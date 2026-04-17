Opticore Eye Group Unveils New Contact Lens Program in Riverside, CA for 2026

Riverside, California, United States, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opticore Eye Group, a leader in comprehensive eye care, is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative Contact Lens Program in Riverside, California, set to commence in 2026. This program is designed to enhance vision care through cutting-edge technology and personalized solutions, ensuring optimal eye health for all participants.

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The new Contact Lens Program is part of Opticore's ongoing commitment to advancing eye care solutions that cater to the diverse needs of its patients. By integrating the latest advancements in contact lens technology, the program aims to provide unparalleled comfort and clarity, tailored to individual vision requirements.

"Our new Contact Lens Program represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver exceptional eye care," said Dr. Taylor Tedder, CEO of Opticore Eye Group. "We are excited to bring this state-of-the-art service to Riverside, offering our patients the best in vision correction and comfort."

"Our new Contact Lens Program represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver exceptional eye care," said Dr. Taylor Tedder, CEO of Opticore Eye Group. "We are excited to bring this state-of-the-art service to Riverside, offering our patients the best in vision correction and comfort."

The program will feature a comprehensive range of contact lenses, including options for daily wear, extended wear, and specialty lenses for specific vision conditions. Opticore Eye Group's team of experienced optometrists will work closely with each patient to determine the most suitable lens type, ensuring a personalized and effective vision care plan.

Opticore Eye Group's dedication to quality and innovation is reflected in its core values of family, quality, and vision. The new program underscores the group's commitment to providing high-quality care that enhances the lives of its patients. By focusing on individual needs and leveraging the latest in optometric technology, Opticore continues to set the standard for excellence in eye care.

For more information about the Contact Lens Program and other services offered by Opticore Eye Group, interested parties are encouraged to visit their local Riverside office or contact the group directly.

Press Inquiries

Dr. Taylor Tedder

ttedder [at] opticoreyegroup.com

(866) 202-2221

https://www.opticoreyegroup.com

3639 Riverside Plaza Dr Suite 518

Riverside, CA 92506