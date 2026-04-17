Yinjiyue Launches Pine Cone Incense sticks, Old Mountain Sandalwood Incense Sticks And Mugwort Incense sticksThrough a Brand Story Rooted in Classical Chinese Poetic Stillness

Wu han Hu bei , April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yinjiyue is a contemporary Chinese incense brand built around literary depth, eastern restraint, and the belief that fragrance can return a person to an inward, more measured way of living. In an age of constant stimulation, Yinjiyue offers something rarer: a slower ritual, a quieter atmosphere, and a fragrance language shaped by spaciousness, clarity, purity, and drift. For the brand, incense is not a decorative afterthought. It is a way of composing the room, softening the pace of the day, and making stillness feel inhabitable again.

The source of that philosophy lies in the brand’s Chinese name, Yinjiyue, which comes from the line “Hiding by the moonlight, I sit down; the mountain stretches long as the tide returns.”. The verse belongs to the poetic world of Lin Xian, the Southern Song poet who styled himself Xuechao, or “Snow Nest.” Lin Xian has long been remembered not merely as a writer of elegant lines, but as one of the most representative recluse poets of the Southern Song period. His poetic temperament combined lucidity with reserve, distance with warmth, and solitude with a deeply inhabited awareness of the world. That stillness is central to the emotional world Yinjiyue seeks to carry forward.

Lin Xian’s significance lies in more than biography. He was admired because his poetry possessed a quality Chinese critics have long described as qingdan kongling: clear, light, spare, and spiritually luminous. His lines feel washed by mountain air. Their beauty does not depend on verbal excess, but on how much space they leave for silence, weather, inwardness, and return. To read Lin Xian is to enter a world where moonlight, snow, distant hills, tides, and evening sounds are never mere scenery. They reveal a consciousness calm enough to receive the world without grasping at it.

This is why Lin Xian has often been understood as a poet whose work enters a Chan-like state of awareness. His poetry is not doctrinal, yet it carries a contemplative gravity. It is not theatrical, yet it is rich with atmosphere. It is not cold, yet it is disciplined. Later literary authorities held him in exceptionally high regard. Yinjiyue especially values the long-circulating judgment that figures such as Yang Wanli, You Mao, and Lou Yue recognized in Lin Xian a poetic force so refined that it was described as “approaching Tao Yuanming and Xie Lingyun, standing shoulder to shoulder with Li Bai.” For a fragrance brand, that legacy matters because it offers more than prestige. It offers a tonal inheritance: purity without thinness, elegance without ornament, and inwardness without retreat from life.

The line from which Yinjiyue takes its name deserves lingering over. “Yin ji yue ru zuo, shan chang chao xin hui” presents a complete spiritual scene in a few quiet strokes. One can almost feel the posture of repose, the coolness of the evening, the interval between sound and silence, the way a room opens when the mind no longer pushes against time. The image is spacious but intimate, still but not empty. This is exactly where Yinjiyue places itself. The brand does not borrow classical language as surface decoration. It translates a lived poetic mood into contemporary ritual, turning ancient stillness into something that can be breathed, inhabited, and repeated in modern homes.

That literary origin is also the clearest key to understanding the collection itself. Yinjiyue does not present fragrance as a single emotional note. Instead, it offers different paths into quiet. Some rooms call for airy spaciousness. Others ask for warmth and anchoring. Others need cleansing herbal clarity. In this brand world, incense becomes a grammar of mood. The most representative expression of that philosophy is found in Pine Cone Incense Sticks, which stand at the heart of the collection and most directly embody the mountain-born stillness suggested by Lin Xian’s verse.

Pine Cone Incense Sticks carry a dry, gentle wood character that feels close to forest air, softened resin, and the cool hush of shaded slopes. Their fragrance is calm rather than forceful, allowing the room to open gradually instead of being overtaken all at once. Many people now want fragrance that accompanies thought instead of interrupting it. Pine cone incense sticks answer that need beautifully. They suit reading corners, tea tables, bedrooms at dusk, quiet workspaces, and slow weekends when one wants the air itself to feel less crowded. The longer, more even burn further supports this experience, because the ritual unfolds with patience instead of haste.





Pine Cone Incense Sticks

Crafted for a long, even burn, Pine Cone Incense Sticks stand out for their pure, authentic scent profile and high-quality composition. The fragrance is clean, natural, and true to its woody inspiration, making it an ideal choice for customers who value lasting performance and a genuinely premium incense experience.

Pine cone incense sticks express the Yinjiyue temperament with particular faithfulness. Where louder fragrance categories often perform for attention, pine cone incense sticks remain composed. Their woody freshness suggests distance, weather, and the understated dignity of natural materials. The effect is not luxury as display, but refinement as calm. For those who are drawn to incense because they want a home to feel quieter, cleaner in mood, and more inwardly held, pine cone incense sticks become more than a product choice. They become an atmospheric decision, a way of shaping daily life toward clarity.

Because of this, pine cone incense sticks are particularly suited to the Yinjiyue ideal of “stillness in fragrance.” They do not ask the user to adopt a grand ceremonial mood. They accompany ordinary life and quietly elevate it. A cup of tea tastes slower. A book feels more absorbing. Evening light becomes more noticeable. The room seems to regain proportion. These are subtle changes, yet they are precisely the changes many people now seek. In pine cone incense sticks, Yinjiyue offers a fragrance that is both distinctive and immediately livable.

