ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ: ADMA) Investigated for Potential Federal Securities Laws Violations – Lowey Dannenberg, P.C.

NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a top complex litigation law firm, is investigating ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ: ADMA) (“ADMA Biologics” or the “Company”) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On March 24, 2026, Culper Research, an investigative research firm, published a report titled “ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA): Channel Stuffing, an Undisclosed Related Party Distributor, and -3% Real Growth in 2025 vs. +20% Reported.” The report revealed, among other things, that in 2025 ADMA Biologics induced one of its distributors to “stock excess ASCENIV by offering rebates and extended payment terms in order to meet order expectations.” This allegedly allowed ADMA Biologics to book revenue and “report[] growth that was never there.” According to Culper Research, had ADMA Biologics not engaged in this alleged channel stuffing scheme, it would have experienced revenue declines of 3% in 2025 instead of the reported 20% growth.

“Our investigation concerns whether the company and its executives provided investors with accurate and complete information about the company,” said attorney Andrea Farah, Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. partner and head of the firm’s securities practice.

If you suffered a loss of more than $50,000 in ADMA Biologics securities, and wish to participate, or learn more about your eligibility, click here, or contact our attorneys Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) at (914)733-7256 or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com) at (914)733-7278.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

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Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7256

Email: investigations@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg