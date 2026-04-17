2026 NAB Show Opens Tomorrow, Uniting Global Media Leaders to Shape the Future of Storytelling

Washington, D.C., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 NAB Show kicks off Saturday, April 18, with the show floor and exhibits opening on April 19, highlighting the most innovative companies and bringing together the world’s most influential voices across media, entertainment and technology for the industry’s premier global event.

As the only platform that convenes broadcasters, media companies, content creators and technology innovators at scale, NAB Show continues its century-long legacy as the catalyst for innovation, growth and deal-making in a rapidly evolving, multi-platform world.

From artificial intelligence and the creator economy to sports, streaming and cloud transformation, NAB Show is where the tools, talent and ideas driving the future of storytelling converge.

“NAB Show is where the global media ecosystem comes together not just to explore what’s next—but to build it,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president, National Association of Broadcasters. “This year’s Show reflects the accelerating pace of innovation and the expanding universe of storytellers shaping the industry.”

Recently added to the lineup of speakers is Jonathan Liu, CEO of Zhong, a YouTuber with 95 million subscribers across all platforms who creates scripted, fast-paced entertainment for a young, global audience. His session, “Building Creator Empires,” will be a conversation about how creators scale, diversify and operate like modern media companies.

Powering Storytellers at Every Level

The 2026 NAB Show delivers unparalleled access to the technologies, insights and connections fueling content creation and distribution across every platform:

Where the Business of Media Happens

NAB Show remains the industry’s most powerful marketplace for connection and commerce:

Attendees from 18,000+ companies , a significant increase from 12,000 in 2025, with 44% attending NAB Show for the first time

, a significant increase from 12,000 in 2025, with 23% international participation , underscoring the Show’s global reach

, underscoring the Show’s global reach New dedicated networking environments — including the NAB Member Lounge, Networking Lounge and Executive Lounge — designed to facilitate high-value meetings and deal-making

What’s New in 2026:

Expanded Programming and Content Reflecting the Industry’s Future

An Elevated Show Floor Experience

Reimagined TV & Radio HQ with enhanced visibility and integrated programming

with enhanced visibility and integrated programming Two AI Pavilions and almost doubling the number of AI exhibitors across the show floor from 2025, while more than doubling the number of creator, influencer and podcast attendees

and almost doubling the number of AI exhibitors across the show floor from 2025, while more than doubling the number of creator, influencer and podcast attendees New and enhanced networking environments , including curated meetups, happy hours and an invite-only Executive Lounge

, including curated meetups, happy hours and an invite-only Executive Lounge Completion of Las Vegas Convention Center renovations, delivering a more modern, connected and intuitive campus

Additional highlights this year include CineCentral in Central Hall, offering hands-on workshops, and the AWS Cloud Court Challenge in the West Hall Lobby, where attendees can experience AI-powered coaching in real time.

Smarter Navigation and Networking

The new NAB Show mobile app enhances the attendee experience with:

Personalized recommendations based on interests

Simplified campus navigation

Ability to favorite exhibitors and sessions

Secure QR-based contact exchange

One-to-one attendee messaging for meaningful connections

Over 630 industry leaders will speak across 11 stages, featuring trailblazers who are capitalizing on new ways audiences consume content, with notable speakers including:

The Industry’s Catalyst for Innovation

From its historic roots to its role at the forefront of digital transformation, NAB Show continues to define the future of media. By bringing together the entire ecosystem — from global enterprises to independent creators — it enables discovery, collaboration and business growth at an unmatched scale.

The 2026 NAB Show takes place April 18–22 in Las Vegas, with exhibits open April 19–22. Register at NABShow.com. Attendees using registration code EM153 can get a free Show Floor Pass and 10% off Premium Conference or All Access Passes.

Resources for press, including photos, b-roll and complimentary registration for accredited media, are available on the NAB Show press resources page.

About NAB Show

NAB Show is the premier global event powering the future of broadcast, media and entertainment, April 18–22, 2026 (exhibits April 19–22), in Las Vegas. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, it convenes creators, technologists, exhibitors and decision-makers exploring breakthroughs in AI, the creator economy, sports, streaming and cloud. With curated destinations, immersive education and unmatched networking, NAB Show delivers both discovery and deal-making, attracting buyers with real influence. From its century-long legacy to today’s multi-platform world, NAB Show remains the catalyst for innovation. Learn more at NABShow.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America’s broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

Attachment