimentary pair in the size you need, on us.







Join the growing Zomee community and follow along for updates, resources, and support on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and YouTube and the Zomee Blog . To learn more or shop the full range of products, visit www.zomee.com or our Amazon storefront .

About Zomee

Zomee is a trusted maternity and baby care brand created by moms for moms to support every stage of the nursing journey. Recently named one of the most trusted brands by parents in 2026 by USA TODAY and recipient of a Mom’s Choice award, Zomee continues to earn the confidence of families nationwide through its commitment to innovation, accessibility, and care. Zomee was founded in Pompano Beach, Fla., by a mom of five, Dina Shanowitz, with a mission to empower and uplift moms at every step of their parenting journey. The woman-owned and family-run company has a strong commitment to providing comfort, cutting-edge technology, and affordable access with its high-quality, hospital-grade breast pumps and select essentials that make motherhood easier and more comfortable. From its new Mother’s Nature line to its signature Zomee Z2 and Zomee Fit breast pumps to a full range of practical essentials, Zomee’s product lineup is crafted to fit seamlessly into the lifestyles of busy moms. The brand is proud to offer products that are covered by most insurance plans, ensuring that every mother, regardless of income or background, has access to tools that support her breastfeeding goals. Through its free online resources, The Mom Line™ and Zomee Mom Moments™, Zomee offers expert support, personal and educational content, and a vibrant, supportive network.

Contact:

Kelly Kaufman

K Squared Group

kelly@ksquaredgroup.com