If pine cone incense sticks speak in the register of mountain air and spacious quiet, Old Mountain Sandalwood Incense Sticks bring the collection its deeper center of gravity. Sandalwood has long held a special place in eastern fragrance culture because it conveys warmth, stability, and a sense of settled presence. Yinjiyue’s sandalwood expression carries those associations with unusual steadiness. Rather than feeling sweet, showy, or overly ceremonial, these sandalwood incense sticks feel grounded, measured, and inwardly reassuring. The fragrance anchors the room without making it heavy.

This grounding quality helps explain why Yinjiyue’s classic sandalwood edition, first introduced in 2019, has earned enduring appreciation and repeat purchase. People return to sandalwood not only because the scent is beautiful, but because it becomes trustworthy. It supports habit. It deepens familiar spaces. It turns recurring moments such as study, tea, meditation, journaling, or evening rest into more coherent rituals. Old mountain sandalwood incense sticks therefore represent continuity within the brand: a fragrance people live with, not merely sample.

Within the deeper meaning of the name Yinjiyue, sandalwood also corresponds to the idea of Yinji, leaning quietly against a place of rest. That image suggests support, repose, and a return to inner steadiness. In this sense, sandalwood incense sticks express the emotional architecture of the brand with remarkable precision. When lit, they seem to gather the room inward. Noise recedes. Edges soften. Attention becomes less scattered. The fragrance does not create drama; it creates shelter. That quality makes sandalwood incense sticks especially meaningful for people who want their home to feel composed rather than merely scented.





Old Mountain Sandalwood Incense Sticks

The 2019 classic edition remains one of Yinjiyue's most trusted signature offerings. Known for its high repurchase rate and strong word-of-mouth reputation, this sandalwood incense is appreciated by returning customers for its steady, comforting fragrance and consistently refined burning experience.

At the same time, old mountain sandalwood incense sticks extend Yinjiyue’s literary lineage in a more intimate direction. If Lin Xian’s poetry gives the brand moonlight, distance, and mountain space, sandalwood gives it the resting place from which that moonlight is received. It brings warmth to restraint and a tactile depth to poetic calm. This is why sandalwood incense sticks remain essential within the collection. They make contemplative life feel sustainable, not abstract.

The third featured expression, Mugwort Incense Sticks, broadens the emotional range of the collection with a more herbal, cleansing, and immediately recognizable aromatic profile. Each tube contains 20 incense sticks, and the scent is rich, long-lasting, and distinct from the woody poise of pine cone incense sticks or the warm composure of sandalwood incense sticks. Mugwort carries a clearer herbal identity, one that feels vivid from the first moment of burning and continues to hold its presence with notable persistence.





Mugwort Incense Sticks

Each tube contains 20 carefully crafted incense sticks. Rich in authentic mugwort aroma, this incense is designed to deliver a noticeably stronger and longer-lasting scent experience than many comparable products on the market. The herbal character is immediately recognizable, creating a deep, lingering atmosphere that allows the distinctive essence of mugwort to be truly sensed.

For many users, mugwort incense sticks answer a different atmospheric need. They are well suited to meditation, yoga, evening unwinding, or the transition from a crowded day into a quieter night. The herbal-earthy character can make a room feel reset, as though stale mental residue has been gently cleared. Mugwort incense sticks do not simply perfume a space; they alter its emotional temperature. The mood becomes cleaner, more alert, yet also more capable of release.

Yinjiyue’s interpretation of mugwort also preserves the brand’s signature restraint. Although the herbal identity is full and lasting, it is not treated as a medicinal statement or an aggressive gesture. Instead, mugwort incense sticks are framed as part of a cultivated domestic ritual. They belong in rooms where one wants calm with a touch more definition, purity with a little more herbaceous presence, and stillness that feels freshly renewed. For users who appreciate fragrance as part of winding down, clearing the mind, or restoring a sense of gentle order, mugwort incense sticks offer a compelling path.

Taken together, pine cone incense sticks, sandalwood incense sticks, and mugwort incense sticks reveal the coherence of Yinjiyue’s vision. The first gives mountain spaciousness and airy composure. The second gives warmth, support, and grounded inwardness. The third gives herbal clarity and lasting presence. These are not disconnected offerings placed side by side for variety alone. They are three ways of entering quiet, three atmospheres shaped by the same poetic intelligence, and three distinct responses to the conditions of modern living.

That is what makes Yinjiyue more than a seller of incense. It is a brand that translates literary memory into contemporary experience. It carries forward the sensibility of Lin Xian, the Snow Nest poet whose clear and ethereal verse joined stillness with spiritual depth, and it turns that sensibility into something tangible for the home. What the poet once expressed through moonlight, distance, and a mind entering calm, Yinjiyue now expresses through fragrance: a room less hurried, a body more settled, and an inner life given back some measure of spaciousness.

For readers, editors, and customers alike, the significance of Yinjiyue lies in this union of culture and use. The brand is rooted in a classical poetic source, yet its purpose is fully contemporary. It speaks to people who want beauty without noise, refinement without excess, and ritual without performance. In that sense, Yinjiyue offers not only pine cone incense sticks, sandalwood incense sticks, and mugwort incense sticks, but also a more thoughtful way of being at home.

Media inquiries and business contact:

Name: Rico Smith

Address: · Guanggu Chuangye Street, Hongshan District, Wuhan, China

Email：care@yinjiyue.com

Phone: +86 18717127566, or the official website: https://www.yinjiyue.com.

Disclaimer

This press release is intended for media, brand communication, and general informational purposes only. Product descriptions reflect current brand positioning and intended lifestyle use scenarios and should not be interpreted as medical, therapeutic, or regulatory claims.

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